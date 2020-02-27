OGDEN — It was upset time, and the Riverhawks were the victims.
Last year's runner-ups to the state title, this year's Region 11 champion and the tournament's two seed were knocked out in the quarterfinal round by seventh-seeded Pine View, 52-51, leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of its departing seniors who had high hopes of bringing home the schools first girls basketball state title.
"It's always hard, you don't want to be done," Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said. "You come to the state tournament and you wanna play all the games you can."
The number one matchup on the card for the night was Ridgleine's Emma Anderson and Canyon View's Averi Papa. Combined, the two average 30.0 points, 21.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. Both are their respective team's leading scorer and rebounder and lead in other categories for their squads.
Anderson easily got the worst of the matchup in the first half. She totaled just one rebound, had zero points while accumulating three turnovers. Her end of game totals fared little better — 11 points, four rebounds, but not all of her work showed up on the stat sheet.
"Papa takes up a lot of space," Jenks said. "But I thought Emma did a good job, and she was on the bench most of the first half."
Anderson indeed spent an inordinate amount of her first half sitting on a chair on the sideline. Among her first half stats were three fouls, those perhaps being the most crucial as they limited her to only nine minutes in the first where she normally plays almost all 16 first-half minutes.
"That hurts us," Jenks said. "It's good to have Emma out there."
Those foul struggles weren't isolated to the first half as Anderson picked up her fourth foul in the third quarter. And without Anderson on the floor, the Riverhawks had to turn to other offensive leaders — Haley Anderson and Brayli Jenks — to stabilize the team and get points. Jenks came through the most in the first half with 11 points in the opening 16 minutes which already exceeded her season average of 10.7.
In the second half, though, Haley took over the offensive duties. Undeterred by a 2 for 8 shooting performance in the first two quarters (1 of 6 from three), Haley made multiple tough, crucial shots that kept the game within the needed striking distance.
"Our other girls stepped up, I though our bench did a great job, did some good things," coach Jenks said. "Haley absolutely just kind of took over for a few minutes and got some shots to fall."
Haley's ultimate contribution was a free throw that tied the game 39-39 with 4:36 remaining in the game. But that wound up being the closest Ridgeline would come to victory. Pine View outscored the Riverhawks 8-2 over the next three minutes, setting up an endgame that left Ridgeline just shy of victory.
Ridgeline had its chances to tie the game. With 20 ticks on the clock, down 51-48, and with possession of the ball. The Riverhawks could have attempted a three or maybe a quick two. But a turnover on the inbound pass ended those hopes. From there, Pine View sank just enough of its free throws to keep the victory out of the Riverhawks' reach.
An Emma Anderson 3-pointer with five seconds left gave brief hope as it brought the game to 52-51, but too much time rolled off the clock before the inbound pass to give any play for Ridgeline even after Pine View missed both free throws after the take foul.
Coach Jenks had a long talk with her girls post game and at least one simple message was delivered.
"Don't look at this one loss as the defining game of our season, because we had an excellent season," she said. "We tried to focus on the great things that happened this year."
---
PANTHERS 52, RIVERHAWKS 51
Thursday at Ogden
Pine View 9 14 14 15 -- 52
Ridgeline 9 17 10 15 -- 51
Pine View (16-7)
Sophia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Ellie Wilson 3 4-6 13, Alexandra Olson 2 6-6 11, Averi Papa 4 2-4 10, Alyson Schmitt 3 4-4 10, Madysen Jensen 1 1-2 4, Tessa Taylor 0 0-0 0, Leiani Tonga 2 0-1 4. Totals 15 17-23 52.
Ridgeline (18-5)
Brinlie Crosbie 3 0-0 6, Brayli Jenks 5 0-0 14, Shelby Murphy 1 2-2 4, Haley Anderson 4 3-4 12, Emma Anderson 5 0-0 11, Afton Jaussi 0 0-0 0, Carmen Wimmer 1 0-0 2, Lavinia Damuni 1 0-0 2, Mikell Perry 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-6 51.
3-Point Goals: Pine View 5 (Wilson 3, Olson, M. Jensen). Ridgeline 6 (Jenks 4, H. Anderson, E. Anderson).