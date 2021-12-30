MILLVILLE — Going up against a 5A school with some good wins under its belt looked to be a good challenge for the Riverhawks.
It turned out not so much.
The Ridgeline girls basketball team kept its momentum going forward with another convincing win Thursday afternoon. The Riverhawks never trailed against Box Elder, outscored the Bees in each quarter and rolled to a 60-33 victory as nine different girls scored.
“We have a lot of good chemistry on this team,” said Ridgeline freshman Emilee Skinner, who had a game-best 17 points. “A lot of them have played together their whole lives. ... Everyone is super unselfish. It doesn’t matter who scores the basket. We just want to score.”
The Riverhawks improved to 12-0 on the season. They have one more game before starting region play during the second full week of January.
“We are off to a great start,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “We head up to Idaho for a game next Saturday before region starts.”
In other action Thursday, Mountain Crest rallied after a slow start at home to beat Uintah, 64-53. Green Canyon was supposed to host Bingham, but the contest was canceled.
While Jenks was happy with her Riverhawk squad, she pointed out two areas that really had her smiling. Ridgeline finished with 36 rebounds and 16 assists on 23 made field goals.
“I had two favorite stats tonight in rebounds and assists,” Jenks said. “Those two things are just huge. ... They really don’t care who scores.”
Mikell Parry and Macie Brown led the Riverhawks in rebounding with nine boards each. Skinner hauled in six boards, while Hallee Smith grabbed five.
In the assist department, Smith led Ridgeline with seven. Skinner and Elise Livingston each had three dimes.
Skinner also had four steals, while Smith had three.
Brown joined Skinner in double-digit scoring with 15 points. Smith added eight points, and Livingston chipped in seven.
The Bees (6-4) were led by Tegan Mecham and Ashlyn Reeder with eight and seven points, respectively.
Skinner scored the first points of the game on a layup after Smith made a steal and pass. Ridgeline raced out to a 9-2 lead at the beginning of the game as Brown scored five points. The Riverhawks took an 11-6 lead after the first period.
“When we come out strong, we play better in the second quarter and throughout the game,” Skinner said. “When we have energy in the first quarter, it carries over to the second, third and fourth.”
Ridgeline scored the first nine points of the second quarter to take its first double-digit lead of the game. Brinley Weise sparked the run with a layup off a pass from Brown. Then Skinner took over, scoring the final seven points of the surge, including a nifty drive along the baseline for a reverse layup.
“It (plays) just come; I really don’t think about it,” Skinner said. “It just comes.”
A three-point play by Skinner gave the hosts a 20-6 lead.
The Riverhawks ended the first half with a 9-0 run. Brown had five points during the run, and Sydnee Zollinger took a pass from Parry and sank a 3-pointer to give Ridgeline a 29-10 lead at the break.
“We try to make sure our defense is ready to go in the first quarter,” Jenks said. “Once we got into the second quarter the girls were really dialed in defensively and went to work. We got into a better rhythm. It’s important to be ready to go, and the girls have showed us every game that they are ready to go.”
The Bees hung tough for the first three minutes of the third, not losing much ground. However, the Riverhawks used a 7-0 run near the end of the period to build a 45-17 lead. Livingston had five points.
Ridgeline took a 45-21 lead into the fourth.
“I thought the key was our defense,” Jenks said. “Box Elder is a good team, but we didn’t let them get the shots they wanted. That was key.”
The Riverhawks scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter for their largest lead of the game, 52-21, with six minutes to play. Jenks then went to her bench often.
About the only thing that didn’t go perfect for the Riverhawks was shooting free throws. At one point they were 6 of 14 as a team, but finished 10 of 18.
“I think we are ready for region,” Skinner said. “It’s going to be hard, but we are ready. ... Everyone is supper excited and ready to go. It will be good competition in region.”
At Hyrum, the Mustangs (7-5) fell behind early to the visiting Utes (3-6) and trailed 21-8 after the first quarter.
“We really struggled in the first quarter defensively, and we didn’t take care of the ball,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “Uintah showed us some different looks that we had to adjust to, and we didn’t do well at first.”
The Mustangs responded though with two strong quarters in the second and third. Mountain Crest got within 31-28 at halftime and then outscored Uintah 22-6 in the third for a 50-37 lead heading to the fourth.
“We fought back,” Smith said. “That is one thing I can count on from this team is their perseverance. They have so much grit and that is something that is really hard to teach kids. This was a great win to end our preseason.”
Lexie Coggins led the Mustangs with 18 points. Havyn Brown and Sadie Coggins netted 10 points each, while Paige LaRocco added eight points.
LATE WEDNESDAY BOYS GAME
Green Canyon left Davis County with a gratifying 57-54 victory over 5A program Bountiful. The Wolves limited the Redhawks to just nine points in each of the final two quarters.
Bountiful (4-4) jumped out to a 20-12 lead, but Green Canyon (6-4) outscored the hosts 23-16 in the second quarter and only trailed by one point, 36-35, at the half. It was a balanced offensive performance for the Wolves, who got 16 points from Spencer Maughan, 14 from Layker Ward, 13 from Brady Smith and 10 from Tanner Tye.
“We were tough as nails from the middle of the second quarter to the end of the game,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “Our guys did a great job of controlling the tempo in the second half. It started with our defense. Once we started getting stops, we took off on offense. Layker Ward was huge off the bench. He was one of many guys that gave us a spark. I’m excited for our kids because it was truly a team effort on both ends on the floor.”
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report.