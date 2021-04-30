MILLVILLE — When you score runs in five of the six innings you get to hit, usually good things happen.
Such was the case for Ridgeline on a hot and sunny Friday afternoon. The Riverhawks manufactured runs in every inning but the second and blanked Mountain Crest in a Region 11 showdown of teams trying to finish second. With the 6-0 win, Ridgeline locked up second place with one region game to play.
“We played smart and intelligent, sort of state-like a little bit,” RHS head coach Mike Anderson said. “There were some good hits, but I still feel we left some in the tank today. We just need to have one of those big innings and then it will be like a tidal wave.”
Ridgeline (18-5, 7-2) finished with 11 hits, got a strong performance from starting pitcher Markessa Jensen and did not commit an error. Jensen held the Mustangs (8-11, 5-4) to just three hits and struck out seven. Mountain Crest had three errors.”
“Our pitchers really pitched pretty well,” MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said. “You have to give credit where credit is due. Ridgeline hit the ball hard and executed under pressure. We are just gonna keep plugging away until we can get over the hump. There is still a lot of ball to play.”
The Mustangs started freshman Aspen Leishman in the circle. Halle Maddock came on in the fifth.
“They mixed up their pitching and Courtnee does a good job with them,” Anderson said. “... Markessa was in control in this game. I felt she had a really good outing.”
Ridgeline lead off batter Kenzee Hale was 4 for 4 at the plate with a double and two triples. She scored two runs.
“I was just focusing on trying to hit line drives instead of trying to hit home runs,” Hale said. “I was just trying to see the ball today.”
Abbie “Boots” Banning had a double, a triple and scored twice for the Riverhawks. The third baseman also made some good plays in the field to go with her three hits.
“Kenzee Hale set the tone right off with a double,” Anderson said. “... Boots was calm and is really developing into a solid player for us. She made a great catch and then also held the runner and we end up getting a double play. I loved what she did.”
Brinnley Anderson had two hits for Ridgeline.
Teagan Hall had two of the three Mustang hits, including a double. Leishman had the other hit — a triple. But despite getting runners in scoring position, the visitors could not get one home.
“We did some good things today,” Maughan said. “We made some good plays, but we didn’t do the little things, and that’s what is killing us.”
Mountain Crest left two runners stranded in the top of the first and gave Jensen the most work she would see all game in an inning. Leishman led off the fourth with a double, but a double play by the Riverhawks got them out of that jam.
Hale began her day with a double in the first and scored on a RBI bunt single by Banning to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.
Hale led off the third with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ellie Pond. Banning blasted a double and would later score on a double steal for a 3-0 lead through three innings.
Ridgeline tacked on runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Three of the Riverhawks’ runs came with two outs.
“We have been talking a lot about what is important now and focusing on the team,” Hale said. “We are staying united as a team and focusing on one practice at a time, one game at a time. We don’t want to make anything bigger than it is. We try to score every inning because it puts a lot of pressure on other teams.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
Sky View inched closer to third place in the region standings with a 13-1 win over Logan in six innings. Bear River stayed perfect and officially locked up the league title with a 19-5 win against Green Canyon in six innings.
At Logan, the Bobcats (12-9-1, 4-5) scored in the top of the first and never looked back. They plated six runs in the third and three more in the fourth to take a commanding lead.
“We played a solid game both offensively and defensively today,” SV head coach Amanda Robinson said. “Logan played well and made us earn our runs today.”
The Bobcats finished with 12 hits and committed four errors. Cambrie Davis led the attack with three hits, three RBI, three runs, a double and drew a walk, while Skylee Haramoto also had three base knocks, three RBIs and scored a run. Brynn Mayhew had two hits, a run, an RBI and a double. Haramoto struck out nine in 4.2 innings of work, while Tawnee Lundahl struck out four. Neither Sky View pitcher issued a walk and combined to allow just two hits.
The Grizzlies (1-24, 0-9) Kaylie Peterson and Morgan Chase got the hits. Logan committed four errors and eight Bobcat batters were walked.
At North Logan, the Bears (20-4, 9-0) jumped on the Wolves (7-17, 2-7) right at the start. Bear River scored eight runs in the top of the first.
To its credit, Green Canyon did answer by cutting the deficit in half in the bottom of the first with four runs. But the hosts could muster just one more the rest of the way in the shortened game.
The Wolves only recorded two hits — a single by Morgan Gittins and a double by Annika Eborn. They had 15 errors in the game
The Bears finished with 10 hits and had four errors. Olivia Taylor had three hits, three RBIs and scored twice. Baylee Sorensen got the win in the circle with nine strikeouts and just two walks.