SALT LAKE CITY -- There are no more games for Ridgeline’s football team.
And the Riverhawks are fine with that.
The Millville-based school capped off a perfect season Friday afternoon at Rice-Eccles Stadium and in the process captured the 4A State Football Championship. Ridgeline scored first and never looked back against Dixie, rolling to a 45-20 win.
“This is so huge for us,” said Riverhawk quarterback Kaden Cox, who passed for 355 yards on 26 of 36 passing and five touchdowns. … I wouldn’t have wanted to go out any other way with this group of guys. It’s been super fun this year.”
Ridgeline (13-0) punted just once and turned the ball over on downs on its last possession. It was a dominating game by the Riverhawk offense, as it finished with 570 yards of total offense, which ranks sixth in a championship game. Dixie (9-4) had 349 yards of offense.
Noah White rushed for 209 yards on 30 carries and scored twice. The 209 yards rank 13th in a title game.
Cox completed passes to eight different teammates. Jackson Olsen hauled in six passes for 75 yards and a TD before an injury knocked him out of the game. White caught seven passes for 54 yards, while Strat Simmons made five receptions for 92 yards and two scores.
The Flyers were led by quarterback Bronson Barben as he threw for 207 yards and a score on 16 of 32 passing. Jakheo Mitchell caught six passes for 103 yards.
It took just over two minutes for Ridgeline to dent the scoreboard. The Riverhawks took the opening kickoff and drove 80 yards in five plays to paydirt. Cox scrambled out of trouble and found a wide open Majors, who caught the ball at the opposing 40-yard line and easily completed the 68-yard score on a third-and-9 play.
After trading punts, the Flyers drove 86 yards in 11 plays. Barben scrambled for a 9-yard TD. The extra-point kick failed.
It took the Riverhawks less than a minute to reach the end zone for the second time. White broke free for a 73-yard TD run with 1:12 left in the opening quarter.
Ridgeline was on the move again after forcing a punt. The Riverhawks converted a fourth-and-2 deep in their own territory to keep an 11-play, 84-yard march alive. It was capped with a 13-yard TD pass from Cox to Olsen.
The Flyers turned the ball over on downs after Strat Simmons broke up a pass in the end zone.
Ridgeline had plenty of time to put another score on the board. The Riverhawks converted a third-and-14, a third-and-10 and a fourth-and-4 on their way to a 14-play, 90-yard march. White ran in from five yards out to give the Riverhawks a 25-6 lead at halftime.
Ridgeline had 361 yards of total offense over the first 24 minutes, while Dixie had 151.
The Flyers wasted no time trying to get back in the game. They took the kickoff to start the second half and went 64 yards in less than two minutes. Seth Takau scored from 20 yards out on the ground to pull Dixie within 25-12.
Ridgeline didn’t flinch one bit and scored on its three possessions. Cox hit Simmons on scoring passes of 14 and 22 yards. The Riverhawk signal caller then found Will Booth for an 8-yard TD pass, building a 45-12 lead with 7:50 left in the game.
The Flyer tacked on a late TD when Derek Kesterson caught a 9-yard TD pass from Barben. Dixie was knocking on the door again in the final seconds, but on the final play of the game Ridgeline defensive back Ashton Macfarlane batted away a pass in the end zone to ignite the celebration.
Ridgeline is tied for fifth in state history for the youngest school to win a state football title in its sixth year of existence. Highland, Juan Diego and Snow Canyon won in their third year, while Mountain Crest won in its fifth season.
NOTES: Captains for Ridgeline were Kaden Cox, Noah White, Will Booth and Strat Simmons. … Ridgeline student Emma Hansen sang the National Anthem. … Dixie won the only other meeting between these schools in a playoff game in 2019. … In his second season at the Ridgeline helm, Cox is now 22-2. … The Riverhawks became the 116th team (52nd school) to celebrate an undefeated season. They are the only perfect team in the state this season. … Dixie is now 8-5 all-time in championship games, winning titles in 1957, 1967, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1998, 2012 and 2014.
---
RIVERHAWKS 45, FLYERS 20
Friday at Salt Lake City
Dixie 6 0 6 8 -- 20
Ridgeline 13 12 14 6 -- 45
First Quarter
R -- Braylon Majors 68 pass from Kaden Cox (Aaron Young kick), 9:44
D -- Bronson Barben 9 run (kick failed), 2:01
R -- Noah White 73 run (pass fail), 1:12
Second Quarter
R -- Jackson Olsen 13 pass from Cox (kick failed), 7:26
R -- White 5 run (pass failed), :57
Third Quarter
D -- Seth Takau 20 run (run failed), 10:01
R -- Strat Simmons 14 pass from Cox (Simmons pass from Cox), 5:48
R -- Simmons 22 pass from Cox (run failed), 1:38
Fourth Quarter
R -- Will Booth 8 pass from Cox (pass failed), 7:50