MILLVILLE — As Mountain Crest’s offense took the field to start the second half Friday night, the Ridgeline Homecoming halftime charades were still in full swing.
In a sandlot-like fashion, fireworks continued to be shot off over the field as the Mustangs tried to get something going. Eventually, the firework show — much like the Mountain Crest drive — stalled out. But the firepower of the Riverhawks offense remained strong all night long.
Led by quarterback Kaden Cox and receiver Stratford Simmons, Ridgeline put together 511 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns. The Riverhawks cruised to a 56-20 victory over Mountain Crest and continued their dominating conquest of Region 11 foes.
With his eye black painted vertically on his right eye — a nod to USC quarterback and former Corner Canyon standout Jaxson Dart — Cox came out and did what he’s done all season long on Friday night: Throw darts.
He finished the game 21 of 33 passing for 377 yards — all in the first three quarters. Given ample time from his offensive line to make decisions and throw the ball, Cox connected with five different receivers and threw six touchdowns.
His favorite target was Simmons, who he connected with on 10 occasions. Simmons would finish the game with 208 receiving yards and four TD catches.
“Offensively, we were playing pretty well,” Ridgeline head Coach Travis Cox said. “I think obviously Strat had an amazing first half, and we don't see those very often so that was fun to kind of watch him do his thing.”
“It was good,” Simmons said. “Good to get the ball, a lot of credit online though, letting Kaden stay back there, give me the ball.”
For Mountain Crest, it was a disappointing game. The Mustangs (1-6, 0-3 region) finished with 295 yards of total offense, had 10 penalties for 95 yards and stopped the Ridgeline offense on just one of its eight defensive possessions.
“We have a hard time doing the basic things right now,” Mountain Crest head coach Randy Kerns said. “We don’t have them prepared where they should be, all around we’re not very good.”
It was clear the Mustangs were outmatched all game long. If they blitzed on defense, Ridgeline receivers were wide open for huge gains down the middle of the field. If they dropped back in coverage, they failed to pressure Cox, who was able to pick them apart.
And on offense, the Mustang line was overrun by the Riverhawks, who limited them to 3.6 rushing yards per carry, and sacked Mustang quarterback Preston Lofthouse four times.
“We didn't make the plays, their kids made the plays,” Kerns said. “They outcoached us, outplayed us, everything.”
Ridgeline (7-0, 3-0) was able to set the tone on the first drive of the game. Wasting little time, Cox cruised up the field and found Simmons for a 25-yard TD up the middle.
Mountain Crest would punch back the following drive. Lofthouse put together two runs of 19 and 27 yards, then connected with receiver Garrett Austin, who made a nice grab along the sideline to secure the 24-yard TD.
After that, it was all Riverhawks.
Cox passed it to receiver Jackson Olsen, who had a 26 yard gain. A few plays later, he threw it to Simmons, who notched his second TD catch to make it 14-7.
On the ensuing Riverhawk possession, running back Noah White, who finished with 115 rushing yards on 19 attempts, boiled into the end zone for the 8-yard TD run with 9:14 left in the half.
Cox closed the second quarter with two more passing TDs to Simmons, for 14 yards and 36 yards, respectively. After their first touchdown, the Mustangs punted the ball twice then ran out of time on their final drive before the half.
The Riverhawks led 35-7.
For seemingly the first time all game, things fell the Mustangs way early in the third quarter. On fourth-and-6, Cox lost control of the football, and it was picked up by linebacker Dan Bindrup, who ran it 50 yards to the end zone, narrowing the score to 35-13.
Mountain Crest would pick up another big play later the third quarter when Lofthouse lobbed up a pass to receiver Kolton Kirby, who snagged the ball and ran it in for a 64-yard TD.
“I thought we played okay at times but then I didn't think we tackled great,” coach Cox said. “We got to get that cleaned up.”
The Ridgeline offense would score two TDs in the third, both from Cox to Olsen for 14 yards and 1 yard. Then, to cap off his quarter, Olsen ran the ball back nearly 100 yards on the Mountain Crest kickoff to make the score 56-20.
The Riverhawks are excited to beat Mountain Crest and continue their winning ways, but are far from content.
“Fun atmosphere with our crowd. And we have a rivalry with Mountain Crest, with them just being over there,” Simmons said. “I mean, it's fun to be undefeated, but we still got one goal in mind and that’s November 12 (the 4A state championship game.)”
———
RIVERHAWKS 56, MUSTANGS 20
Friday at Millville
Mountain Crest 7 0 13 0 — 20
Ridgeline 14 21 21 0 — 56
First Quarter
R — Stratford Simmons 29 pass from Kaden Cox (Aaron Young kick), 8:34
MC — Garrett Austin 24 pass from Preston Lofthouse (kick), 3:52
R — Simmons 11 pass from Cox (Young kick), 1:28
Second Quarter
R — Noah White 8 run (Young kick), 9:14
R — Simmons 14 pass from Cox (Young kick), 3:22
R — Simmons 36 pass from Cox (Young kick), 0:47
Third Quarter
MC — Dan Bindrup 50 fumble return (kick missed), 8:29
R — Jackson Olsen 1 pass from Cox (Young kick), 6:59
R — Olsen 14 pass from Cox (Young kick), 0:47
MC — Kolton Kirby 64 pass from Lofthouse (kick), 0:13
R — Olsen 95 kickoff return (Young kick), 0:03