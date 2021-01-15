Thursday night was the opener for Region 11 girls basketball action, but in one contest it looked like the playoffs had arrived already.
Ridgeline and Green Canyon needed an extra four minutes to decide the outcome in North Logan. It was a back-and-forth affair between the Riverhawks and Wolves throughout, but the visitors made two big plays in the final seconds of overtime. Ridgeline edged Green Canyon, 57-56.
“It was a battle all game,” Riverhawk head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “Green Canyon is well coached and are a great team.”
The Wolves (8-3, 0-1 region) outscored the Riverhawks (8-4, 1-0) in the second, third and fourth quarters. But the first quarter and overtime went to Ridgeline, who made eight 3-pointers in the game.
“We are very proud of our team and the way we battled tonight,” GC head coach Alexis Bird said. “We got down early and kept ourselves in it with timely stops and offensive execution. Ridgeline is a great team and well coached.”
In other region action Thursday, Logan won at Mountain Crest, 56-42, and Sky View thumped Bear River in Smithfield, 59-20.
The Riverhawks were looking good at the end of regulation when Haley Anderson went to the free throw line with her team up a point. The senior made the first foul shot, but missed the second.
The Wolves got the rebound and pushed it up the court. Landree Spackman made a layup with seconds to play to tie the game at 48-48. Anderson did get off a shot before the buzzer, but it was off the mark.
In the extra period, the two traded buckets at the start. Trailing by two with less than a minute in OT, Anderson drilled her third trey of the game to put Ridgeline up with 30 seconds remaining.
Green Canyon got off a shot that was off the mark and had to foul Ridgeline’s Sarah Litchford. She missed a free throw, but was able to get her fourth block of the game to thwart the Wolves’ last-second shot attempt and seal the win. Green Canyon had a four-game winning streak snapped.
“We had opportunities down the stretch that just didn’t go our way tonight,” Bird said. “We are excited to learn from this game and get back to work tomorrow.”
Anderson finished with a game-high 25 points and grabbed five rebounds. Only four Riverhawks scored in the game as Anderson was joined by Nia Damuni (12 points), Litchford (12) and Macie Brown (8). Damuni also had a team-best eight rebounds and four assists, while also coming up with two steals. Brown also had six rebounds, and Carmen Wimmer came up with four steals, five rebounds and blocked two shots.
“They (Wolves) are aggressive on the boards and share the ball well,” Jenks said. “Our girls worked really hard tonight, and we’re excited we won a tight game against a great team.”
Spackman led a balanced scoring attack by the Wolves with 12 points. Maren McKenna and Jayden Beach each had 10 points, while McKenna Crane and Brooke Monson chipped in eight points each. McKenna grabbed a game-best nine rebounds and also came up with four steals. Sarah Blau grabbed five rebound and came up with three steals
At Hyrum, the Grizzlies (7-3, 1-0) turned a 21-19 halftime advantage into a 40-28 lead after the third quarter against the Mustangs (5-7, 0-1) and cruised to the win.
“Mountain Crest put up a good fight but our girls were able to pick up the defense intensity when it mattered most,” Logan head coach Morganne Madsen said. “We were able to come away with our first region win.”
Taylor Rose paced Logan with a game-best 20 points. Amber Kartchner netted 11 points, while Alec Kennington chipped in nine. Logan made six 3-pointers in the game.
Mountain Crest was led by Havyn Brown with 13 points. Paige LaRocco added 10 points, while Lexi Coggins added nine points.
At Smithfield, the Bobcats (9-2, 1-0) only allowed three points in the first quarter and took a 28-8 lead into halftime against the Bears (5-7, 0-1). The second half was all Sky View as well.
“We played great team defense,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “I think that is the best defense we have played this season from start to finish.”
Melanie Hiatt had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds and also came up with three steals. Macy Hellstern joined Hiatt in double-figure scoring with 13 points and also came up with four steals. Gracie Rigby added eight points, three assists, three steals and blocked two shots. Kaytlin Smart had six rebounds and five steals. Hannah Radford recorded five assists and five steals, and Abbey Cantwell dished out four dimes.
“Offensively, the girls did a great job of sharing the basketball,” Hall said. “We were able to push the ball and convert our defense into offense. It was a great team win and a good start to region.”
IDAHO GAMES
North of the border there were two games involving valley teams in district contests. The Preston girls beat Pocatello, 46-20, at home, while the West Side boys also were at home and topped Soda Springs, 76-65.
The Lady Indians (14-5, 2-1) outscored the Indians (4-10, 0-3) from the Gate City in every quarter. Preston built a 31-13 lead at halftime and took a 38-15 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Kylie Larsen was the lone Preston player to reach double figures in scoring with 10 points, while also grabbing seven rebounds and blocking five shots. Mickayla Robertson chipped in nine points and four steals. Riley Ward had eight points and three assists. Sydnee Marlow grabbed a team-best nine rebounds and had three steals, while Addison Moser dished out six assists.
At Soda Springs, the Pirates (9-2, 1-0) opened league play on a good note. After a slow start in the first quarter against the Cardinals (5-5, 0-1), West Side had at least 19 points in the second, third and fourth quarter.
“Soda is a tough place to play,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “We had very balanced scoring. Parker Henderson came in and gave quality minutes. Ryan Lemmon hit some bit threes at key times. It was good to have him back after missing two games with an ankle injury.”
Bryler Shurtliff continues to lead the Pirates in scoring as he had 20 points Thursday night. Easton Henderson netted 15 points, followed by Blaize Brown with 14 and Brenton Noreen with 11 points. Parker Henderson and Ryan Lemmon added eight points each.