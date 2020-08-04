MILLVILLE — One hundred minutes of game time wasn’t enough to decide a winner in the season opener between a pair of talented high school girls soccer teams in Ridgeline and Skyridge.
The match went to a shootout and the Falcons were clinical with all four of their shots from the penalty spot en route to the win. The score was deadlocked at 1-1 following regulation and both overtime periods, and 6A Skyridge prevailed 4-1 in the shootout.
“I’m super proud of the girls,” RHS head coach Mark Tureson said. “I just want to compliment Skyridge on an excellent squad. This is exactly what we need. We need this high level of competition and they gave it to us, so (credit) to them, especially with the PKs. For a team that had (quite a bit of) turnover, some young girls coming in ... I thought our team responded very well.”
This is the first year no high school matches in the Beehive State will ever end in a tie. Shootouts didn’t enter the picture until the playoffs in past years, but they will take place throughout the 2020 season as part of the new RPI formula.
“I totally understand why have (shootouts) to get the RPI points, but we had ties last year and it worked out fine,” Tureson said. “But we play it within the rules that are (established) for us, right? We play within the rules and, again, another valuable experience for our girls to step into that situation and learn from it. Next time it’s different. Next time they approach things different. Next time me as a coach, I’ll approach things different, so it’s a learning experience all the way around.”
Although they didn’t get the win, it was a promising performance from the defending 4A state runner-ups, who graduated several returning starters. Ridgeline controlled the run of play for large chunks of Tuesday’s season opener and bounced back from a 1-0 deficit.
Skyridge capitalized on a corner kick in the 28th minute and was inches away from taking a 2-0 lead into the half. The Falcons pinged a shot of the post in the waning seconds of the opening half, and Ridgeline goalkeeper Alivia Brenchley saved the rebound.
This seemed to fire up the Riverhawks, who took it to the Falcons during the first 15-20 minutes of the second half. Ridgeline outshot Skyridge 8-1 during that timespan and was able to equalize. The visitors were unable to clear a corner kick, Ridgeline’s Oakley Rasmussen pounced on the loose ball and finished top shelf in the 43rd minute.
“Tactically there were some things we changed at halftime,” Tureson said. “We closed their midfielders down. They like to play out of the back. We tightened up our pressure on their midfielders and did not give them easy outlets, and that shut down a lot of that possession that they had. ... So after that first half and making those tactical decisions, and seeing our girls go out there and performing it, putting the work rate in and getting tight on those (Skyridge) girls, it changed the flow of the game.”
Rasmussen, who has verbally committed to play soccer at the University of Florida, was a thorn in Skyridge’s side all game long. The senior excelled with her facilitating and was unlucky not to record a brace when her 32-yard free kick caromed off the crossbar in overtime No. 1. No. 6 also buried her shot from the penalty spot in the shootout.
Rasmussen and her teammates were just happy to be playing again, especially considering COVID-19 led to the cancellation of spring sports throughout the country.
“It’s so much fun to be out back again on the field after being cooped up for so long,” Rasmussen said. “It’s really fun to play that game that we all love.”
Halle VanYperen and Reese Heninger both came close to scoring on a couple of occasions for the Riverhawks.
Brenchley made a pair of crucial diving stops to her right late in the match, and Ridgeline defenders Alex Baer and Kayt Ward both made clutch saves on shots destined for the back of the net. To their credit, the Falcons turned things around during the final 15 or so minutes of regulation and played well in overtime.
The Falcons were able to frame their shots better than the Riverhawks throughout the match, and that ultimately made the difference.
“I think our possession is good,” Rasmussen said. “Our final attack can be better sometimes, but once we get those (scoring) chances in consistently, I think we can beat anyone.”
It was a strong performance for Ridgeline’s backline, which consisted of center backs Haley Anderson and Marley Guevara, and outside backs Baer and Ward.
OTHER TUESDAY GAMES
All five Cache County teams were in action Tuesday — the first day of match play throughout the state.
Green Canyon hosted 6A Clearfield and won 3-1, while Sky View traveled to 5A Bountiful and prevailed by the same scoreline. Meanwhile, Mountain Crest lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to 6A Fremont in double overtime, while reigning 6A runner-up Davis scored twice in each half and defeated Logan at Crimson Field, 4-0.
Emma DeBerard, Kaizley Holbrook and Ryley Thompson found the back of the net for Green Canyon, which netted two of its goals in the first half and is ranked second in 4A in the preseason Deseret News Coaches Poll. Clearfield broke up the shutout in the final minute of the second half.
“It’s always good to walk away with a win at the start of the season,” GC head coach Sven Rasmussen said. “We weren’t perfect, but showed glimpses of what’s to come. Positive things all over the pitch.”
Addie Poulsen scored once and assisted on Sky View’s other two goals. Macy Hellstern contributed with one goal and one assists for the Bobcats, who also got a goal from Laney Gibbons. The Bobcats scored twice after halftime.
“We played really well today,” said SV head coach Jullian Carter, who is entering her first season at the Bobcat helm. “The girls came out ready to play after their ‘coronaction.’ They came out stronger than ever. They passed well and really came together in such a great way. It was a lot of fun to see them work so hard and have a good time together.”
Mountain Crest jumped out to a 2-0 lead on the road against Fremont, which scored twice in the final three minutes of the first half to pull even. The Silver Wolves netted the golden goal in double OT.
Sadie Coggins and Bret Everding found the back of the net for the Mustangs. Coggins’ goal was assisted by Keiera Nielson.
“I felt like we outplayed them most of the game,” MC head coach Amber Hyatt said. “I was really happy with out first-game effort and the potential I saw for the upcoming season. We obviously have some things to work on, but overall I was happy with our team chemistry and team work that I saw today.”
Milly Garren forced the keeper from Davis into two diving saves, but the Darts were able to record a clean sheet against the Grizzlies. Davis is year in and year out one of the top program’s in Utah’s highest classification.
“Obviously this is not the result I was hoping for, but we played a great team and I saw some things I’m really excited about,” LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. “Cadence Martindale was a huge leader for us in goal, played well and was the vocal presence I needed today. We’ve lots to work on, but I’m excited for the year ahead.”