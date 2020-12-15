MILLVILLE — Having played nearly as many games as they have had practices, the Riverhawks are making progress in this strange year.
But some time in the practice gym would certainly help the Ridgeline boys basketball team.
The Riverhawks had trouble scoring in the first half, and that was ultimately their undoing Tuesday night against Woods Cross. The 5A Wildcats held off a furious rally by the hosts to leave the valley with a 53-46 victory.
“Our shooting abandoned us tonight,” Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. “It has been a little hard for us at times this year. We have good shooters. It’s one of those things where they have to see some (shots) go through. ... We have played six games and had seven practices. Life is hard when you are learning on the run.”
The Riverhawks (3-3) could muster just 12 points in the first 16 minutes of action — and only four in the second quarter. The hole certainly was deep to start the second half as Woods Cross (3-2) held a 23-12 lead.
It got worse two-and-a-half minutes into the third quarter The Wildcats scored six unanswered points to take a 31-17 lead.
Ridgeline started chipping away after a timeout. The hosts scored the final four points of the third quarter to get the deficit to single digits, 37-28.
Both teams suffered some scoring droughts in the fourth, but the Riverhawks were able to string together buckets by Chase Hall, Spencer Adams and Peyton Knowles as well as two foul shots by Hall to make it interesting. The Hall free throws brought Ridgeline within 41-36 with three minutes to play.
The Wildcats were able to break the press on three occasions for layups. When the Riverhawks were forced to foul, the visitors made 6 of 7 over the final 70 seconds of the contest.
“I was proud of their effort,” Day said. “This group never backs down from anything. They play hard all the way through the end and keep competing. They did some good things in the second half. But 12 points in a half makes it pretty hard.”
Knowles led the Riverhawks with a team-best 14 points and also grabbed six rebounds. Hall netted 11 points. Joshua Jackman grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
“He (Knowles) is a competitor and will fight for everything,” Day said. “He has been our best all-around players all year. Our guards defended like crazy. Everyone is defending. We just need to find a way to get the ball in the hoop.”
Wildcat Mason Bendinger scored a game-high 19 points. Keegan Phung added 14 points and hauled in seven rebounds.
“Number 24 (Bendinger) and 22 (Phung) were solid all night long,” Day said.
Ridgeline scored first to start the game, but then went scoreless for four-and -a-half minutes. However, the Wildcats could not take full advantage. In fact, a driving layup by Jake Smith gave the hosts a 6-4 lead with 2:52 left in the opening period.
Woods Cross used a 8-0 run, fueled by a pair of 3-pointers to surge in front. The Wildcats took a 15-8 lead into the second quarter and never trailed again.
“We will learn from this and move on,” Day said.
OTHER BOYS GAMES
In other action involving boys teams from the valley, Logan won at Tooele, 65-47, while Mountain Crest fell at 5A Wasatch, 65-51.
The Grizzlies (4-1) won every quarter against the Buffaloes (1-2), but the final eight minutes had the coach really happy.
“I am so proud of our level of toughness in the fourth quarter,” Grizzly head coach Logan Brown said. “We held them to three points in the final quarter when it was crunch time.”
Logan held a 55-44 lead heading to the fourth. The Grizzlies scored 23 points in the first quarter and held a 37-30 lead at the break.
“Another good team win,” Brown said. “Our kids really play for each other. They are connected on and off the court and it shows in the way we are playing.”
Jadin Penigar continues to lead Logan in scoring as he had a game-best 20 points on Tuesday. Isaac Tuft made four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, as did Ethan Davis. Gage Jenson chipped in nine points for the Grizzlies.
The Mustangs (0-2) are still looking for that first win and to string a complete game together. The Wasps (2-3) built a 42-24 leads by halftime and cruised to the victory.
“We played a good first and fourth quarter,” MC head coach Kevin Andersen said. “Now we need to put a full game together.”
The Mustangs don’t have to wait long as they play four games over the next four days.
Miles Croshaw led all Mustangs with 12 points — all on 3-pointers. In fact, Mountain Crest finished with 11 treys for the game. Tanner Bone netted 11 points, while Nick LeFevre and Preston Wiberg added nine and eight points, respectively.
GIRLS GAMES
There were five games involving the girls on Tuesday with three coming out with victories. Sky View won at 6A Kearns, 51-35, Logan beat Uintah at home, 58-36, and Mountain Crest won at 5A Mountain Ridge in Herriman, 48-26. Coming up short were Ridgeline at 6A Davis in Kaysville, 51-43, and Green Canyon at 5A Box Elder in Brigham City, 57-50.
The Bobcats (5-1) won their fourth in a row with very balanced scoring as nine players dented the scoreboard against the Cougars (2-2). Sky View won every quarter in its double-digit victory.
“The girls played tough tonight,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “We asked them to make some adjustments at halftime, and they were able to come out and play solid in the second half. It was a great team win with contributions from a variety of girls. The girls played well and we are ready to get back at it tomorrow against Juan Diego.”
Gracie Rigby led the Bobcats with 13 points, while Hannah Radford chipped in nine.
Like Sky View, Logan (3-1) did not get outscored in a single quarter against the Utes (1-5).
“Overall, I was happy with the way we played tonight,” Grizzly head coach Morganne Madsen said. “We came out aggressive and earned ourselves an early lead. We were able to grow that lead through our transition offense and effort on defense.”
Amber Kartchner paced Logan with 15 points, while Taylor Rose (13) and Alec Kennington (10) joined her in double-digit scoring.
Mountain Crest (3-2) doubled up the Sentinels (2-3) in the first quarter, 16-8, and never looked back. The Mustangs held Mount Ridge to single digits in every quarter and like Sky View and Logan finished each quarter with more points than the opponent.
Lexie Coggins led the Mustangs with 15 points, drilling four treys. Havyn Brown finished with 14 points and a pair of treys as Mountain Crest made eight shots from beyond the arc. Sadie Coggins chipped in nine points.
Ridgeline (2-3) hung close with the Darts (3-1) throughout, but was outscored in the fourth, 23-17.
“We battled but need to get better rebounding the ball,” Riverhawk head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “Giving a good team second chances to score makes it hard to win. We continue to learn, and we’ll continue to get better.”
Haley Anderson led Ridgeline with 14 points, while Sarah Litchford netted 11. Macie Brown grabbed a team-best eight rebounds.
Green Canyon (4-1) suffered its first loss at the hand of the Bees (3-1)
The game was knotted at 41-41 heading to the fourth quarter. The Wolves struggled through stretches to find the bottom of the net.
“Box Elder is a great team and did a great job tonight,” GC head coach Alexis Bird said. “They made big shots, and we didn’t get the defensive stops we needed down the stretch. This is a great game to learn from and to help us get better. We are excited to get back to work tomorrow.”
Maren McKenna led the Wolves with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals. McKenna Crane had 12 points and a team-best seven rebounds. Landree Spackman also netted 12 points and came up with three steals. Green Canyon had 13 steals as five athletes finished with multiple steals.