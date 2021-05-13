Ridgeline improved by 14 strokes on the second and final day of the 4A Girls Golf High School State Championship.
But three of the four teams ahead of them also carded better scores on Thursday at the par-72 Meadow Brook Golf Course in Taylorsville. The only team in the top five that didn’t was Pine View, who was so far ahead it didn’t matter that the Panthers were four strokes higher on the second day.
The Riverhawks were able to break free of region rival Green Canyon and finish fifth with a two-day total of 714. The two were tied after the first day of action. The Wolves came in sixth at 736.
“We had an awesome day,” Ridgeline head coach Julie Major said. “I am proud of my players for staying focused and finishing strong.”
Pine View took the team title with a two-day total of 668. Dixie (694), Juan Diego (706) and Desert Hills (708) were just in front of the Riverhawks.
While Green Canyon struggled a bit on day two, the Wolves still comfortably took sixth at 736. Other valley schools that made it to the second day were Mountain Crest in ninth at 776 and Logan in 11th at 803.
“It’s always a bonus when you can play on day number two of the state tournament,” GC head coach Terrell Baldwin said. “The weather was great and we had a good showing. You always feel you can do better.”
Dixie’s Annabelle Millard ran away with the medalist title. The junior followed up her 1-under-par round on Wednesday with a 7-under-par 65 on Thursday. She beat two golfers that tied for second by a whopping 15 strokes.
Ridgeline’s Alyssa Buist was the top golfer from the valley, finishing eighth with a two-day total of 166, improving by two strokes on Thursday. She was joined by Green Canyon’s Sammy Spackman, who finished 10th at 170, in earning all-state accolades.
“It has been such a privilege coaching this team,” Major said. “They have put in a lot of time on the golf course and it paid off for them this season.”
Green Canyon’s Landree Spackman moved up two spots to tie for 14th at 180. Ridgeline’s Lily Swink moved up six places to tie for 17th at 182.
“I can’t say enough about the girls, especially my seniors,” Baldwin said. “They have started some great traditions with Green Canyon girls golf and have been major contributors in all four years of their careers. I love them.”
One of the best improvements from the first to second day was accomplished by Ridgeline’s Izzy Brough. She shot 15 strokes better on Thursday to move up into a tie for 21st at 185. She tied the Wolves’ Alivia Longhurst.
“My seniors got a little emotional at the end as they wrapped up an outstanding high school career,” Major said. “Eryn (Hendricks) and Alyssa have been key varsity players since they were freshmen. Izzy Brough had the best golf game of her career today with that outstanding 85.
“The three juniors on the team also played well today. Lily Swink has been solid this year and has quietly played steady, good golf the whole season. I’m so glad that Brooke Goats and Brooke Norton are only juniors this year.”
Jayla Spring led Logan finishing in a tie for 24th at 186. Kiera Crosbie was the top Mountain Crest golfer at 188, tying fro 27th.
“Ridgeline had a great showing today,” Baldwin said. “Our region was well represented on day two.”