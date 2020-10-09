On the second and final day of the 4A Boys Golf State Championship Thursday, nothing changed at the top.
However, there was some movement for third. Region 11 champion Ridgeline was able to jump from fifth to finish third. Green Canyon slipped from third to fourth, but still gave the region a strong showing at state. In fact, all five schools from the region that qualified finished in the top 10.
Crimson Cliffs ran away with the title, finishing 45 strokes ahead of second-place Desert Hills 564 to 609. The Riverhawks were third at 613 after improving by seven strokes from the first day at Meadow Brook Golf Course in Taylorsville. Green Canyon and Pine View tied for fourth at 621. Rounding out the top 10 were Cedar Valley (627), Sky View (631), Bear River (634), Hurricane (637) and Logan (661).
Crimson Cliffs had three of the top four individuals. Luke Schone was the medalist by three strokes as he had a two-day total of 9-under-par 135.
Beckham Johansen was the top golfer from Region 11. The sophomore from Ridgeline was Mr. Consistent with two rounds of 1-over-par 73. His 146 total tied for sixth.
“It was great to see Beckham finish sixth,” Ridgeline head coach Sam Lindley said. “By playing sixth, he made the all-state team, so that was fun.”
Lindley also pointed out that Sky View junior Braden Alder also earned all-state accolades. The Bobcat tied for 10th with a two-round total of 149.
Both Johansen and Alder had teammates join them in the top 20 individuals. Riverhawk sophomore Zach Skinner was 15th at 151 as he carded a 2-over-par 74 on Thursday. Fellow sophomore Hayden Howell from Sky View tied for 16th with a 152.
Other local golfers that finished in the top 25 included Green Canyon’s Jace Blotter (tied 20th, 155) and Abe Olsen (tied 20th, 155), Mountain Crest’s Ben Smith (tied 22nd, 156), Logan’s Paul Miller (tied 22nd, 156) and Green Canyon’s Oliver Adams (tied 22nd, 156). Smith competed as an individual at state.