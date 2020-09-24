MILLVILLE — Back-to-back loses to Mountain Crest and Green Canyon had Ridgeline reeling a little bit, but the Riverhawks have certainly righted the ship.
Ridgeline was dynamic in the attack for large chunks of its hard-fought 2-1 victory over Logan in a Region 11 girls soccer match on Thursday night. In the process, the Riverhawks increased their winning streak to three and remained in sole possession of second placing in the region standings.
The Riverhawks (8-6, 5-2) were also able to sweep the season series from a surging Logan side, which took a three-match winning streak into Thursday’s showdown.
“It feels great,” RHS standout center back Haley Anderson said. “It was a stressful game and really intense, but it feels good to come away with a win, so I’m happy and proud of our team.”
Midfielder Oakley Rasmussen sparked offensively throughout the match for the Riverhawks, as a facilitator and a shot taker, and she played a big role in both Ridgeline goals. Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, they were a bit unlucky on both goals.
Rasmussen collected her own deflected pass and fired a laser from distance that redirected off a Logan defender and into the back of the net in the 50th minute. Less than 12 minutes later, Rasmussen elevated at the back post for a perfectly placed corner kick from Halle Miller, and it deflected off a Grizzly defender and into the goal.
Rasmussen attempted eight shots in the match and put four of them on frame.
“She plays with the ball at her feet so well and she can still see her teammates,” RHS head coach Mark Tureson said. “But she can hold the ball so well and with her, with a defender on her side, the last defender ... I’ll take that chance with Oakley all of the time. So I thought we did a really good job of finding that outlet for us.”
To their credit, the Grizzlies (8-6, 3-4) refused to fold despite facing a 2-nil deficit. In fact, Logan pared its deficit in half three minutes after falling behind 2-0.
Emma Browning was called upon to take a 23-yard free kick, and she delivered with a sensational top shelf strike.
“Yeah, that was a beautiful goal and I feel like we took a lot of energy from it,” LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. “We definitely stepped up our play and it’s just fun when things like that go in. Emma’s been working on that for a while and I’m so happy she finally got one.”
The visitors nearly equalized in the 69th minute as Alec Kennington forced Ridgeline goalkeeper Alivia Brenchley into a difficult diving save. The rebound went to Logan’s Tyniah White for an easy tap-in at the back post, but she was whistled offside.
“I never give up on Natalie’s teams,” said Tureson, whose team won for the first time this season when conceding a goal. “I don’t care (if we’re) three up, I would still keep my best players in because she has such a way to get her girls to compete. Hats off to them. They played so well tonight, but our girls, like I said, in the second half they elevated (their play) and I think the energy is what pushed us over the top.”
A big reason why the Grizzlies were still within striking distance of the Riverhawks late in the match was the play keeper Cadence Martindale. The senior denied Tenzi Knowles — who pieced together a strong performance — twice and Rasmussen once with diving saves. Martindale, who finished with seven saves and faced eight corner kicks, also did a good job dealing with a Rasmussen free kick that took a tricky hop in the opening half.
Like the Riverhawks, the Grizzlies were crisp in possession for large spurts of the contest, but had a more difficult time carving out scoring opportunities.
“We had some really good possession today,” Norris said. “We combined well through the middle, we were able to find outside passes, we just didn’t quite have the last pass in the offensive third. But other then that, I thought we played very well across the field, but it’s hard to outscore ourselves since we scored two goals on our own goal.”
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Mountain Crest got revenge against Sky View, prevailing 5-3 in Smithfield, while Green Canyon traveled to Bear River (1-10, 0-7) and dispatched of the Bears, 3-0.
The Mustangs (7-6, 4-3) exploded for four goals in the opening half and are now all alone in third place in the region standings. Baylie Baldwin recorded a brace in the first half, while Keiera Nielson assisted on two of Mountain Crest’s early goals.
Mountain Crest also got goals from Ali Myers, Sadie Coggins and Emalee Bailey, and an assist from Hannah Schwab. Mustang head coach Amber Hyatt was especially pleased with Bailey, who excelled as a ball winner in the game.
“Yeah, it was a big win for us,” Hyatt said. “I knew even though we were up three goals at halftime that we couldn’t become complacent because Sky View is a good team. I was happy my team continued to press and we were able to get another goal in the second half. I thought all of our goals were well earned and it was truly a team effort, and I’m so proud of how my girls played.”
Amalia Fonua converted on a penalty kick in the first half and also found the back of the net for the Bobcats (9-4, 3-4) after halftime on a goal assisted by Hannah Womack. Shyanne Stokes accounted for Sky View’s final goal.
“This is a moment for us to reflect, and hopefully we can learn from this and become better from it,” SV head coach Jillian Carver said.
Meanwhile, the Wolves (10-2, 6-1) bounced back from Tuesday’s setback to the Bobcats and remained in sole possession of the No. 1 position in the region standings. Green Canyon scored twice in the first half.
Ryley Thompson, McKenna Crane and Emma DeBerard dented the scoreboard for the Wolves, and all three goals were assisted by Kaizley Holbrook. Brooke Watkins went the distance in goal for Green Canyon, which earned its eighth clean sheet of the season.
“It was nice to see us play some great, dynamic soccer, focusing on how we play,” GC head coach Sven Rasmussen said. “Proud of the girls for their mental shift.”
PRESTON MATCHES
It was a tough day for both Preston squads as they both lost to Pocatello by 1-0 scorelines — the boys at home and the girls on the road. The Preston boys and girls defeated Poky a week ago.
On the boys side, Poky scored late in the second half to steal three points against Preston (6-5-1, 1-2-0). In the girls match, the Gate City Indians converted on a free kick early in the second half against the Franklin County Indians (6-6-0, 2-1-0).
“Just not a good performance, which is disappointing because we could have locked up the No. 1 seed for the district tourney with a win,” Preston girls coach Brandon Lyon said. “We just didn’t have any urgency. Once again, we were very good defensively. Their one goal was off a well-taken free kick. They really didn’t have any other good chances. We just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.”