NORTH LOGAN — It took more than they would have liked, but the Ridgeline Riverhawks were able to hold off a second-half surge by Green Canyon to win 35-28, spoiling the Wolves’ Homecoming night and securing an important Region 11 victory.
“That’s a heck of a high school game that’s for sure,” Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox said. “We kind of had to battle it, but we’re ecstatic that we won.”
It was all Riverhawks in the first half, with Kaden Cox throwing two touchdowns and kicker Carter Murdock knocking in a 33-yard field goal. The visitors took a 17-0 lead into halftime.
But Green Canyon began to crawl its way back. The Wolves’ offense got going in the third as they opened things up with a 60-yard touchdown drive. After a 44-yard field goal by Ridgeline to make it 20-7, GC got the ball back and was slowly making their way downfield when the third quarter came to a close.
Things started to get interesting in the fourth quarter.
On a drive that included two fourth-down conversions, Green Canyon scored its second touchdown on a quarterback sneak by Jake Lundin — one of his three rushing touchdowns. The Wolves defense then forced a three and out and got the ball back down just six points and momentum on their side.
Lundin saw his receiver Jacob Regan open downfield and let it fly, but underthrew him. The pass was intercepted by Ridgeline’s Evan Webb. Ridgeline’s offense got back on the field and a few plays later was back in the end zone when Cox connected with Webb for a 35-yard touchdown pass with 5:28 left to play.
After the 2-point conversion, the Riverhawks (6-1, 3-1) led 28-14, eliminating all the momentum the Wolves had and seemingly sealing the game.
But what was expected to be the icing on the cake was rather the ignition of some “Cache Valley after dark” action.
Green Canyon got back on the field and got the ball rolling. Lundin connected with receiver Caden Stuart for a 41-yard completion and finished the drive with another rushing touchdown, this one a 2-yard scamper with 3:22 to go.
After a failed on-side kick, Cox led his offense back on the field and wasted no time, connecting with a wide-open Stratford Simmons on the first play of the drive for a 56-yard touchdown.
Back to a two-score game, 35-21, and 3:12 to play, the game once again looked over. But Lundin had different plans, finding Regen for a 54-yard bomb to paydirt with 2:39 to play.
The Wolves’ second on-side attempt failed and Ridgeline ran the clock out. There were 36 points in the fourth quarter.
What may have been diluted by the late game antics was the brilliant play of Cox. The Riverhawks’ gun-slinger was 15 for 26, throwing for 238 yards and four touchdowns, including the two aforementioned fourth-quarter bombs that kept the game out of reach.
“I thought he was great under pressure and made the plays when he had to, so I thought he did a really good job,” coach Cox said.
Kaden Cox was just happy to secure the victory.
“We needed to win that game to get a good spot in the playoffs,” he said. “That was a huge win for us.”
He praised his receivers, including Simmons, who had four catches for 81 yards, and Webb, who had six receptions for 124 yards.
“I love my receivers,” Kaden Cox said. “They run really good routes. They make me look better because they have to get open, they gotta come down with the ball. I just make my reads.”
Another big part of the Riverhawks’ offensive attack was running back Noah White, who had 18 rushes for 109 yards, including a 43-yarder in the third quarter.
As for the Wolves (4-4, 2-2), their play in the game was all too familiar, putting themselves in a position to win, but then making mistakes, including the fourth-quarter interception, a botched field goal, and a dropped interception that could have gone for six points.
“We just made some majors errors at the wrong time, and sometimes you can make an error and overcome it,” GC head coach Craig Anhder said. “Sometimes you make an error and it really hurts ya, and that’s what happened tonight is we made our errors at the wrong time and kept us from getting as many points and keeping them from scoring as many points.”
RIVERHAWKS 35, WOLVES 28
Friday at North Logan
Ridgeline 7 10 3 15 — 35
G. Canyon 0 0 7 21 — 28
First Quarter
R — Evan Webb 32 pass from Kaden Cox (Carter Murdock kick), 8:13
Second Quarter
R — Webb 24 pass from Cox (Murdock kick), 9:12
R — FG 30 Murdock, :01
Third Quater
G — Jake Lundin 1 run (Porter Cragen kick), 6:55
R — FG 44 Murdock, 5:15
Fourth Quarter
G — Lundin 1 run (Cragen kick), 10:40
R — Webb 35 pass from Cox (Peyton Knowles pass from Cox), 5:28
G — Lundin 2 run (Cragen kick), 3:22
R — Stratford Simmons 56 pass from Cox (Murdock kick), 3:12
G — Jacob Regen 54 pass from Lundin (Cragen kick), 2:39