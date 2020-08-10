The 2019 high school football season was a trying one for Ridgeline, which finished last in a very competitive region.
Perhaps the most frustrating thing for the Riverhawks is they showed several signs of being a team capable of making a deep postseason run. Ridgeline earned a thrilling victory over eventual 4A state semifinalist Pine View, throttled Hurricane in the first round of the playoffs and led nearly the entire way in a 16-13 loss to one of Idaho's premier programs in Highland.
Of Ridgeline's eight loses a year ago, three were by six points or fewer and another by 10 points. The inability to execute at a fairly high level at critical junctures of a handful of games prevented the Riverhawks from fulfilling their potential.
The encouraging thing for Ridgeline is it started a lot of underclassmen last season — talented athletes who are primed and motivated to turn things around in 2020. Should those players continue to make incremental strides, the Riverhawks are capable of playing deep into November.
"Obviously they're very hungry," said former Mountain Crest and Utah State quarterback Travis Cox, Ridgeline's third head coach in as many seasons. "A lot of these kids have won a lot of games throughout their lives, so they're a confident group. They believe in themselves. ... It was a tough last year, but they're very hungry and their expectations are to win a lot of games."
The Riverhawks also expect to score a lot of points this season, and they certainly have the arsenal needed to fulfill this objective. After all, Ridgeline welcomes back a future Division I athlete in Jovesa Damuni, a potential all-state quarterback in Kaden Cox, two proven targets at wide receiver in Evan Webb and Strat Simmons, and a trio of returning starters on the offensive line in Charlie Nielsen, Nate Nixon and Damien Boehme. Additionally, former Roy High impact player Jaden Harris should shine on both sides of the ball for Ridgeline this season.
"We have a lot of returners back, so they're experienced," coach Cox said. "We have some kids who I think are very skilled. You know, we don't need to rely on one person, so to be able to spread the ball around is going to be key for us. Whether we run it or throw it, we've got to be able to execute whatever the defense is going to dictate."
As a sophomore, Kaden Cox completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,127 yards and 14 touchdowns. The all-state basketball player also rushed for 425 yards and three scores.
Damuni was Ridgeline's primary running back last season, especially after Noah White went down with an injury. The future BYU player gave opposing defenses fits with his quick, shifty feet and sure hands as he rushed for 835 yards and 12 TDs, and caught 44 passes for 401 yards and three scores.
Coach Cox plans on moving Damuni all over the field, but his main position will be slot receiver.
"Jovesa, obviously, he showed you last year what he can do with the ball," coach Cox said. "I think getting him in space is going to be very important to our team."
Simmons and Webb teamed up for 731 yards and four TDs on 62 receptions a year ago — "Evan and Strat are both really good receivers," coach Cox asserted — and Carter Murdock was also a viable threat as he hauled in 36 receptions for 370 yards and a trio of TDs in '19. Murdock, one of Ridgeline's most versatile players, will line up more often at the tight end spot this season.
Landon Kimbal adds depth to Ridgeline's receiving corps, while Harris and Peyton Knowles will be the team's other team primarily options at tight end.
Harris will also see a lot of time at running back and, at 220 pounds, is a load to tackle. As a junior at Roy, the standout baseball player averaged 5.1 yards on 59 carries.
White is healthy again and coach Cox is anticipating big things from his junior tailback. As a sophomore, White gained 172 yards on 38 carries in essentially four games. He also added 151 yards on 16 catches.
"He's a really good running back and had a great season before he got hurt," coach Cox said.
Jackson Olson is another weapon the Riverhawks can utilize at the running back position.
Nielsen (left tackle), Boehme (left guard) and Nixon (right guard) will be joined in the offensive trenches by center Alex Lundahl and right tackle Jake Alles. Lundahl started in the defensive trenches a year ago and is new to the offensive line.
Other O-linemen coach Cox is counting on to be regular contributors are Easton Dahlke and Cade Hansen.
The Riverhawks will run a 4-3 or 4-2-5 as their base defenses. Coach Cox feels as has good depth on the defensive line as he will rotate eight players there.
Murdock and Knowles are long, athletic pass rushers who Cox believes will be difference-makers at the defensive end position this season.
"I think it will be a breakout year for Carter," coach Cox said. "... He's one of our strongest kids."
DJ Samuelu, Kolton Easton and Bridger Hammond will be Ridgeline's three main defensive tackles, and Hammond might also line up at defensive end. Boehme, Lundahl and Nixon will also be part of the defensive line rotation.
Coach Cox is confident he has a strong corps of linebackers, anchored by Miles Eck and Harris, a middle linebacker who made 38 tackles in nine games for Roy a year ago. Eck, who played strong safety for the Riverhawks last fall, will fill the hybrid linebacker/safety role for the team this season. Eck contributed with 41 tackles and two interceptions as a junior.
"Miles Eck has been a phenomenal player for us all summer long and he's kind of the leader of that defensive group," coach Cox said.
Coach Cox is also excited how about the potential of outside backers Will Booth and Branson Jones.
Jaxen Hollingworth is on track to start at free safety for the Riverhawks, with Stone Crandall and Max Maile battling it out for the other safety spot, and Olson adding valuable depth.
Ridgeline's chief cornerbacks are Daegen Galloway, Dillon May and Indiana Judd. Damuni and Webb will also figure into the mix in the secondary.
Murdock returns as Ridgeline's punter and kicker, and coach Cox declared "he's got a really good leg." Murdock averaged 38.8 yards on 38 punts last season, was successful on all three of his field goal attempts and 33 of 35 PATs.
Although the Riverhawks lost all of their Region 11 games a year ago, only eventual 4A champion Sky View blew them out, plus Ridgeline took region runner-up Mountain Crest to overtime. Coach Cox is anticipating "top to bottom good games every week."
"Obviously, Sky View's kind of dominated the region, so obviously they're really good," he said. "I think Green Canyon's solid, I think Mountain Crest is always pretty good, so you always have to count those guys in. And then for us, we didn't beat Bear River last year and we didn't beat Logan, so we respect everyone in our region."
Ridgeline takes on Pine View in its season opener Friday at a neutral site at Westlake High School. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.