SANDY ‑‑‑ Although they didn't score early on, the Riverhawks certainly set the tone by firing off six shots during the first 10 minutes of their showdown with Pine View in the semifinals of the 4A Girls Soccer Championship.
Ridgeline's persistent in the attack finally paid off in the 35th minute and it was enough to extend its winning streak to nine. The third-seeded Riverhawks dispatched of 10th-seeded Pine View 1-0 on Thursday night at Rio Tinto Stadium.
This sets the stage for a much-anticipated rematch against top-seeded Ogden, which defeated No. 12 Crimson Cliffs 2-1 in Thursday's first semifinal match. The Tigers edged the Riverhawks 2-1 in the finals a year ago.
"Ogden is a fantatic team," RHS head coach Mark Tureson said. "If we're going to play in a final, that's who we want to play, the best team, the best team we're up against. ... And so I'm super happy for the girls to get that (rematch) as their opportunity again. ... I think the girls go in with a bit of a chip on their shoulder and I like that."
The Riverhawks (13-6) dominated the run of play for most of the match and it led to an 24-4 advantage in total shots. However, the Panthers (11-8) were able to stay within striking distance thanks to some resolute defending and solid goalkeeping by Kayley Eaton. The Riverhawks also misfired on some golden scoring opportunities, but they were relentless throughout the match.
"We really wanted it," RHS center back Carly Eubanks said. "I mean, 1-0 is definitely a scary score, so getting another goal was really what we wanted and the energy at Rio (Tinto) is something else. It really brings out the best in us."
Oakley Rasmussen and Tenzi Knowles came close to scoring early in the first half for the Region 11 champions. Eaton was called upon to parry Knowles' first shot of the game wide of the goal for a Ridgeline corner kick.
The Riverhawks finally broke through when Knowles deftly beat a couple of Pine View defenders off the dribble, got the end line and delivered a pass to feet right in the heart of the 6-yard box. Ridgeline's first shot was saved, but the rebound went to Adeline Fiefia, who had an easy tap-in at the left post.
Pine View's response from a 1-nil deficit was a good one as it had two legitimate scoring chances in the final few minutes of the half. Ridgeline keeper Alivia Brenchley made a nice reaction save on a shot by Melanie Diaz, and Cierra Barber didn't miss by much on a shot from distance.
Ridgeline's backline didn't give Pine View any opportunities like that in the second half, though. The Panthers only managed one shot in the second half and it was a harmless one. As a result, the Riverhawks were able to secure their ninth clean sheet of the season.
"It feels really good," Eubanks said. "I mean, our offense is our first line of defense, so it's not just our backline, it's our entire team as one. We depend on every single one of the players as much as they depend on us, so it's definitely a team effort, just stepping up as a unified front."
Even though they were the aggressors throughout the match, the Riverhawks looked like the fresher side late in the second half, much to the delight of Tureson.
"We've got a deep bench," said Tureson, whose team lost standout forward Halle Van Yperen to a knee injury late in the opening half. "We've got such a deep bench. We've got girls that don't even see time on the field that would probably start at other schools, and we've got such a deep bench we can go it. And so in games like this, we can draw on people and keep them fresh. We can bring an Oakley out and keep the level of play up, and that's what I love the most is the depth of our bench."
Ridgeline had several opportunities to net an insurance goal, including a lovely one-time effort by Marley Guevara that rattled the crossbar. Knowles set up that scoring chance and a handful of others throughout the night as the Utah State commit used her speed, skill and work rate to take advantage of Rio Tinto's wide pitch.
"I love it. It's like a dream," Knowles said. "It just doesn't even seem real, but it's just so fun with all the fans and it's just so loud here, and it definitely hypes us up a lot. And I feel like it kind of brings the level of soccer up a bit higher."
The Panthers also had a very difficult time dealing with Rasmussen, who finished with nine shots and consistently carved out space for herself.