After a great start, the Riverhawks held on to pick up a big road win against a 5A opponent Friday night.
Ridgeline got a pair of free throws from Kaden Cox with less than a minute to play and held on for a wild 57-55 win at Woods Cross.
“We got off to a hot start in the first half,” Riverhawks head coach Kyle Day said. “Then we withstood a furious rally in the third and went back and forth in the fourth to hold on for the win.”
Cox gave the Riverhawks (3-4) a 57-53 lead when he sank a pair of foul shots in the final minute. The Wildcats (6-2) then sank two to get back within a possession. Ridgeline turned the ball over, and Woods Cross called timeout with 16 seconds to play. The Wildcats got up a long, contested 3-point shot that was off the mark.
“Our half court defense was tremendous all night,” Day said.
Ridgeline made seven 3-pointers in the first half, building a 35-20 lead at the break. Woods Cross came out of halftime and got right back into the game. The game headed to the fourth knotted at 42-42.
Cox led the Riverhawks with 19 points, hitting a trio of 3-point shots and 8 of 10 from the foul line. Kyler Hansen added 14 points and made four from beyond the arc.
Preston picked up a road district win at Century, 71-51, with a strong start. The Indians (7-1) jumped out to a 21-7 lead after the first quarter and took a 40-17 lead into the break.
“We had a great first half,” Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. “Our defense was really good the first half. We were really active and that led to some easy baskets in transition.”
Ty Hyde led the Tribe with 22 points. Scott Dunn netted 18.
Logan suffered its second straight loss at a tournament being hosted at Dixie State University in St. George. This time it came in overtime against Pine View, 55-49.
The Panthers (6-2) survived a slow start and got it done in the extra period. The Grizzlies (1-7) had jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter, but the up and down game had Logan trailing at halftime, 25-23.
“Our kids battled their butts off against one of the best teams in the stat,” Logan head coach Logan Brown said. “They are doing everything we are asking them to do. I just hurt for our guys because we aren’t getting the outcomes that we want right now, but we will get there. We are a connected group, and we will keep pushing forward.”
Isaac Larsen led the Grizzlies with 19 points. Ethan Davis added nine points.
Playing at a tournament hosted by Green River, Wyoming, West Side had a huge first half and outscored Jackson (Wyo.) in every quarter. The Pirates cruised to a 73-36 win.
“It was a good game and everyone scored,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “We played a lot better than last night. We have a tough one tomorrow.”
The Pirates (2-2) wrap up the tournament with a game against Evanston (Wyo.).
Ryan Beckstead scored a team-best 15 points as all 10 Pirate players scored. Nielsen and Shurtliff added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
THURSDAY GAMES
Green Canyon put together arguably its best defensive performance of the season en route to a 52-39 home victory over Bonneville, which also lost to Sky View earlier this week. The Wolves, winners of four straight, limited the Lakers to fewer than 10 points in two of the quarters and never more than 13 in any other quarter.
McKay Yorgason led Green Canyon (5-3) with 20 points, while Cole Deboard and Carter Maughan added nine apiece, and Cade Deboard netted eight.
“I was really happy with our ability to grit out a win in a defensive battle,” GC head coach Dan McClure said. “I loved how we competed on the defensive end and controlled the glass against a really physical team.”
A rough third quarter proved to be too much for Logan to overcome on Day 1 of the Coach Walker Classic, which is being contested at Dixie State University. Desert Hills outscored the Grizzlies 22-8 in that quarter on their way to a 66-45 victory.
Isaac Larsen led Logan (1-6) with 15 points, while Jadin Penigar chipped in with 14.
PREP GIRLS
Sky View hands its hands full at home against Kearns Friday night.
The Bobcats were able to finish the third quarter strong and hold off a feisty bunch of Cougars for a 54-51 win. Abbey Cantwell hit her second 3-pointer of the game with three-tenths of a second to play for the game winner. The basket came after two offensive rebounds by the Bobcats (4-5).
“Holy moly, what a crazy game,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “We were down for most of the first three quarters, but we tightened up our defense and started to run the floor.”
Sky View took a 43-39 lead into the final quarter, but Kearns (4-5) would not back down. It came down to the heroics of Cantwell, who finished with a team-best 13 points.
“Abbey Cantwell played great,” Hall said. “Even when we got the lead, Kearns was able to battle back. I give them credit. ... It was a great win and a fun way to head into the holiday break.”
Nine different Bobcats scored. Deixa Crafts and Kyleigh Traveller netted eight points each.
At Dayton, The Pirates had a rough third quarter, which proved to be their undoing in a 41-27 loss against Rich.
The Rebels expanded on a 19-16 halftime lead in the third, taking a 32-20 lead into the final quarter. West Side could not overtake Rich.
Kajsia Fuller led the Pirates with 14 points.
THURSDAY GAMES
In a showdown of unbeaten teams, Farmington outlasted Green Canyon, 59-55 in overtime at home. The Phoenix improved to 7-0, while the Wolves fell to 6-1.
Shante’ Falslev finished with a team-high 22 points for Green Canyon, which outscored Farmington 27-22 in the second half to force overtime. Kennedy Eskelson contributed 15 points.
Logan outscored Bonneville 9-2 in the fourth quarter to steal a 43-40 win on the road. It was a stark contrast from the third quarter, in which the Lakers poured in 21 points.
Amber Kartchner paced the Grizzlies (7-3) with 20 points, and Addison Russell netted eight.
Mountain Crest got back to .500 with a 51-38 win at Kearns. The Mustangs (5-5) turned a 27-19 lead at halftime into a 39-19 lead heading to the fourth quarter after blanking the Cougars (4-4) in the third quarter.
Sadie Coggins led MC with 14 points, hitting a trio of 3-pointers. Teagan Hall added nine points.
———
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report