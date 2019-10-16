Ridgeline’s football team terminated a lengthy losing streak in thrilling fashion.
The Riverhawks blocked an extra point attempt in double overtime to earn a wild 49-48 road victory over 5A program Viewmont on Wednesday night. Ridgeline went ahead earlier in double OT when Kaden Cox found Jovesa Damuni on a slant pass for Damuni’s third touchdown of the game.
Cox tossed four TD passes — two each to Damuni (10 and 15 yards) and Carter Murdock (10 and 10). Damuni also found paydirt on a 30-yard run, and Cox accounted for a fifth touchdown with a 4-yard quarterback keeper.
Ridgeline, which jumped out to a 14-0 lead, scored its other TD when Cameron Bott powered his way into the end zone from 1 yard out. The Riverhawks (3-7) found paydirt in each of the four quarters and two overtime periods, including two in the fourth quarter to overcome a deficit.
Viewmont (3-7) tallied three of its touchdowns in the second quarter.
The Riverhawks ended a seven-game skid. Three of those setbacks were decided by six points or fewer.
WILDCATS 35, WOLVES 21
Woods Cross (8-2) jumped out to a 28-14 lead at halftime and played well enough in the second half to fend off Green Canyon (7-3) at home.
The Wolves jumped ahead 7-0 in the first quarter on a 2-yard scoring run by signal caller Jacob Lundin. The 5A Wildcats quickly bounced back with touchdown passes of 88 and 55 yards in the opening quarter to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Lundin pared Green Canyon’s deficit to 28-21 midway through the third quarter on a 3-yard scamper, but Woods Cross added an insurance TD early in the final quarter.
The Wolves recorded their other TD on a 27-yard pass from Lundin to McKay Yorgason in the second quarter. Yorgason finished with 77 yards on six receptions.
Lundin completed 16 of 29 passes for 147 yards, and added 94 yards on 15 rushing attempts. Seven of the junior’s completions went to Jacob Regen.
Defensively, a trio of Wolves recorded 11 or more tackles, led by Mckade Hellstern with 14. Tristan Reece and Kayson Krebs chipped in with 11 tackles apiece, and Krebs had two of his team’s three sacks.
“Proud of the way our kids fought,” SV head coach Craig Anhder said. “Woods Cross is a really good team. We learned a lot from this game that should make us better.”
BRAVES 27, MUSTANGS 0
Bountiful (4-6) put the clamps on Mountain Crest (4-6) en route to securing the shutout at home. The 5A Braves scored 14 of their points in the first quarter to take control.
The Braves finished with a trio of TD runs and booted a pair of field goals.