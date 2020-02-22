MILLVILLE — It was a back-and-forth affair for the first 17-and-a-half minutes.
Then the Riverhawks, who never trailed, took charge in a second round game Saturday evening in the 4A Girls State Championships.
Ridgeline scored a trio of unanswered baskets in the early going of the third quarter to build some breathing room against visiting Canyon View. The Riverhawks went on to finish strong with a 10-1 run to end the game and send the Falcons home for the season, 53-35.
“I leaned over to my assistants and said, ‘we just keep trading buckets,’” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “It felt stagnant a little bit. The girls stayed in it and stuck with our plan and eventually ended up getting the W.”
The Riverhawks (17-6) had used a 8-2 surge in the first quarter to get in front for good. But Canyon View (8-16) just kept answering. For 12 minutes — from the end of the first into the third — the teams traded points. Neither could seize the momentum.
“We were all amped up for this game,” said Ridgeline’s Emma Anderson, who finished with a game-best 16 points. “... Canyon View is a great team. They are a very respectable team.”
Anderson started the run in the third with a layup off a nice pass from Haley Anderson. Haley Anderson then hit a jumper, and Brayli Jenks finished the 7-0 surge with the first 3-pointer of the game with 5:48 left in the third. The Riverhawks were up 33-21.
“You could feel it on the whole bench when we started hitting those shots,” coach Jenks said. “The energy level really picked up. ... I really thought the girls fought to the end.”
Then it was back to trading baskets until two minutes into the fourth. The Falcons would score just three points in the final eight minutes as Ridgeline pulled away. The Riverhawks scored five buckets in the paint down the stretch, each off an assist. Brayli Jenks finished with eight dimes. Of the 19 field goals by the Riverhawks, 17 came via an assist.
“It’s really fun when they throw it in to me and I know I can kick it out when teams key on me,” said Emma Anderson. “I know my teammates can hit those shots.”
Joining Emma Anderson in double-digit scoring was Brayli Jenks with 10. Haley Anderson added seven points, while Brinlie Crosbie, Nia Damuni and Shelby Murphy netted six each. Emma Anderson, Crosbie and Murphy each had six rebounds. Emma Anderson also had a team-best three steals.
“Emma is a beast,” coach Jenks said. “I’ve been lucky to have her for four years. She is a good leader, works hard and fights. She did a good job staying in the zone.”
Canyon View, who beat Cedar Valley on Wednesday, 59-45, to earn a date with Ridgeline, was led by Ashlyn Banks with 13 points. Addison Newman chipped in nine points.
The Riverhawks scored first when Emma Anderson made a layup off a pass from Brayli Jenks. The Falcons tied the game up twice, but then Ridgeline got back-to-back buckets from Crosbie and Emma Anderson to get in front for good.
Ridgeline took a 14-8 after the first quarter and maintained it with a 26-20 advantage at the break. It was the first game for the Riverhawks in more than a week.
“The girls get used to playing two games a week, so it was different this week,” coach Jenks said. “Practices get long. They are ready to go like race horses waiting for the gates to open. We had to reload a little bit, but the girls battled for 32 minutes.”
Ridgeline will now face Pine View next Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Dee Events Center on the campus of Weber State. The Panthers beat Stansbury, 65-50 on Saturday to advance.
“I feel confident, but I won’t say we are going to go win the championship no matter what,” Emma Anderson. “Anything can happen in the state tournament. I think the most important game is the one we play Thursday and go from there. We have to bring our best every game.”
“We are super excited to be going there (Weber State),” coach Jenks said. “I love the state tournament. The boys team is there too. Hopefully, we get to play three more games, but one at a time.”
REDS 56, MUSTANGS 28
It was a tall order for Mountain Crest Saturday.
The Mustangs had to face top-seeded Cedar, the defending 4A state champions on their home court in Cedar City. Mountain Crest (7-17) had its season come to a close as the Reds (21-2) won their 18th straight in convincing fashion.
Cedar doubled up the Mustangs in every quarter but the fourth. The hosts had three players reach double figures and made six 3-pointers.
Mountain Crest was led by Teagan Hall with seven points. Lexie Coggins added six.