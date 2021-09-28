MILLVILLE — There was a bigger lesson being taught Tuesday night when Green Canyon visited Ridgeline for a Region 11 volleyball match.
Sure, the action went on and there was a winner and a loser. But on this special night, two teams came together to help raise money for a freshman who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia on Sept. 10, and is currently in the hospital. Addy Swanton, a member of the Riverhawks team, joined the festivities via FaceTime.
“There has been so much support for Addy, and that is bigger than the game,” Ridgeline head coach Jaicee Roden said.
Tabbed the “Gold Game,” most of those that packed the gym nearly full wore gold shirts and “SwanStrong” T-shirts. Her family was introduced before the match and everyone was invited to “fight with Addy.”
The goal was to raise $25,000 to help her family and the fight against childhood cancer. Near the end of the match it was announced $23,200 had been raised. Roden said that total will increase as cash and some other donations had not been counted.
“We are well over $25,000,” Roden said. “It’s awesome.”
“It was awesome tonight,” Ridgeline setter Nia Damuni said. “It’s more than volleyball for our team. We are playing for Addy. I’m glad it was a good turnout.
Just before the match began, most in attendance chanted “Addy, Addy.”
“We look at this as our community,” Green Canyon head coach Maddie Larsen said. “We are a competitive region, but at the end of the night we are one big volleyball community. Addy is one of our own. We want her to get better and get the funds she needs. It was a great night. Walking in and seeing the support for such an amazing kid just gives you chills. I’m grateful we could be a part of it.”
Mountain Crest and Sky View had also participated to help raise money last week. Roden has heard from many schools throughout the state.
“It has made it special,” Roden said. “It is more than the game and points. We are really grateful that everyone has rallied around Addy and our effort.”
When it came time to play volleyball, the Riverhawks started slow. Perhaps all the festivities had them distracted a bit.
“We tried to stay focused, but the big crowd may have been distracting at first,” Damuni said. “But like we say, just go one ball at a time, and that’s what we tried to do. We were able to come through.”
Once the Riverhawks started rolling, they remained undefeated in Region 11 play with a four-set win against the Wolves, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22.
“Aside from everything, the girls pulled through,” Roden said. “The girls had fun and played hard. We didn’t play our best, but we worked through it.”
In other region action Tuesday night, Bear River rallied to upset Mountain Crest in five, 14-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 18-16. Sky View swept Logan, 25-19, 25-8, 25-14.
The Wolves (9-8, 2-3 region) never trailed in the opening set. They took advantage of 13 hitting or service errors by the Riverhawks (17-5, 5-0).
“I think for sure nerves played a role,” Roden said. “They worked so hard getting donations and hyping the bigger purpose of tonight’s match that we probably didn’t think about the match as much as we should have. That’s a good lesson to learn.”
Green Canyon was feeling good about the start. The Wolves built a seven-point advantage at one point.
“We have been talking a lot about focusing on the things that are actually in our control,” Larsen said. “I thought, for the most part, we did a good job of that. I definitely saw a lot of progress from last week to this week.”
The Wolves are playing without two of their starting middle blockers because of injuries, but Larsen didn’t use that as an excuse.
“We have people stepping up and that is all that you can ask,” Larsen said. “I think the girls are handling the adversity really well.”
It was looking like Green Canyon was going to go up two sets as it built a 19-15 lead in the second set on a kill from Eden Faux. Ridgeline had other thoughts.
A pair of kills by Danica David and an ace from Julia Howe sparked a 10-1 run by the hosts. Mira Smullin finished off the set with a block to knot up the match. Ridgeline had just two errors in the second.
The third set ended with a 4-0 run by the Riverhawks, who never trailed in the third. Smullin had an ace, while Elli Holland had a kill and block to end it.
A 6-1 run by Ridgeline proved to be the difference in a tight fourth set. David started the run with a kill, followed by an ace from Livvey Davies. Smullin had two kills and Howe had another ace as the Riverhawks took the lead for good, 17-14.
The Riverhawks were led by Gracee Putnam with 12 kills and she passed a 2.3. Smullin hit .438 with eight kills. Davies had 24 digs, while Damuni had nine. Holland four blocks, while Howe and Damuni had two aces each.
“We have become closer as a team,” Damuni said. “It’s awesome.”
Damuni also had five kills from her setter position, alertly dinking it over at opportune times.
“It’s a lot training, mental reps, watching film, just a lot of practice,” Damuni said. “I do setting reps after practice a lot.”
The Wolves were led by Faux with 13 kills, while Kaylee Coats had nine and hit .400. Summer Hahn had four aces. Alli Anthon had three blocks. Four Green Canyon players reached double figures in digs in Faux (18), Lydia Echols (13), Adi Falslev (13) and Coats (11).
OTHER MATCHES
At Smithfield, the Bobcats (9-8, 3-2) weathered an upset-minded Grizzly team in the opening set then rolled by Logan (2-21, 0-5).
“I was proud of my team for stepping up in some different roles tonight,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “When one player could not play, we changed some people around, but they all stepped up and played great.”
Hannah Radford played at outside hitter, while Abigail Doxey moved to libero. Radford ended up leading the team in kills with eight, followed by Melanie Hiatt, Aezley Young and Koria Black with six each.
Sky View served up 19 aces as Katie Low and Radford had five each. Ella Bingham led the team in blocks with four, while Young had three. Hiatt had seven digs, and Brynnlee Hart had 18 assists.
“We had a better first set tonight,” Logan head coach Alex Felkins said. “We were competing and staying with them, but then we couldn’t carry that momentum into the next sets.”
At Hyrum, it looked like the Mustangs (14-9, 3-2) had it rolling against the Bears (4-13, 2-3). But it got ugly as the match progressed.
“It was pretty frustrating tonight,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “We didn’t play together as a team. We played afraid to lose and lost because of it.”
Kiera Crosbie had 20 kills for the hosts, while Ella Douglass hit .500 and had 12. Crosbie had five of the team’s 16 aces. Douglass came up with six blocks and six digs. Phoebe Starnes led the Mustangs with 12 digs, while Kaytlin Bywater had 10. Kylee Atkinson had 43 assists.
In Idaho, Preston dropped a district match at home to Century in four, 25-9, 25-12, 24-26, 25-16.
“We fought hard in the third set,” Preston head coach Karaska Haskell said. “We made a great comeback.”
But it didn’t carry over to the fourth set.
Khloe Hobson continued to lead the Indians (2-16, 0-2) in kills with 11. Lucy Zollinger added five finishers. Abi Clark and Dru Despain had two aces each.