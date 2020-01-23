MILLVILLE — Mountain Crest nearly had it.
Thursday marked the 1,077th day since the Mustangs’ last win in region play. Two full seasons have gone by since Mountain Crest’s girls basketball team beat Weber back in its days in 5A. But that streak came oh so close to coming to an end against 4A power Ridgeline.
With 3:34 left in the third quarter Havyn Brown’s 3-point attempt hopped off the front rim but took enough of a shooter’s bounce to trickle back into the cylinder and through the net. That made the score 29-27 and gave Mountain Crest its first lead of the game with just over 11 minutes to play in the game over the first-place Riverhawks, also the second-ranked team in the 4A RPI. It was a lead only made sweeter by the fact that the Mustangs were down 10-0 in the first quarter.
Far from immediately handing the lead back, MC built on its advantage, securing a six-point cushion at the end of the third quarter, 33-27. When that end of quarter buzzer sounded, the Mustangs went to the bench with all the momentum and the hope that maybe they’d take home a region win.
Alas, it wasn’t meant to be. The Riverhawks (12-4, 4-0) showed exactly why they are the top team in Region 11 by rallying in the fourth quarter and stealing the sweet taste of victory from the Mustangs (6-10, 0-4).
With five minutes left in the game and Ridgeline down 35-30, the home team began its unstoppable march to victory. Junior guard Haley Anderson started it with a layup off a dish from Carmen Wimmer. A mere 10 seconds later, a Mustang turnover became a Brayli Jenks fastbreak layup.
On the ensuing inbound pass, MC committed another turnover, giving the ball right back to the suddenly rolling Riverhawks. Jenks sank a 3-pointer moments later and, suddenly, in the span of 21 seconds, Mountain Crest went from up five two down two points, 37-35.
That seven-point burst comprised the more electric part of a game-changing and, ultimately, game-winning 12-0 run spanning a little over three minutes of the fourth quarter.
The run displayed two sides of a coin. On one side the veteran Riverhawks, comfortable in the face of adversity. On the other side of the coin, a young, inexperienced Mustangs squad that has yet to prove it can handle the pressure.
“We still have a long ways to go,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “The things that we struggle with are simple things, free throws, layups. Those are things that come with age.”
One of the veterans involved was Emma Anderson, the forward/center that has powered — almost literally in some senses — the dominance of the Riverhawks over the last three years. Anderson, a senior, didn’t stuff the stat sheet like she normally does with just six points and eight rebounds. Smith actually said she felt her team relegated Anderson to being a “role player,” exactly what MC was going for.
But in the fourth quarter, Anderson made some half a dozen or so plays that made a huge difference. That under-the-radar dominance being spurred by a conversation she had with head coach Ainsli Jenks.
“(Coach) Jenks got after me in a timeout,” Anderson recalled. “‘Emma, you’re not playing the way you’re supposed to,’ and I was like ‘yeah, you’re right. For sure, I’ve got to go out and be part of my team,’ and one thing that’s gotten me where I am today is my rebounding. And I was being super passive.”
The response to that talking-to was tangible. Four of Anderson’s rebounds came in the final quarter alone, and she also had a pair of steals. Three of those boards came on the offensive end, one of them leading to a Haley Anderson 3-pointer that put RHS up by five points.
That interior play was largely complimentary to the outside game brought by Brayli Jenks and Haley Anderson. The two combined for eight 3-pointers on the night and 33 of Ridgeline’s points — Jenks leading the way with 18 with five 3-pointers. Their offense shaped the first quarter and the decisive fourth, though coach Jenks note how those points were developed through smart play.
“We talk a lot about taking the best shot at the best time,” coach Jenks said. “Sometimes that’s going to be an inside shot, sometimes that’s going to be a kick-out to Haley or Brayli. And when they’re on and hitting good shots, and we do take the best shot at the right time, we see our offensive production start to happen a little more.”
For Mountain Crest, Thursday not only delayed the end of this region losing skid, it marked yet another close loss. In four region games, MC has kept three within six points. Being close in these matchups has gotten so repetitive that Smith said she’s “sick of hearing how close we are” night in and night out.
“We’re ready to win,” Smith asserted.
Brown led the Mustangs with 10 points, while Teagan Hall chipped in with nine.
WOLVES 63, BOBCATS 56
In a game that Green Canyon (12-3, 3-1) head coach Alexis Bird called a “great rivalry battle,” it was one her team ultimately triumphed in, largely thanks to the four (almost five) different players on her team who scored 10 or more points.
Kennedy Eskelson and Shante’ Falslev both netted 16 points, tied for the team lead. Kinley Falslev and McKenna Crane scored 10 apiece, and McKenna Allen came one point short of joining the double-digit scoring club. Allen also pulled down 13 rebounds.
The Wolves opened up the game strong, taking a 35-22 halftime lead, but they were outscored in the second half, needing to hold onto that lead late.
“I’m extremely proud of our girls and how they played together as a team to grit out a win against a great Sky View team,” Bird said.
Sky View (6-10, 1-3) received excellent contributions from Melanie Hiatt, who led all players in scoring with 19. Macy Hellstern added 14 points, and Gracie Rigby had 12 to round out the double-digit scorers.
“I thought our girls played extremely well in the second half,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “We rebounded and attacked the basket well and were able to get within five. I’m proud of the girls for fighting until the end and never giving up.”
GRIZZLIES 51, BEARS 32
Logan (11-4, 3-1) stumbled a bit through the first half, trailing Bear River (6-9, 1-3) at the mid-game break, but a dominant third quarter and stellar fourth sprung the Grizzlies free from their early struggles. In the third quarter, they outscored the Bears 19-4, and then 15-10 in the fourth.
Amber Kartchner led the way for Logan with 17 points, rebounding from a season-low seven points last Thursday in a blowout loss to Green Canyon. Ginger Anderson also reached double figures with 10. Taylor Rose and Alec Kennington both had nine points.
BEARS 51, PIRATES 46
West Side came oh so close to upsetting one of the better teams at the 2A level as it led after each of the first three quarters. Nevertheless, Bear Lake (13-5, 5-1) won the fourth quarter by a 20-14 margin to escape Dayton with a victory.
It was a far cry from Bear Lake’s 58-31 drubbing of West Side last month in Montpelier. The Pirates (2-14, 2-4) have made huge strides since the holiday break.
Kajsia Fuller was phenomenal offensively for the Pirates as she poured in a career-high 30 points. Fuller amassed 13 points in the first quarter and 10 in the fourth.
No other West Side player scored more than four points, but seven different Pirates knocked down at least one field goal attempt.
“The West Side girls played very well,” WS head coach Bob Sorensen said. “We got into foul trouble, losing Jocie (Phillips) early, which affected our offense. Kajsia was superb.”
———
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report