MILLVILLE — It’s starting to look like Ridgeline opponents will have to pick their poison when trying to defend the Riverhawk offense.
In the opener, the Riverhawks ran the ball and also were able to pass. A week ago, Ridgeline went to the air as Stansbury tried to take away the run. In the latest outing, the Riverhawks dominated on the ground as visiting Snow Canyon tried to take away the pass.
“After last week, we knew they (Warriors) were probably going to key in on the pass, so we thought we would have a balanced attack,” said Ridgeline running back Noah White, who rushed for 236 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns. “The run worked early, so we kept with it.”
Yes, it did. The Riverhawks (3-0) finished with 339 yards on the ground on 40 carries and rolled to a 42-7 victory in a contest of unbeatens. White played less than three quarters. When he came out, Kimball Landen entered and rushed for 70 yards on 12 carries.
“We had an idea we were going to need to run the ball,” Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox said. “The plan was to run early. We are just trying really hard to take what the defense gives us. We’ve got to get comfortable running and throwing it.”
White and Landen had some huge holes to run through as the Riverhawk offensive line came to play. The starting five included Jake Alles, Daimien Boehme, Easton Dahlke, Alex Lundahl and Levi Painter.
“The line got a great push and the receivers got to the second level, so I was able to get a lot of long runs,” White said. “... When you can establish the run, it opens up the passing game a lot. When you do both, defenses can’t pick on just one.”
Ridgeline finished with 497 yards of total offense. Quarterback Kaden Cox completed 13 of 21 passes for 158 yards and four TDs. Jackson Olsen caught five balls for 77 yards and two scores, while Strat Simmons hauled in four passes for 35 yards.
“Unreal job by our offensive line,” coach Cox said. “Those guys are starting to come together. The emphasis this week was to execute what we do, and I thought they did a great job.”
Snow Canyon (2-1) finished with 220 yards of offense — with 190 of that through the air. However, the Riverhawk defense came up with big stop after big stop when it counted most.
The Warriors were marching down the field after taking the opening kickoff. Instead of taking the early lead, Snow Canyon turned the ball over. Ashton Macfarlane came up with an interception at the 15-yard line.
“We just had to respond; our coaches put us in the right position,” Macfarlane said. “I saw the ball come and reacted to it. The ball was in the air a little too long and I just grabbed it.”
Four plays and 75 yards later it was the Riverhawks celebrating the first points of the game. After three big runs by White — gaining 62 yards — Olsen hauled in his first TD of the game on a 13-yard pass from Kaden Cox.
Ridgeline would never trail, but did find the game knotted at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Riverhawks lost a fumble on a punt return, setting up a short field for the Warriors.
On fourth-and-goal from the 11, Snow Canyon quarterback Hunter Johnson found wide receiver Will Warner on a TD pass. It would be the only fourth down the visitors would convert as they turned it over on downs three times.
“We don’t like to give up that many yards, but at the end of the day the goal is to keep them out of the end zone,” coach Cox said. “I thought we played really well, caused some turnovers and made some big plays.”
Will Booth led the defense with seven tackles, while Jaxen Hollingsworth and Tanner Paskett had six stops each. Paskett had 1.5 sacks and Hollingsworth had one.
Early in the second, the Riverhawks took the lead for good. On third-and-9, White had a big hole to pick up some speed and then stretched to reach the end zone from 15 yards out.
“I was pretty tired, so I was pretty determined to get in on that one,” White said.
Macfarlane was in the right place at the right time to recover a Warrior fumble caused by Hollingsworth and Paskett.
“The ball just popped out to me,” said Macfarlane, who also had four tackles and broke up three passes. “... We always fight hard and fly around. We work hard in practice and it reflects on the field.”
Ridgeline went 62 yards in 10 plays. White carried the ball six times for 35 of the yards. He capped off the march with a 3-yard TD run.
“Noah just runs determined,” coach Cox said. “He has always been determined. He never goes down after first contact. He is a very hard back to take down. He has always played that way.”
The Riverhawks took a 21-7 lead into the break.
The hosts quickly added to their advantage. White ripped off a 39-yard run on the second play of the third quarter. The 71-yard drive was capped with a Kaden Cox to Peyton Knowles pass for a 9-yard TD and a 28-7 lead just two minutes into the second half.
Snow Canyon failed to convert a fourth-and-3, giving the Riverhawks the ball on their own 41. Seven plays later it was 35-7 when Olsen and Kaden Cox hooked up again, this time from 21 yards out.
Three plays into the fourth quarter came the final points of the game. Knowles caught a 10-yard pass from Kaden Cox to wrap up the night for most of the Ridgeline starters.
“It was good to see Peyton get going tonight,” coach Cox said.
———
RIVERHAWKS 42, WARRIORS 7
Friday at Millville
Snow Canyon 7 7 7 0 — 7
Ridgeline 7 14 14 7 — 42
First Quarter
R — Jackson Olsen 13 pass from Kaden Cox (Aaron Young kick), 9:45
SC — Will Warner 11 pass from Hunter Johnson (Corbin Christian kick), 2:33
Second Quarter
R — Noah White 15 run (Young kick), 10:48
R — White 3 run (Young kick), 4:08
Third Quarter
R — Peyton Knowles 9 pass from Kaden Cox (Young kick), 9:59
R — Olsen 21 pass from Cox (Young kick), 5:47
Fourth Quarter
R — Knowles 10 pass from Cox (Young kick), 11:10