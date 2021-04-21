Ridgeline has become the team to beat in Region 11 baseball.
For the second day in a row the Riverhawks beat rival Mountain Crest and now have opened up a two-game lead. Ridgeline used timely hits and took advantage of a Mustang error to notch a 5-2 win Wednesday at Millville.
The Riverhawks (12-5, 7-1) will play the third and final game of the series with the Mustangs (13-5, 5-3) on Friday in Hyrum.
In other region action Wednesday, Green Canyon bounced back to beat Sky View, 9-2, and Logan lost at Bear River, 12-2, in six innings. It’s a log jam now in second place as the Mustangs, Wolves (13-5, 5-3) and Bears (11-7, 5-3) are all tied.
Mountain Crest took the early lead against Ridgeline, plating a run in the top of the second on a Preston Jones single after Braydon Schiess and JC Jones drew walks. But two runners were left on base, which became a theme for the Mustangs, who stranded 11 for the game.
Ridgeline answered in its half of the second with a Jaden Harris home run.
The Riverhawks took the lead for good in the third with another dinger. Miles Eck singled, and Braxton Gill brought Eck and himself home with a two-run shot over the fence in left field.
In the sixth, Mountain Crest tightened up the game with a RBI single from Andrew Nielsen with one out. But once again the Mustangs left two stranded.
The hosts added two more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth after Harris walked and Marshall Hansen singled. One run came home on a passed ball and another on the second error of the game by MC.
Gill led the Riverhawks with two hits, as the team finished with six. Cameron Bott went five and a third innings to get the win, striking out six, but walking seven. Tanner Bernhardt earned the save with two strikeouts.
Mountain Crest had eight hits as Dax Roundy finished with three. Lance Welch struck out five and walked one in a complete game on the mound for the Mustangs.
At North Logan, the Bobcats (4-12, 2-6) scored first, but like the Mustangs gave up runs right away after taking the lead. Green Canyon scored twice in the bottom of the first and added two more in the third and fourth innings. The Wolves plated three more in the sixth.
Green Canyon had 10 hits and committed two errors. Nick Bouck led the way with three hits, two runs, three RBI and a double. Abe Olson and Reece Hansen each had two hits. Olson scored three times, and Hansen had three RBI, a double and a triple. Plus, Hansen went the distance on the mound with 13 strikeouts and issued just one base on balls.
Sky View was held to four hits — two each by Taydem Neal and Easton Howell. Neal also scored both of the Bobcat runs.
At Garland, the Grizzlies (3-14, 0-8) followed the theme of visiting teams by scoring first. The Bears took the lead for good with three runs in the third and put the game away with five more in the fifth.
Kellen Roper and Vincent Rohrer each had two hits for Logan, who finished with six base knocks.
Jarett Giles had three hits to lead Bear River, while Ashton Harrow got the win on the bump.