MILLVILLE — Ridgeline’s volleyball team put on a serving clinic in its Region 11 match against visiting Logan.
The Riverhawks racked up 18 aces and kept their service error tally to seven en route to a 25-7, 25-15, 25-11 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night. Several Ridgeline players did a superb job of delivering hard, flat serves with a lot of movement, which made it extra challenging for Logan’s serve receive.
“I think we just found the right spots and we threw them out of their offense with our serving, so that helped us out a lot,” said Ridgeline setter Ashlyn Hansen, who closed out the first set with back-to-back aces. “And, like I said, we were playing so well as a team and we were talking so well together out there.”
The Riverhawks (16-8, 6-2) didn’t waste any time establishing themselves from the service line as they fired up seven aces in the first set. Of Ridgeline’s final five points in the set, four were aces — two apiece by Hansen and Ava Wilcox.
The Grizzlies (3-15, 0-8) got off to a solid start in the second set as Brynlee Barton and Kaylee Johnson teamed up on a block for the first point, and the visitors jumped out to a 3-1 lead.
However, Ridgeline quickly regrouped with a 7-0 run, powered by the serving of Gracee Putnam, who recorded four of her match-high six aces during that spurt.
Logan answered with a 4-1 surge to pare its deficit to 9-7, but the hosts took control for good with a pair of 5-0 runs. The Riverhawks finished with seven aces in the set.
Emily Major closed out the set with a tip, and Ridgeline teammate Alex Bishop contributed with three of her team-high six kills during the set.
The third set was pretty competitive until the Riverhawks scored eight straight points to take a commanding 19-7 advantage. Putman served tough during that stretch, and Major and Teresa Burt combined for a pair of blocks to keep momentum firmly on Ridgeline’s side.
“Any time you have a block, I always think it’s a big momentum swing,” RHS head coach Denae Pruden said. “I was a middle blocker in college and I think sometimes a block even more than a good kill gets you riled up and ready to go.”
Reagan Bowers put together a strong third set as the senior outside hitter recorded five kills, the final one on match point. As well as Bowers played, Hansen and Major did a good job of distributing the wealth and keeping Logan’s block off-balance in the third set and throughout the match.
“I think both of our setters do very good job of distributing the ball,” Pruden said. “I think that is was nice to be able to get in so many different players. That’s one of the things I think is really nice about our program is we have a lot of good depth.”
It was another solid defensive performance for Ridgeline libero Tess Lawson, who amassed 17 of her team’s 37 digs.
The Riverhawks swept Bear River on Tuesday and bounced back nicely after suffering their first two region setbacks — to Mountain Crest and Green Canyon — the previous week.
“It felt so good,” Hansen said. “We’re starting to connect better as a team and the positive vibe is getting so much better, and it’s so much fun to play together. And this win really helped so (gain momentum) into the next week. It’s been a good week.”
Pruden was very pleased with how her team practiced this week and said “I think that’s translating to the matches as well.”
When the Grizzlies were able to run their offense, they did a good job of finding outside hitter Bailey Clark, who delivered a match-best eight kills. Clark, who had four putaways in the second set, nearly had a double-double as she matched Lindsay Mora with a team-leading 10 digs.
WOLVES 3, MUSTANGS 0
It was another balanced team effort for Green Canyon, which edged visiting Mountain Crest in the first two sets and then rolled in the third. With their 26-24, 26-24, 25-14 win, the Wolves (17-9, 7-1) swept the season series with the Mustangs (11-7, 4-4) and remained atop the region standings.
“I was proud of our girls tonight,” GC head coach Madison Larsen said. “I thought they came ready to play and were mentally tough throughout the match.”
Shante’ Falslev continues to sparkle for the Wolves as she recorded a double-double (11 kills, 11 digs). Jacie Walker and Madi Miles also fared well offensively and defensively as they combined for 12 kills and seven blocks for Green Canyon, which got eight putaways from Olivia Chadwick.
Kaitlin Compton led the way with 17 digs for the Wolves, and Alivia Longhurst added 10.
Ali Pehrson and Jaycee Osborne played well for the Mustangs. Pehrson contributed eight kills, four aces and 17 digs, while Osborne added 24 assists and 16 digs.
“We played well in the first two sets and the games were really close,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “Our goal tonight was to play together as a team and stay positive. I think my girls did a great job of that, but we just didn’t have the fire that we needed to win.”
BOBCATS 3, BEARS 0
Sky View made quick work of Bear River at home en route to sweeping the season series with the Bears (3-12, 1-7). The Bobcats dispatched of the visitors, 25-10, 25-12, 25-15.
Bear River’s defense had no answer for Haley McUne, who had 15 kills and hit an impressive .632. McUne also passed at a 2.22 clip. Kaytlin Smart chipped in with seven kills and had zero attack errors en route to a .636 hitting percentage. Additionally, Smart led the Bobcats (15-12, 6-2) with five blocks.
Carly Cottle also shined for Sky View as she served up a match-high five aces and added five kills and one block. McUne, Addey Wengreen and Jenna Gibbons had two aces apiece for the balanced Bobcats.
“I liked how well everyone responded and played together,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “It was a good team win where everyone contributed.”
PIRATES 3, TIGERS 0
For the second time this season, West Side swept district rival Aberdeen, this time on the road. The Pirates dominated the Tigers, 25-9, 25-10, 25-14.
Jesse Mariscal and Kenlee Nance combined for 12 kills, and Mariscal and Summer Anger teamed up for nine aces for the Pirates. West Side (7-10, 2-4) returns to action Friday at a tournament hosted by Bonneville (Utah).
“I was proud of the girls and how they played as a team,” WS head coach MeLinda Royer said.
POKY 3, PRESTON 0
Pocatello got revenge against Preston as it emerged victorious at home, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18. The Franklin County Indians prevailed in four sets earlier this season.
Hailey Meek finished with nine kills for Preston (10-5, 8-4), which got 18 digs from Abie Keller and 11 assists from Hannah Stephenson.