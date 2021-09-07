SMITHFIELD -- For the second week in a row the Region 11 boys gathered at Birch Creek Golf Course.
And for the second time in as many outings the Riverhawks dominated. In fact, Ridgeline picked up a couple of more strokes this time around.
“Well, I think we have a deep team,” Riverhawks head coach Sam Lindley said. “And when we are having a good day, we are pretty tough.”
That certainly is true.
The top four individual scores were all Ridgeline players. Since the top four count toward the team score, there was no doubt who captured the full team points Tuesday toward the region title.
“It was a great day,” said Riverhawk Zack Skinner after carding a 1-under-par 71 to capture medalist honors.
Right behind Skinner were fellow Riverhawks Beckham Johansen with an even-par 72 to capture second, and Isaac Peterson and Kayden Miller with rounds of 75 to tie for third.
“I was very proud of our seniors today,” Lindley said. “They really came to play and with our two junior captains, we had a good day.”
Skinner and Johansen are juniors, while Peterson and Miller are seniors.
A week ago Ridgeline beat second-place Green Canyon by 19 strokes. On Tuesday, the Riverhawks were three strokes higher with a team total of 293, but that didn’t matter. Once again the Wolves were second, but this time by 21 strokes as they finished with a team score of 314.
“Me, Beckham and Isaac have been pretty solid,” Skinner said. “We just our fourth guy. We have players and they have been switching off who has been playing well, so that is good.”
Close behind Green Canyon was host Sky View. The Bobcats were third at 316, followed by Logan (324), Bear River (359) and Mountain Crest (369).
“I feel like we have a lot of talent,” said SV’s Hayden Howell, who finished fifth with a 76. “We just aren’t using it right now. I think if we play to the best of our ability, we could be a whole lot better. … Ridgeline is playing really well, but we are right there with the other teams.”
Skinner felt “really good” about his round, especially after enduring five holes where he three-putted. He began his day on the par-5 18th and actually got off to a decent start with a par and then a birdie on No. 1. He pared No. 2 before back-to-back bogeys and then his first three-putt for par on No. 5. He would finish with three birdies and four bogeys for his round.
Despite the greens being in better shape this week, Skinner could not take full advantage on Tuesday.
“I didn’t chip or putt it very good today unless I hit good wedge shots close,” Skinner said. “I hit my driver really, really well. I hit good iron shots and good driver shots. I just couldn’t get the speed down with my putter. I can clean that up.”
Howell also got off to a good start, but called his play on the back nine “poorly.” The junior started on No. 17 and had three birdies over his first nine holes.
“The back nine just played tougher,” Howell said. “The greens were a lot more slippery and just harder.”
The Wolves had four players pick up individual points which are awarded to the top 12 placers. Sam Ballingham tied for sixth with a 77, followed by Abe Olson and Carson Shakespear tying for eighth with rounds of 79. Oliver Adams tied for 12th with an 80.
The Grizzlies had two athletes finish among the top 12 in Parker Seamons with a 77 to tie for sixth, and Ty Anderson with an 80 to tie for 12th.
Padin Hartfiel and Ryker Bennett led the Bears with rounds of 81 and 82, respectively.
Colton Moser and Karsten Buttars carded rounds of 87 and 88, respectively, to pace the Mustangs.
“Region is just heating up,” Lindley said. “We expect some tough matches at the River and then at the Country Club.”
Birch Creek will be host to the 4A state tournament, so the Riverhawks have proven they can play well on the course.
“It feels good to have state up here this year at a course that a lot of us play,” Skinner said. “I think some teams from the south will struggle a bit in the cold weather, the wind and playing on a mountain course. I’m excited for state.”
Sky View would like to make some noise on its home course come October.
“We are going to have home course advantage,” Howell said. “It will be fun.”