SMITHFIELD — When you get four players to finish in the top six, chances are pretty good that a team win will follow.
It certainly did for the Ridgeline boys golf team Monday at Birch Creek Golf Course. The Riverhawks got good rounds from a pair of seniors, to go along with solid outings from their two juniors, that lead the team in a Region 11 tournament.
“It’s good when we have other boys step up,” Ridgeline head coach Sam Lindley said. “We have a number of boys that are capable.”
And one did just that. Isaac Petersen had his best round ever at Birch Creek to claim medalist honors with a 3-under-par 69. The senior led the four-some of Riverhawks in the top six, and Ridgeline won by 19 strokes Monday.
“It was a great round,” Petersen said. “... Obviously, you need four scores and everybody has to be able to play well together. It just depends on the week. We have some great players. It’s fun to be able to help out the team and put up a good score.”
Last week in the region opener, Green Canyon won by 14 strokes at Sky Way Golf Course in Tremonton. Ridgeline was determined to come out strong on Monday.
“We didn’t play great last week,” Petersen said. “It was kind of a rough round for everybody. We weren’t able to put up four good scores. I really think that with our talent on the team, we have a good chance at winning region.”
The Riverhawks finished with a season-low score of 290. The Wolves finished at 309. Rounding out the field were Sky View (316), Logan (322), Bear River (347) and Mountain Crest (352).
“It’s going to be a battle in region,” Lindley said. “We got them (Wolves) today, but they have some really good golfers.”
Abe Olson led Green Canyon with an even-par round of 72 to tie for second individually. He tied with teammate Sam Ballingham, a freshman, and Ridgeline’s Beckham Johansen.
“It was a fun round,” Olson said. “... We need some more guys to come in with a little better scores. Sam (Ballingham) is good. It’s fun playing against those guys (Riverhawks).”
The other two Riverhawks to finish in the top six were Zack Skinner in fifth with a 1-over-par 73 and Kayden Miller in tie for sixth with a 76.
Petersen began his first-place round on No. 9 with a par. On No. 11, he chipped in from 30 yards for birdie.
“I gave myself a lot of good chances for birdie,” Petersen said. “... I tried to not add up the score in my head and just play my game. It got to a certain point, that I thought, this is crazy.”
That’s because he chipped in for eagle on the par-5 fifth hole. He was 4-under-par with just two holes to play.
“I bogeyed the last hole, but I wasn’t too disappointed because I still put together a good round,” Petersen said. “Everything just seemed to click, and I was hitting the ball well and putting well.”
The Riverhawk had five birdies and the eagle during his round. He has carded a 67 at a course in Park City, but beat his best round at Birch Creek by 7 strokes.
“I putted really well today and my wedge game inside 100 yards was really good,” Petersen said. “I stuck a lot of wedges close. I had one double bogey, but besides that, I never really gave myself any scares. It was a nice mellow round. I put myself in good places to score.”
Olson got off to a rough start on his first hole, No. 10.
“The first tee shot was bad, but then I just kept battling for pars,” Olson said. “I started making some birdies. ... You just have to have a good attitude and not get down on yourself.”
The GC senior felt good about his putting and finished with three birdies, all toward the end of his round.
Sky View was led by Hayden Howell with a 77, finishing in eighth, and Braden Alder with a 78, tying for ninth.
Ryker Bennett tied for sixth with a 76 to lead Bear River.
Logan had a pair of athletes tie for 11th in Porter Seamons and Ty Anderson with 79’s.
The best Mountain Crest round came from Karsten Buttars with an 81.