MILLVILLE — There are no more undefeated teams in Region 11 boys soccer action.
Ridgeline saw to that on a very cold and windy night on the pitch Tuesday. Once the Riverhawks found the back of the net, they just kept attacking. When the final whistled blew, Ridgeline had pulled even with Green Canyon in region play with a 5-1 victory.
“That’s the best shooting we’ve had all year as a team,” said Riverhawk Ryan Johnson, who netted two goals. “... Green Canyon is a good team. They have a lot of good players. With the energy we had tonight, I think we can go far.”
The Wolves had won four in a row going into Tuesday’s game and only given up one goal in the first three region contests.
“Our team just played how we have been instructing them,” Riverhawk head coach Richard Alexander said. “It worked tonight.”
It took a bit for Ridgeline (6-3, 3-1 region) to warm up, but when the hosts did Green Canyon (6-4, 3-1) spent the rest of the game chasing. The Wolves missed some opportunities early in the game to score, and it came back to bite them.
“The mentality of most teams goes down when you are down multiple goals, then you have to chase it and get exposed a little more on the back,” GC head coach Sven Rasmussen said. “Ridgeline had two very good counters in the first half. Then we had to chase it.”
In the first eight minutes, the Wolves had taken three shots and made a run only to be whistled for offsides. In fact, in the first 15 minutes, Ridgeline had managed just one weak poke that rolled toward the Green Canyon keeper for an easy save.
“All of our games have gone like this,” Alexander said. “We just have had a hard time finding the net. Tonight they figured out how to score.”
Shots by Green Canyon’s Fisher Arroyo, Brayden Jensen and Kael Cragun were all just a bit off the mark.
As the first half started to wind down, the Riverhawks started to possess more. After a corner kick by the Wolves that was gobbled up by Ridgeline keeper Riley Garvert, who then promptly boomed the ball down the field, the Riverhawks had numbers.
Diego Vazquez kept the ball moving forward and found Darien Ogilvie for an easy poke into the goal past back-up keeper Andres Torres in the 44th minute. Torres was filling in for Ryan Scott, who is out with a concussion.
Baldo Chavez tried to equalize two minutes later, but his shot was right at Garvert.
In the 37th minute the Riverhawks struck again. Bowen Haueter took a pass, weaved around several defenders and cracked a shot past a charging keeper that found the back of the net. Ridgeline took a 2-0 lead into halftime
“That was all coaching,” Johnson said. “Richie changed our formation a little bit and that really helped our positioning. It changed the game.”
The Riverhawks continued their momentum into the second half. Two-and-a-half minutes into the final half, Karim Salome booted in a rebound of the bar for a goal, but was ruled offsides.
“I told them at halftime there was more work to do,” Alexander said. “Two zero is very scary at halftime. You can’t let up.”
Green Canyon found itself scrambling as Ridgeline continued to push forward.
“Ridgeline is a good counter-attacking team,” Rasmussen said. “We did so well for the first 20 minutes, but soccer is an interesting sport. You can play well and be behind.”
Johnson made it 3-0 for the Riverhawks in the 57th minute. He chipped a shot that the Green Canyon goalie got a hand on, but it rolled toward the goal. Several Green Canyon defenders tried to outrun the slow-moving ball, but just missed getting there in time to save the goal.
“I saw the keeper coming out and so I shot it,” Johnson said. “He hit up and I dropped my head. I was sad. But then the ball was in the net. I don’t know what happened, but I was stoked.”
Green Canyon had four corner kicks in a span of six minutes, but each time the Riverhawks cleared it without much panic. Jovani Torres did ping a shot off the post as the Wolves continued to try and erase the goose egg on the scoreboard.
Maynor Delarca, who played defender most of the game, finally dented the scoreboard for the Wolves with a shot from way out. It hit the post and ricocheted in to pull Green Canyon within 3-1 in the 73rd minute.
“What really matters is putting the ball in the back of the net,” Rasmussen said. “... The wheels came off in the second half.”
Any hopes of a late rally was quickly squashed. Ridgeline countered up the west sideline with Garrett Jenkins. He crossed the ball, and Salome couldn’t quite get to it, but Trent Godfrey was there. Godfrey deposited the pass to make it 4-1 in the 76th minute.
Johnson made it 5-1 13 seconds later. He stole the ball, dribbled by several defenders and found the back of the net for brace in the game.
“I just went for the ball, got there and then I saw Karim (Salome) on the back side, so I faked a pass and then it was just me versus the goalie,” Johnson said.
Vazquez had two assists for the Riverhawks, while Jenkins and Tate Hickman each had one.
“The team effort tonight was spot on,” Alexander said. “The contribution from all the players and understanding that one guy can’t go and do everything was our mentality going into the game. They executed very well tonight. ... I feel the entire team as a whole played a complete game. They all did their jobs tonight.”
At the start of the game, the temperature was 40 degrees, but felt like 29 with the wind. By the end of the contest, the wind had died down some, but it was 36 degrees and felt like 28.
“We’ve had nothing but bad weather on this field so far this season,” Alexander said. “This was a normal game for us, playing in bad weather. We are used to this.”
OTHER REGION GAME
In the only other region game Tuesday, Sky View picked up its first league win with a 3-1 victory over Logan at home in Smithfield.
The Bobcats (3-6, 1-3) snapped a three-game losing streak as they built a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Scoring goals for Sky View were Cole Thedell, Ben Taylor and Daion Leng. Two of the goals were assisted. Thedell and Kasen Erickson had the assists.
The loss for the Grizzlies (3-7, 2-2) snapped a two-game winning streak.
“Tonight was a frustrating game for us,” Logan head coach Natalie Norris said. “We never really found our rhythm and it showed. We had moments of brilliance, but we’ve got to figure out how to put together a full game. That’s what we’re going to work on going forward.”
Isaac Lopez scored for Logan on a free kick in the second half.
SOFTBALL
The early innings were the key for Preston in a doubleheader at home Tuesday against Shelley. The Indians swept the twinbill with scores of 13-9 and 16-6 in five innings.
The Indians (3-6) combined for 20 runs over the first two innings of the two games against the Russets (0-7). In the first game, however, Preston had to rally after a big lead.
Trailing 9-8 going into the bottom of the sixth, the Tribe was able to plate five runs to surge back in front. The hosts closed the door in the seventh by not allowing a run.
Preston had 12 hits to Shelley’s 11, but the Indians were able to draw 12 bases on balls. Kentli Archibald walked three times and scored two runs.
Jadely Roberts led in the hits department with three, while Raegan Hansen, Kendall Keller and Addey Carter each had two base knocks. Keller and Carlie Madsen joined Archibald in scoring twice. Keller also led the team with four RBIs and had a home run. She also pitched all seven innings, striking out 10.
In the second game, Preston jumped out to a 12-0 lead and was never really threatened. The Indians scored in every inning before the game was called due to the 10-run mercy rule after five innings.
Preston had 16 hits, led by Madsen with four. Madsen also scored three times, had two RBIs and smacked a double.
Roberts, Keller, Carter, Sydni Kleverly and Kylee Chatterton each had two hits. Chatterton, who had a triple, led the team with four RBIs. Carter joined Madsen in scoring three times.
Jaycee Larsen went the distance in the circle, striking out five and walking just one batter.