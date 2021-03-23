MILLVILLE -- Not even a heavy snowstorm could put a damper on the enthusiasm of the Ridgeline softball team Tuesday.
The Riverhawks came out aggressive in the Region 11 opener against Sky View, danced during a snow delay and then ended the game in just three innings. Ridgeline certainly began league play on the right foot at the expense of the visiting Bobcats. The Riverhawks rolled to a 17-1 win in two-and-a-half frames.
“I haven’t had a team like this that is so aggressive and punishes on the bases,” Ridgeline head coach Mike Anderson said. “If there is an extra base to be taken, they get that extra base. It puts constant pressure on the other team. … This is a younger team and sometimes when you are younger, you are hungrier.”
The Riverhawks (7-1, 1-0 region) took advantage of errors in the bottom of the first, then used their bats in the second to really break open the game in a hurry against the Bobcats (5-3-1, 0-1).
“When we play them (Bobcats) later in the year, they will bring it to us,” Anderson said. “The difference between us and them is really not a 17-1 difference, it really isn’t. They were without one of their better players who is sick and we just got on things when they made a few errors. It just got away from them.”
Ridgeline finished with 12 hits for the game, with 11 of those coming in the second inning. Pitcher Markessa Jensen led the hitting barrage, going 3 for 3 with six RBIs to help her cause in the circle.
“I haven’t been seeing the ball very well the last couple of games, so I just tried to see the top of the ball so I could hit it solid,” Jensen said.
The junior may have been struggling coming in, but unleashed an RBI single in the first, stroked a two-run double down the field field line and then blasted a three-run homer.
“On the home run, I was doing the two-strike drill that me and my dad work on,” Jensen said. “And it worked. The wind was also helpful.”
Abbie Leishman and Katelyn Leishman each had two baseknocks a piece as eight different Riverhawks recorded a hit in the short contest. Banning had three RBI. Nine Ridgeline players scored at least one run, as Kenzie Hale, Brinn Anderson and Banning crossed the plate three times. Anderson drew three base on balls.
“She (Jensen) is seeing the ball really good,” coach Anderson said. “I was super proud of her today. I also thought Kaylee Smith did great today.”
Jensen needed just 12 pitches to retire the side in the top of the first as she recorded two strikeouts. Jensen would end the game with 4 K’s.
“We have been working really hard in practice,” Jensen said. “We are pushing each other to get better. … My slow curve has been really good, working better than it was at the beginning of the season.”
The first two Riverhawks in the bottom of the first walked. Jensen brought in the first run with an RBI single to left. Three straight Sky View errors led to three more runs as the hosts took a 4-0 lead into the second.
“It was a tough loss against a good team,” Bobcat head coach Amanda Robinson said. “We had a hard time getting going today, but we have done some great things so far this season.”
The Bobcats got a runner on in the second when Cambria Davis was hit by a pitch. However, Jensen needed just 13 pitches to get out of the second unscathed.
Then came the bottom of the second. Ridgeline would plate 13 runs on 11 hits as 18 batters would go to the plate. Two more errors by the Bobcats didn’t help as the Riverhawks pounced with doubles by Jensen, Hale, Kori Palmer, Leishman and Ellie Pond. Kaylee Smith and Jensen hit home runs.
Snow started to fall before Smith’s blast. The white stuff intensified by the time Jensen ripped her dinger. The game was halted for eight minutes as the snow let up.
“We were right close to the end and I looked at the radar and thought we were going to get more snow, so we really wanted to get it in” coach Anderson said. “Maybe I will be a weatherman in my next life.”
During the delay, the Riverhawks line danced and generally had a fun time as music played over the sound system.
“We are all really good friends and like to be doing something at the same time,” Jensen said. “We try and find the best way to do that.”
When the game resumed, the Bobcats did get a run in the top of the third when Morgan Hernandez drew a walk, stole second and third and came home on a passed ball. But that was it for Sky View.
“We are a pretty young team and will learn from today and get back to playing our game our way,” Robinson said.
OTHER REGION ACTION
Mountain Crest held a 12-3 lead through four innings at home against Green Canyon. The game was called because of snow. Logan was supposed to play at Bear River.
At Hyrum, the Mustangs (3-1, 1-0) scored seven runs in the first inning. They built a 12-0 lead through the first three frames.
The Wolves (3-5, 0-1) started to claw back in the fourth with three runs on one hit before the game was halted.
“We started a little slow,” GC head coach Joe Astle said. “It started to snow in the fourth, but we kept fighting. I was proud of the girls for fighting through the bad weather and continuing to play.”
Mountain Crest had 15 hits when the game was stopped as 11 different Mustangs recorded a hit and eight had scored. The game may not be over, as it only went four innings.
“It’s not decided yet,” MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said. “The umpires thought four complete counted as an official game, so we left thinking it was over. … We will have to finish it.”
Before the game ended, the Mustangs were led by Teagan Hall (3 for 3, 2 runs), Jocilyn Bradford (2 for 2, 1 run, 2 RBI), Halle Maddock (1 for 3, 2 runs, 4 RBI and allowed just one hit as the pitcher) and Paige LaRocco (2 for 2, 2 runs, 2 RBI).
The Wolves lone run came from Kennedy Conan, who also had the only hit. Annika Eborn drew two walks.