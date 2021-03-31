A change of venue did not alter the outcome in Region 11 baseball.
All three teams that won on Tuesday were victorious again on Wednesday. Ridgeline rallied for a thrilling 8-7 win at Bear River, Mountain Crest blanked Sky View, 10-0, in Smithfield, and Green Canyon scored in almost every inning at home to top Logan, 7-2.
At Garland, the Riverhawks (7-4, 2-0 region) scored two runs in the top of the seventh. With the bases loaded thanks to two walks and a hit batter and one out, Kole Jenson hit a screamer to center field to score two runs. It was big as the next Ridgeline batter grounded into a double play.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Bears (4-6, 0-2) led off with a single. After a sacrifice bunt, Sky View pitcher Marshall Hansen enticed a fly out, then struck out the last batter to get the win.
The Bobcats had 10 hits as Braxton Gill, Jenson, Jaden Harris and Carter Gill each had a pair of base knocks. Harris had a home run, while both Gills and Jenson had doubles in the game.
Three Sky View pitchers combined to allow just four hits/ However, seven walks and three errors helped Bear River stay in the game.
At North Logan, the Wolves (9-2, 2-0) scored a run in the bottom of the first, three in the third and one each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. A trio of Green Canyon pitchers held the Grizzlies (2-9, 0-2) to just two hits.
Logan did take a brief 2-1 lead in the top of the third. Green Canyon did issue seven walks in the game.
Reece Hansen led the way for the Wolves with three hits, two runs, two RBI and a double. Ryker Ericson had two base knocks and a pair of RBIs. Alex Atkinson scored twice, and Traceson Jensen had a double.
At Smithfield, the Mustangs (10-2, 2-0) scored three runs in the third and added four in the fourth to back up a strong performance on the mound by Braydon Schiess against the Bobcats (2-7, 0-2). Schiess threw a four-hitter and struck out 14 in the win.
Colmyn Foulger had three hits for Mountain Crest, while Dax Roundy and Caden Jones had two each. Jones had three RBI, while Foulger scored twice and brought two home. The Mustangs had doubles from Schiess, Roundy and Kaden Deeter as they finished with 11 hits a team.
Taydem Neal had two of the four hits by Sky View, who also committed five errors.
SOFTBALL
With the next region game weeks away, the Riverhawks took a trip to West Valley Center on Wednesday for a non-region contest.
It was well worth the trip south for Ridgeline. Markessa Jensen threw a no-hitter in the Riverhawks’ 5-0 win against 6A Hunter. Jensen struck out the side three times, including in the seventh to secure the no-no. She finished with 13 strikeouts for the game, while allowing four base runners via two base on balls and two hit batsmen.
Ridgeline (9-2) scattered eight hits as a team with Kori Palmer going 3 for 3 with two runs against the Wolverines (2-5). Palmer scored the first run of the game in the top of the fifth on an error after singling to get on base.
The Riverhawks got a solo home run from Kenzee Hale in the top of the sixth and plated three runs to ice the game in the seventh. Ellie Pond had a two-run triple, while Kaylee Smith tripled and scored on an error.