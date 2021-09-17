SMITHFIELD — It was a game the Riverhawks had been waiting for since the 2020 season came to a painful end in the semifinals of the state playoffs.
While Ridgeline has been taking care of business to this point of the 2021 football season, there is no denying playing Sky View was on all the returning players minds. That opportunity came Friday night as the Bobcats celebrated Homecoming.
“We have been looking forward to this game since last year,” Riverhawk quarterback Kaden Cox said. “We executed really good this year.”
Cox certainly did his part to keep Ridgeline perfect on the season. The Riverhawks overcame an early turnover and rolled over Bobcats, 35-10. Ridgeline scored first, then proceeded to score on four straight possessions to take control.
“Our offense was amazing all night, probably the best they’ve played against a really good team,” Riverhawk head coach Travis Cox said. “Sky View is certainly well coached. Coach (Christopher) Howell does a great job with that defense. I was proud with how we executed and made plays when we needed to make plays.”
Sky View (3-3, 1-1 region) had beat the Riverhawks (6-0, 2-0) by a late field goal during the regular season in 2020 and then by four touchdowns in the semifinals as Ridgeline dealt with starters missing because of COVID and losing Kaden Cox to injury in the first half of that game.
For the Riverhawk signal caller, it was a great feeling to get another shot at the two-time defending state champs.
“We got robbed last year with all the COVID crap,” said Kaden Cox, who had a hand in all five Ridgeline scores with three passing TDs and two rushing scores.
For the Bobcats, it was another tough outing.
“Ridgeline is a really good team,” SV head coach Christopher Howell said. “Kaden Cox is a stud. We were not able to put pressure on him. (Ridgeline offensive coordinator) Jeremy Livingston called a great game tonight. They had a fantastic plan and deserved to win. They made a lot more plays than we did. Hats off to them.”
Ridgeline finished with 404 yards of total offense. Cox passed for 230 on 17 of 23 attempts, completing his first six passes and 11 of his first 12. Will Booth caught seven passes for 95 yards, while Strat Simmons hauled in five passes for 48 yards. Noah White led the rushing attack for the Riverhawks with 133 yards on 27 carries.
“We got plays from all over the field tonight,” coach Cox said. “We believe in the run game and Noah is a heck of a back. Those were tough runs. He ran really hard and opened up everything for us. ... This was a big game for all of us, but I know Kaden was really excited after how it went last year.”
Kaden Cox praised the Riverhawk offensive line, which consists of Jake Alles, Daimien Boehme, Easton Dahlke, Alex Lundahl and Levi Painter
“We played really good today, and our line played really good,” Kaden Cox said. “All the credit should go to them. Our run was killing them and we could also pass the ball. All the love goes to the line.”
The Bobcats finished with 179 yards of total offense. Quarterback Garrett Zollinger passed for 90 yards on 11 of 17 attempts, but left the game injured in the fourth quarter. Zollinger also led the hosts in rushing with 29 yards on 13 carries.
“I think Garrett will be all right,” Howell said.
Leading the Riverhawks defensively was Jaxen Hollingsworth with eight tackles. Booth, Owen Munk and Cameron Craney each had seven stops.
“We played all right on defense,” coach Cox said. “We still have to get better. But heck, we held them to one touchdown on some short fields. They played their butts off until the end. They played physical, which makes me proud.”
The Bobcat defense was led by Cole Watterson with 10 tackles. Truman Moser finished with seven.
Ridgeline took the opening kickoff and was moving the ball, picking up three first downs. But after crossing midfield, the ball came loose and Sky View’s Moser ended up with the ball.
Munk came up with a big tackle for the Riverhawks when the Bobcats were facing third-and-3. Ridgeline got the ball back and promptly marched 84 yards in nine plays. Cox rolled out and found Simmons in the corner of the end zone for a 7-yard TD to start the scoring with 4:11 left in the opening quarter.
“If we had turned that (fumble) into points, that would be a momentum changer,” Howell said. “Not getting points out of it hurt.”
After the Bobcats converted two third-down plays, they ended up having to punt. Ridgeline went back to work, driving 79 yards in seven plays. White broke free for a 42-yard gain to highlight the drive, and Cox rolled out and decided to run it in himself from five yards out to give the visitors a 14-0 lead four minutes into the second quarter.
Sky View responded with a 10-play drive that covered 69 yards. Running back Dee Wilde scored from two yards out, bringing the Bobcats within 14-7 with 2:39 left in the first half. That would be enough time for both teams to score again.
Wide receiver Jackson Olsen got free over the middle, and Kaden Cox hit him in stride for a 57-yard TD and a 21-7 lead. An unsportsmanlike penalty on the score that was assessed on the kickoff and then a short kickoff helped set up the Bobcats.
Sky View reached the 18-yard line, but ended up settling for a 42-yard field goal by Kasen Erickson. Ridgeline took a 21-10 lead into the break.
The Riverhawks scored TDs in the third and fourth quarters. Kaden Cox hit tight end Peyton Knowles in the back of the end zone for an 8-yard TD in the third and then ran it in from six yards out with 4:22 to play to put the final nail in the coffin.
Ridgeline is off to its best start in the six-year history of the school. But the Riverhawks are not satisfied with where they are at.
“We have some veterans on this team,” coach Cox said. “They treat every game the same. We will prepare the same every week.”
Kaden Cox had similar thoughts: “We are going to celebrate this tonight and get back to work on Monday. We take them one practice at a time, one game at a time. This game doesn’t mean anything. We just need to keep working towards our goal.”
———
RIVERHAWKS 35, BOBCATS 10
Friday at Smithfield
Ridgeline 7 14 7 7 — 35
Sky View 0 10 0 0 — 10
First Quarter
R — Strat Simmons 7 pass from Kaden Cox (Aaron Young kick), 4:11
Second Quarter
R — Cox 5 run (Young kick), 7:30
SV — Dee Wilde 2 run (Kasen Erickson kick), 2:39
R — Jackson Olsen 57 pass from Cox (Young kick), 1:21
SV — FG 42 Erickson, :27
Third Quarter
R — Peyton Knowles 8 pass from Cox (Young kick), 5:22
Fourth Quarter
R — Cox 6 run (Young kick), 4:22