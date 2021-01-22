The final tuneup before next Saturday’s Region 11 Championships was a successful one for Ridgeline’s swimming program.
The Riverhawks swept both team titles at the Ridgeline Last Chance Meet on Friday at the Stang Aquatic Center.
Ridgeline’s girls racked up 549 points, which was 102 more than runner-up Green Canyon. Mountain Crest was third (409 points), followed closely by Logan (376). The Riverhawks accumulated 574 points in the boys competition, followed by the Mustangs (467), Wolves (377) and Grizzlies (300). Sky View elected to forego the meet and focus on tapering for region and state.
“We had a good meet,” RHS head coach Taryn McEuen said. “Carly (Eubanks) swam well. We’ve been waiting for her to have a better meet. ... Luke Eubanks and Cole Dustin were standouts to me. They did great today. I was happy to get another meet in. We have been really putting effort into practicing racing. It is definitely a skill that needs to be perfected. Overall, our athletes are supporting each other and developing camaraderie. It’s really fun to see them succeed together.”
Ridgeline won six of the 11 events in the boys and girls competitions. The Green Canyon girls won four races, while the Logan and Mountain Crest boys emerged victorious in two apiece.
Leading the charge for the Lady Riverhawks were Carly Eubanks and Hailey Rigby, who won both of their individual events and teamed up to post the fastest time in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Eubanks was the gold medalist in the 50 free (25.38 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:04.47), as was Rigby in the 200 IM (2:23.65) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.01).
Navie Powell powered her way to the No. 2 spot on the podium in the 100 breast (1:16.36) for the Ridgeline girls, and finished third in the 200 IM (2:33.67) to boot.
Anthony Caliendo was one of five Ridgeline boys who placed in the top three in both of their individual swims. Caliendo touched the wall first in the 50 free (22.59) and 100 free (50.37), and anchored the 200 medley and 200 free relay teams to victory.
Caliendo was joined on both of those relay foursomes by Cole Dustin, Joe Tenny and Isaac Sorensen.
Sorensen was the champion in the 100 butterfly (58.77) and the runner-up in the 100 breast (1:07.00), Sam Dayton bested his competition in the 100 breast (1:0-6.90) and was the silver medalist in the 50 free (24.59), Dustin placed second in the 200 IM (2:15.35) and 100 back (59.37), and Luke Eubanks was second in the 200 free (1:59.73) and third in the 100 breast (1:09.53).
The Ridgeline boys swept the top five positions in the 50 free and went 1-2-3 in the 100 breast.
It was another stellar meet for Green Canyon’s Kaylee Coats, who anchored her team to victory in the 200 medley and 200 free relays, plus claimed a title in the 100 free (56.41) and finished just behind Eubanks in the 50 free (25.64).
Coats combined forces with Mia Huebner and Rylie Corry in both of those relay. Additionally, Huebner clocked in with the No. 2 times in the 100 free (57.89) and 100 back (1:07.50).
On the boys side, Stephen Bunnell won the 200 free (1:57.83) and was the bronze medalist in the 100 fly (1:02.11) for the Wolves.
Both Logan titles were secured by Spencer Bernhardt, who showcased his talents in the 100 back (58.82) and 200 IM (2:11.37). Zsofia Ugray was the runner-up in the 200 free (2:14.70) and 500 free (6:06) for the Lady Grizzlies.
“Today was a great meet for many of my swimmers,” LHS head coach Korryn Bernhardt said. “We had lots of PRs, which will give them the boost they need going into region and state. I’m hoping they will push themselves and top their times even more next week.”
Allison Dean, Sky View’s lone athlete at the meet, shined as she was triumphant in the 200 free (2:08.44). Other local swimmers who emerged victorious were GC’s Abbey Erickson in the 500 free (6:05), RHS’s Madi Cook in the 100 fly (1:08.48) and MC’s Zach Roundy in the 500 free (5:16). Roundy also placed third in the 200 free (2:02.66) and swam a leg on the Mustangs’ first-place 400 free relay squad.
Mountain Crest also received strong performances from Ivy Warde and Jaden Norman. Norman finished second in the 100 free (54.29) and third in the 200 IM (2:20.95), and Warde was the bronze medalist in the 200 IM (2:33.67) and 100 back (1:08.43).
Other competitors were placed second or third in an individual race were LHS’s Chessy Xu (second in the 200 free, 2:14.70) and Malacha Leonard (second, 100 fly, 1:10.31), RHS’s Laura Rigby (third, 200 free, 2:15.96), Ava Caliendo (third, 50 free, 28.18), Lily Larsen (third, 500 free, 6:19), Carter Anderson (third, 100 free, 56.31), Conner Woolley (third, 500 free, 6:36) and Tenny (third, 50 free, 24.80), GC’s Christina Zhang (third, 100 fly, 1:11.28) and Josh Jensen (third, 100 back, 1:07.08), and MC’s Abbie Nielsen (third, 100 breast, 1:18.40), Will Bankhead (second, 500 free, 6:04) and Jake Black (second, 100 fly, 1:01.00).
BE AT MC
Box Elder swept Mountain Crest on Thursday at the Stang Aquatic Center. The Bees outpointed the Mustangs 868-696 on the girls side and 1,001-606 on the boys.
Five Mustangs finished first or second in both of their individual swims, led by Warde, who captured titles in the 100 fly (1:09.49) and 100 back (1:08.11). Nielsen reigned supreme in the 100 free (1:01.32) and was the runner-up in the 200 IM (2:31.74), Blake was triumphant in the 200 free (1:58.57) and posted the second-fastest time in the 100 free (54.90), Norman won the 50 free (24.58) and was second in the 100 back (1:03.36), and Kennedy Child was the silver medalist in the 200 free (2:12.57) and 100 breast (1:21.91).
Roundy placed second in the 100 fly (1:00.29) for the Mustangs. The Bees were able to win all six relays.
“We always love to compete with schools outside our region and this meet was a great chance for the kids to compete against some great swimmers,” MC head coach Karson Christensen said. “It really helps us get ready for region and state. We only have a few weeks left in the season and the Mustangs are till going strong.”