HYRUM — Visiting Ridgeline ended its regular season Friday night with a 56-6 victory against Mountain Crest.
By halftime this rivalry game was all but technically over. Fans in the student section for Ridgeline had resorted to chants such as “We are bored now” and “It’s just halftime.” Harsh? Sure, probably, but not without warrant. By the end of the second period, Ridgeline led Mountain Crest 42-0 with no signs of slowing down.
Junior quarterback Kaden Cox continued to shine for Ridgeline, contributing to five of the six first half touchdowns for his team. The only one he didn’t have a hand in was a 34-yard interception return by Strat Simmons in the middle of the second quarter.
The passing game for the visiting Riverhawks (7-1, 5-0 Region 11) was really clicking on the night. The receivers were almost always on the same page as Cox and the route combinations looked to really put a strain on Mountain Crest’s secondary. If the Mustangs were locking down the edges, Cox would strike through the middle with a post or drag. The opposite could be said if the middle was plugged up, there would be a receiver running a corner or fade out to the edges, much like Jaden Harris’ touchdown to make it 35-0 with 4:54 left in the second quarter.
“We knew coming in we could get them in the pass game. They’re pretty good against the run, so the plan coming in was to throw and I thought he (Cox) did a pretty good job finding guys, and our guys did a good job getting open and catching the ball,” RHS head coach Travis Cox said.
The second half started off unconventionally with a fumble by Mountain Crest (1-8, 0-5) on the first snap, which made it all the way to the end zone and was recovered by Harris for a Riverhawks’ score. Following that, it became a run-out-the-clock situation for Ridgeline and most of the plays went through one of its running backs.
Although the effort was far from successful for the Mustangs, there were a few moments that looked as if they could get something to click. The pressure they put on Cox and Ridgeline was, at times, really effective and they forced a few sacks on the quarterback.
And despite Preston Lofthouse having little room to breathe for most of the night, he was able to move around in the pocket and escape pressure well, which kept plays alive on many occasions. Without his mobility, Mountain Crest probably would have been forced into many more three-and-outs.
“Defense was amazing tonight, we changed it up a little bit from last week,” coach Cox said. “We had a rough fourth quarter and we wanted to change our attitude and mindset, be a little more physical and aggressive, and I think that helped us.”
Ridgeline nearly held Mountain Crest scoreless. In fact, it looked as if the game was going to end without much excitement on the final drive. But Mustang running back Emilio Veater didn’t give up and busted a 70-yard run that crossed the goal line with just 1:14 left in the game.
The long touchdown run prevented a third straight game in which the Mustangs were held scoreless, with their previous two against Sky View and Bear River ending that way.
The Riverhawks and Mustangs finished the regular season on different paths, one with a strong upward trajectory and the latter with a lot to work on. Ridgeline ended the season just four points shy of finishing undefeated, the one blemish a 17-14 loss against defending 4A state champion Sky View. Mountain Crest, however, went winless in region play.
Coach Cox was noticeably excited after Friday’s game and is pleased with how his team has performed this season.
“It was just executing, doing what we do, and I thought everyone on the team played well,” he said. “I love this team, they’re a great team. They love each other and they play for each other. It’s just an unreal team to be a part of.”
RIVERHAWKS 56, MUSTANGS 6
Friday at Hyrum
Ridgeline 14 28 14 0 — 56
Mtn. Crest 0 0 0 6 — 6
First Quarter
R — Kaden Cox, 1-yard run (Carter Murdock kick), 8:18.
R — Strat Simmons, 10-yard pass from Kaden Cox (Murdock kick), 1:19.
Second Quarter
R — Jaden Harris, 7-yard pass from Kaden Cox (Murdock kick), 10:23.
R — 34-yard int. return (Murdock kick), 7:47.
R — Jaden Harris, 10-yard pass from Kaden Cox (Murdock kick), 4:54.
R — Evan Webb, 1-yard pass from Kaden Cox (Murdock kick), 0:01.
Third Quarter
R — 0-yard fumble recovery (Murdock kick), 10:42.
R — Miles Eck, 4-yard run (Murdock kick), 1:57.
Fourth Quarter
MC — Emilio Veater, 70-yard run (run failed), 1:14.