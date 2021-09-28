BRIGHAM CITY — If the final round of Region 11 action is any indicator of how tight it is going to be next week at the 4A Boys Golf State Championship, it should be a doozy.
On an often times windy and cool afternoon, the last region tournament for local schools before state was held at Eagle Mountain Golf Course on Tuesday. It was the second of two days of action as the first day was held at Hubbard Memorial Golf Course on Hill Air Force Base. Each day was a separate round with points toward team and individual standings in the region.
Ridgeline had already wrapped up the team title, but the Riverhawks went out and won again. However, it was tight Tuesday. Green Canyon was within two strokes of the Riverhawks, 300 to 302.
“Last year we didn’t finish well the second day at region after winning it the first day,” Ridgeline head coach Sam Lindley said. “So, that’s what we focused on, finishing strong. The kids played well.”
Not far behind the Riverhawks and Wolves were Sky View (311) and Logan (314). Rounding out the field were Mountain Crest (350) and Bear River (355).
“We started off the season a little shaky,” Bobcat head coach Eric Kleven said. “Your goal is to be region champions. We just kept pushing the boys, challenging the boys to beat Ridgeline. That became our goal.”
For the season, Ridgeline finished with 46.5 points to easily win another region title. The Riverhawks celebrated by spraying each other with sparkling cider.
“We have really good bunch of boys,” Lindley said. “... We are playing good, as good as we have in a couple of years. We will give them a game next week at state.”
Green Canyon edged Sky View for second, 37.5 to 35. Logan was third with 25, followed by Bear River (13) and Mountain Crest (11).
Individually Tuesday, it was a five-way tie for medalist honors. That’s right, five golfers finished with 3-over-par rounds of 74 to share the final win of the 2021 region season and split points.
Ridgeline’s Beckham Johansen and Isaac Peterson were joined by Green Canyon’s Sam Ballingham, Sky View’s Hayden Howell and Logan’s Porter Seamons atop the leaderboard. With Johansen tying for first and teammate Zach Skinner tying for eighth with a 76, the duo ended up sharing the region individual title as each had 77.5 points on the season.
“It’s unbelievable to go a whole season and have them (Skinner and Johansen) tie,” Lindley said. “They were close last year too. But to have them tie, it’s good. Both boys are great golfers.”
The top 12 finishers on the season earned medals and all-region recognition. Howell finished third with 61 points, followed by Ballingham (57.75), Seamons (44.25), Green Canyon’s Abe Olson (41.25), Sky View’s Braden Alder (40.25), Peterson (38.25), Ridgeline’s Kayden Miller (30.75), Logan’s Ty Anderson (29.33), Green Canyon’s Oliver Adams (27.08) and Sky View’s Dillan Karren (18.5).
Ridgeline had five athletes card rounds in the 70’s Tuesday, while Green Canyon had six. Sky View and Logan had three each.
For Seamons, it was a nice way to finish region. The senior is now hoping to make some noise at state next week, which will be hosted by Birch Creek Golf Course in Smithfield.
“We are ready for state,” Seamons said. “We are ready to go. State is the same place as my freshman year and we did good. We are ready to roll.”
Seamons was the lone Grizzly to earn points Tuesday, but teammates Anderson and Gabe Taylor both carded rounds of 79, just out of the top 12 by a stroke. Seamons forgot his range finder, but played well without it.
“It was awesome; it was a great day,” Seamons said. “It was hard to judge distances, but other than that, it was awesome. I just went with the flow.”
The Grizzly was happy to be among the leaders.
“I felt like everyone played well today,” said Seamons, who had four birdies and an eagle on No. 10.
Ballingham, a freshman, was joined the top 12 by teammates Olson (75, tie for sixth), JD McKenna (75, tie for sixth), Carson Shakespear (78, tie for 11th) and Chase Fullmer (78, tie for 11th). Jared Anderson was the sixth Wolf to be in the 70s with a 79.
“The beginning was kind of a struggle today with it being windy and cold,” Ballingham said. “I just kept hitting it safe and played it straight. I didn’t go for things I didn’t have too.”
Ballingham had two birdies during his round and bunch of pars.
“I definitely could have played better, but it was still a great round,” Ballingham said.
Riverhawks Johansen, Peterson and Skinner have been mentioned, but that trio were joined by Miller (76, tie for eighth) and Fletcher Hamblin (77, 10th) in earning individual points.
As far as the Bobcats, Alder (78, tie for 11th) and Peyton McKay (79) joined Howell in the 70s.
“It’s very sad that every school has to remove two players, that’s very sad,” Kleven said. “I believe going to our house, we know our bedrooms. We know where we are playing. I think we could easily have all six guys in the 70s. It will be really exciting.”
At state, schools only get to play with six players, counting four toward the team score. During the season and region action, eight players get to compete with the varsity.
The Mustangs were led by Colton Moser for the second day as he scored an 85.
Bear River was led by Ryker Bennett with a 79.