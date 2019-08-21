It was a good day on the road for a pair of Cache Valley high school girls soccer teams.
Ridgeline only needed 15 minutes to jump out to a 5-0 lead over Hunter en route to a 9-1 mercy rule triumph over the Wolverines on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Green Canyon was undaunted by a 2-1 second-half deficit and surged past two-time defending 3A state champion Morgan, 4-2.
London Miller, Halle Van Yperen and Abbie Kotter all recorded braces for the Riverhawks, who have racked up 23 goals in their three wins this season. In addition to scoring twice, Miller assisted on a pair of goals for the Riverhawks (3-2-0).
Maleia Malan, Olivia Smith and Peighton Harward also found the back of the net for Ridgeline, which slammed the door via the mercy rule midway through the second half. Miller and Kotter each buried a penalty kick, and Kotter assisted on Smith’s goal. Alex Baer and Marley Guevara were also credit with assists for Ridgeline.
Hunter (0-5-0) has conceded at least seven goals in each of its matches this season.
“One of our discussion points going (into the match is) we don’t play down, we play to the level we’re supposed to play,” Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said. “And our biggest emphasis tonight was going out fast, getting out quick, getting our energy out in front of us, and the girls responded. I mean, Hunter wasn’t the most well-organized team, but that first 15, 20 minutes was a direct reflection of those girls doing what we asked them to do, which was refreshing for us as coaches.”
Meanwhile, the Wolves (3-0-0) exploded for a trio of goals in the final 20 minutes to remain undefeated on the young season. Green Canyon, which played for the first time in nearly two weeks, has scored at least three goals in each of its matches.
Corey Thompson scored off a corner kick to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead in the third minute, but the Trojans (1-3-1) netted the next two goals. Emma DeBerard, Ryley Thompson and Kylie Olsen all dented the scoreboard for Green Canyon from the 60th minute on. Olsen assisted on Ryley Thompson’s goal, and Kaizley Holbrook helped set up Olsen’s goal.
“They’re very attack-minded,” GC head coach Sven Rasmussen said of Morgan. “We haven’t played a team like that yet, so it caused a little bit of issues, some questions that we haven’t had to answer yet in other games. ... They asked a lot of questions of our backline and really kind of stretched us, and so I was just really, really happy with the way the girls responded after halftime. We started playing team ball and realizing that what one person does affects everybody else on the pitch, and so overall just a great team performance. And when we started playing together, that’s when all (everything) started flowing.”