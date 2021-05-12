It looks like everyone will be playing for second on the final day of the 4A Girls Golf High School State Championship.
That’s because Pine View had an incredible first round Wednesday at the par-72 Meadow Brook Golf Course in Taylorsville. The Panthers (332) are 18 strokes ahead of second-place Dixie (350) with one round left to play on Thursday.
“Pine View has a lot of talent,” Ridgeline head coach Julie Major said.
The Riverhawks, who won the title in 2019 the last time state was held as last year was canceled because of COVID, were just 10 strokes behind Pine View at the turn. But they found themselves 32 back by the end of the day.
Ridgeline and Green Canyon, who tied for the Region 11 title, are tied for fifth at 364. Juan Diego is third at 356, and Desert Hills is fourth at 357. The Riverhawks and Wolves can certainly move up on the final day.
“Any time you have the chance to play on the second day of the state golf tournament, you have played well,” GC head coach Terrell Baldwin said. “We feel that we can play better tomorrow.”
Four of the five Region 11 teams that qualified for state made it to the second day. The top 10 advance. Mountain Crest was eighth at 389, while Logan tied for 10th with Cedar at 395.
“It was an excellent showing by our region,” Baldwin said. “Our entire region has some outstanding girls and did a great job today representing the valley.”
Major had similar thoughts: “It was a great first day for all the valley schools.”
The top individual carded a 1-under-par 71. Dixie’s Annabelle Millard has a two-stroke lead over Ellie Johnson of Hurricane and Alyssa Butterfus of Pine View, who both shot 1-over 73’s.
The top Region 11 golfers were Ridgeline’s Alyssa Buist and Green Canyon’s Sammy Spackman. They are tied for seventh at 84.
Others from the valley in the top 30 include Ridgeline’s Eyrn Hendricks (15th, 89), Green Canyon’s Landree Spackman (tied for 16th, 90), Logan’s Jayla Spring (18th, 91), Green Canyon’s Alivia Longhurst (tied for 19th, 92), Ridgeline’s Lily Swink (tied for 23rd, 93), Mountain Crest’s Kiera Crosbie (tied for 29th, 95) and Logan’s Avery Anderson (tied for 29th, 95).
“The girls played well today,” Baldwin said. “It was a great atmosphere at the tournament and the girls enjoyed their round and hit some nice shots. ... We had some nice scores by our girls today, including a personal best by Kenna Falslev (98). I’m very excited for our girls and looking forward to watching them perform tomorrow.”
Round two begins Thursday morning at 8:30.
“I was proud of the girls for playing well under the pressure of the state tournament,” Major said. “The goal for tomorrow is to stay focused, but enjoy the experience.”
Bear River did not make it to the second day. Morgan Rose led the Bears with a 99.