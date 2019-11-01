All three Region 11 Cache Valley road teams fell on Friday.
Ridgeline and Logan both fell by double digits, the Riverhawks going down by a score of 38-7 to Dixie and the Grizzlies losing 20-0 to the top seed in the tournament, Park City.
Mountain Crest came the closest to stealing a road victory, losing 28-24 to Stansbury.
The Mustangs were tantalizingly close to advancing to the quarterfinals for the third consecutive season. They led the Stallions 24-21, nosing ahead on a 29-yard field goal from Brandon Arnell with less than four minutes left in the game. But Stansbury came back and punched in a touchdown with 17 seconds left in the game on a 10-yard pass from Kru Huxford to Cayden Clark.
Without several key mistakes, Mountain Crest likely would have come away with the win. Stansbury scored twice in the last 97 seconds of the first half. Huxford threw touchdown passes of 55 and 16 yards to turn a 14-0 game in the Mustangs favor into a tied ballgame at 14 apiece.
On the Stallions’ final drive of the game, Mountain Crest committed two pass interference penalties to help Stansbury advance down the field. Mountain Crest also failed to convert on a fourth down on their preceding drive that ended with just over a minute to play.
The Mustangs built a 14-0 lead in the first half on a 1-yard TD run by Hunter Schroeder in the opening quarter, and a 99-yard pass from Taden Burbank to Kolmyn Foulger in the second period.
Mountain Crest also got a 37-yard TD run from Emillo Veater midway through the third quarter, giving the Mustangs a 21-14 lead.
Logan saw itself get shut out for the first time this season. The Grizzlies averaged 27.5 points per game in the regular season but failed to get a single one against Park City.
"Park City is a really good football team. They played really well tonight," Logan head coach Bart Bowen said. "We were able to get some things going offensively, but we're inconsistent. Defensively, we played really well, but gave up too many big plays."
Ridgeline suffered its third defeat of the season of 30 or more points. The loss ended a two-game winning streak for the Riverhawks coming from the last game of the regular season and their first-round playoff win at home.
Midway through the second quarter, Ridgeline was holding well against the Flyers. Jovesa Damuni scored on a 2-yard rush to tie the game at 7-7. But Dixie countered that Riverhawk scoring drive with 14 points to end the half and 31 unanswered to end the game.