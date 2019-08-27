Three Cache Valley volleyball teams were action Tuesday night as each took on a 6A opponent in non-region action.
Only Ridgeline was able to win a set as all three dropped their matches. The Riverhawks were the lone team at home, falling to Corner Canyon in their season opener, 25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 25-14.
“I think it was a very promising season opener,” RHS head coach Denae Pruden said. “I am most proud of the attitude of our girls both on and off the court. We are working very well together, and the girls are so fun to watch.”
Green Canyon opened the season at American Fork (1-1). The Cavewomen won in straight sets, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18.
Sky View was at Copper Hills and fell to 0-2 on the young season. The Grizzlies swept the Bobcats, 25-18, 25-11, 25-21.
Ridgeline kept it close in the first two sets at Millville. The Chargers were able to finish the first two games to put some pressure on the hosts. However, the Riverhawks came storming back to easily win the third. Corner Canyon quickly regained the momentum.
“Corner Canyon is a strong 6A school,” Pruden said. “Our team simply ran out of gas in the fourth set. Even though we were still fighting, we made too many errors to pull out the win. I’m looking forward to see what we can do against a strong Rich High School team on Thursday.”
Gracee Putnam led the Riverhawks with nine kills and hit .333. Danica David also .333 with six kills and had four aces. Reagan Bowers had eight kills and passed at a 2.18 clip. Ashlyn Hansen had 17 assists and five kills.
For Green Canyon, it was not only the season opener, but the debut of head coach Madison Larsen. The former Sky View assistant coach, player and Utah State Aggie player took over the program for 2019. An injury to the Wolves’ libero made a difficult task even more hard against the Cavewomen.
“We had a hard time adjusting after she got hurt early in the second set,” Larsen said. “American Fork is a great team. We like to play these hard teams to push ourselves and to find out what we need to work on early in the season.”
Shante Falslev led Green Canyon with eight kills. Sarah Blau recorded eight digs.
For Sky View, it was the second match to begin the ’19 campaign against a very tough opponent. Copper Hills (2-0) returns most of its team from a third-place showing at state last season.
“We had good moments and then some bad ones,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “We are getting better by playing these good teams. We will be back in the gym working on getting ready for region.”
Carly Cottle led the Bobcats with 10 kills, an ace and a block. Kaytlin Smart had six kills, hit .231 and also had a block. Kaitlyn Hiatt had 24 assists.