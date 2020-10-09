A rough second quarter spelled doom for Preston in its first of two district football games this season.
Century exploded for 34 points in the quarter, including three touchdowns in the final 3:13 of the opening half, on its way to a 61-24 victory over visiting Preston on Friday night.
Century quarterback McKean Romriell had a monster night as he threw five of his six touchdown passes in the first half. Romriell had plenty of help from his wide receivers, who made several outstanding catches in tight coverage. Romriell had scoring tosses of 34, 43, 19, 41, 18 and 49 yards for the Diamondbacks, who took a commanding 47-3 lead into the half.
Century’s memorable second quarter was punctuated by a 37-yard pick-six by Jonah Sowell with fewer than 15 ticks left on the clock.
Preston (2-4, 0-1 district) only trailed 7-3 late in the first quarter after Owen Pierson booted a 21-yard field goal. A 41-yard run by Tait Rawlings, who broke a tackle on the third-and-five play, set up the field goal.
The D-backs (4-3, 1-0) found paydirt on a 4-yard run midway through the third quarter to take their largest lead of the contest at 54-3 — an advantage they would match later in the quarter.
To their credit, the Indians showed some pride as they scored a trio of touchdowns during the final 17-plus minutes of the game. Brecker Knapp found Tyler Lindhardt for a 74-yard catch and run to the end zone with 5:30 remaining in the third quarter.
Preston struck again early in the fourth quarter as Rawlings powered his way to paydirt from 4 yards out on a third-and-goal play.
A 25-yard reception by Cole Harris put Preston in Century territory later in the quarter, and Justin Inglet hauled in a 10-yard pass from Knapp on a fade pattern for the visitors’ final TD of the contest.
Knapp finished with 165 yards passing for Preston, while Rawlings led the team with 67 yards on 11 carries. Rawlings was a menace defensively as he racked up 12 tackles, including eight of the solo variety.
Additionally, Preston got sacks from Charles Iverson, Josh Read, Rhett Larson and Harris, who contributed with seven tackles. Knapp forced and recovered a Century fumble deep in Preston territory in the third quarter.
D-BACKS 61, INDIANS 24
Friday at Pocatello, Idaho
Preston 3 0 7 14 — 24
Century 13 34 14 0 — 61
First Quarter
C — Emmett Holt 34 pass from McKean Romriell (kick failed), 8:22.
P — 21 FG Owen Pierson, 3:42.
C — Kyler Hillman 5 run (kick good), 1:14.
Second Quarter
C — Jovan Sowell 43 pass from Romriell (kick failed), 10:30.
C — Sowell 19 pass from Romriell (kick good), 7:44.
C — Bruin Fleischmann 41 pass from Romriell (kick good), 3:13.
C — Holt 18 pass from Romriell (kick good), :30.
C — Jonah Sowell 37 INT return (kick good).
Third Quarter
C — Deontae Laing 4 run (kick good), 6:39.
P — Tyler Lindhardt 73 pass from Brecker Knapp (Pierson kick), 5:30.
C — Tyler Schell 49 pass from Romriell (kick good), 3:44.
Fourth Quarter
P — Tait Rawlings 4 run (Pierson kick), 10:23.
P — Justin Inglet 10 pass from Knapp (Pierson kick), 2:22.