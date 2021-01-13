A rough third-quarter stretch proved to be too much for Preston to overcome against a very good Hillcrest team.
The Knights went on a 17-2 run in the quarter, turning a 29-25 deficit into a 42-31 lead en route to a 65-51 road victory over the Indians in a much-anticipated non-district boys basketball game Wednesday night.
Hillcrest, ranked third in the most recent 4A Coaches Poll, has yet to lose to a team from its classification this season. Hillcrest’s only three setbacks so far this season have been narrow ones to ranked opponents from 5A. Additionally, the Knights (9-3) split the season series with Madison, which is ranked second in 5A.
Meanwhile, Preston, the fourth-ranked team in 4A, had its four-game winning streak snapped.
The opening half featured several ties and lead changes. Preston led 14-13 after the first quarter and 27-25 at the break. Gabe Hammons and Treyger Shumway teamed up for 12 of Preston’s 13 points in the second quarter.
Unfortunately for the Indians, they went ice cold from the field in the third quarter and committed a slew of turnovers. The quick, physical and athletic Knights proceeded to take advantage with the aforementioned 17-2 spurt. The visitors knocked down a trio of 3-points during that surge.
Preston (9-4) did battle back with seven straight points spanning the third and fourth quarter to pare its deficit to 44-40. Three different players scored during that run.
To their credit, the Knights immediately bounced back with a 6-0 spurt, and ultimately pulled away from the free throw line. Hillcrest sank 13 shots from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, including its final eight, to turn a close game into a comfortable win.
Hammons netted 12 of his team-high 18 points for Preston in the first half, while Cole Harris finished with nine of his 15 points after halftime. Braden Hess and Shumway combined for 15 points for the Indians.
Guard Cooper Kesler led the Knights with 21 points, followed by explosive big man Isaac Davis with 19. Jase Austin chipped in with 10 points for the Knights, who extended their winning streak to six.
The two teams will square off again later this month in Idaho Falls.