NORTH LOGAN — Green Canyon rode an relieving scoring burst to a 4-0 win over Sky View on Tuesday, extending the Wolves’ unbeaten streak to six games.
In their last five games, the Wolves (11-1-1, 6-1-1) did not lack for results, going 4-0-1. What they did lack were goals as GC put home just four goals in five outings.
The dearth of scoring was rarely an issue given the defensive dominance of Green Canyon on the season. Only three teams have managed to score on the Wolves and goalkeeper Brooke Watkins this season (for a total of five goals allowed). Still, getting more than one goal in a single game feels good for head coach Sven Rasmussen.
“It’s awesome, the hard work’s paying off,” Rasmussen said. “I think we’ve been playing attacking soccer and we’ve always been goal-hungry. It’s just making better decisions and timing and reading and working off of each other.”
Two of GC’s goals came in the first half. McKenna Crane opened the team’s account in the 28th minute with a textbook header into the back netting off a corner served in by Kaizley Holbrook. Just over three minutes later, Emma Deberard stunned the Bobcats with a strike from 25 yards out, curling the ball around keeper Katie Finlinson and just inside the left post.
Those goals in the first half bolstered the confidence of the team to push forward and get more goals.
“Any team that scores first, obviously it sets a tone and a message,” Rasmussen said.
Playing with a two-goal lead certainly suited the Wolves as they defended almost flawlessly, holding Sky View to just two shots in the second half. GC also won a majority of the 50-50 balls, one of which led directly to the team’s third goal.
In the 57th, Kylie Olsen took a crack at goal, but the ball caromed off the crossbar but back into play. Hannah Sadler got to the rebound first and sent it back into the mixer, where Olsen got a second chance, which she didn’t waste, slotting the ball past substitute keeper Gracie Glover.
Corey Thompson put home the fourth goal of the game in the tail end of the 78th, lobbing a shot from distance over Glover and just under the crossbar.
For Sky View, the loss keeps the team on a skid that is creeping toward disastrous proportions. Through five region games, the Bobcats were well within reach of a region title with a 3-1-1 record. Since that point, however, Sharron Wood’s squad is 0-2-1 and sporting a minus-12 goal differential during the winless run.
“I’m not in panic mode,” Wood said. “We’ll just go to practice. This game’s done. We’ll prepare for Thursday’s game, we’ll work hard at practice tomorrow and hope that we can come out with a win on Thursday.”
Green Canyon’s next matchup, a road game at Ridgeline, could effectively be a Region 11 championship game. The Riverhawks sit in first place with a 7-1-0 league record, but that one loss was in North Logan to the Wolves.
“We respect the heck out of Ridgeline,” Rasmussen said. “They’re very good at what they do. Of course it would be fantastic if we had a result like this (against Ridgeline), but I know that Ridgeline is going to make us work to earn everything that we get out of that match. It should be a heck of a game. It should be fun.”
Sky View will play its last two games at home, first against Logan, which jumped the Bobcats in the standings after Tuesday’s results, then last-place Bear River.
GRIZZLIES 1, MUSTANGS 0
In a battle for fourth place in Region 11, the Grizzlies came out on top in a game that didn’t see a goal for nearly an hour of play. Emma Browning scored the first and lone goal of the night in the 54th, breaking the deadlock with the help of Whitney Lopez, who had the assist.
“I think this was our most solid game as a team,” Logan head coach Natalie Norris said. “It wasn’t our best, but I was proud of them for playing as a team tonight. We worked hard on and off the ball, and I saw a lot of heart.”
Logan (5-10-0, 4-4-0) continued a peculiar run of form with a home win over the Mustangs (3-9-2, 2-5-1) Tuesday. For the last eight games, Logan has alternated between wins and losses, never losing two straight, but never winning back-to-back matches.
Additionally, the Grizzlies have been consistent with their results in Region 11 play, now having swept Mountain Crest and Bear River, but dropping both games against Ridgeline.
Thanks to results around the region, the Grizzlies moved into third place in the standings while MC remains in fifth, only ahead of Bear River, which remain winless in region play.
RIVERHAWKS 7, BEARS 0
Ridgeline maintained its spot atop Region 11 ahead of its showdown with Green Canyon set for Thursday evening. The Riverhawks (11-3-0, 7-1-0) put home three goals in the first half and four in the second for the blowout victory, which was also their third seven-goal game in their last five outings.
In those past five games, in which Ridgeline is undefeated, the team has outscored opponents, 27-3. The Riverhawks have lost just one game since the start of region play, that one loss coming against GC.
London Miller and Samantha Wiser each recorded braces for the Riverhawks, and Miller assisted on three other goals. Peighton Harward chipped in with a goal and assist, while Ridgeline also got goals from Halle Van Yperen and Olivia Smith. Abbie Kotter had two assists for the Riverhawks, while keepers Aspen Wallin and Alivia Brenchley saw playing time in the shutout.