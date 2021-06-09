Within days of the high school baseball season concluding on May 22, coaching changes began in the valley.
In fact, they had already started when Logan concluded its season with a first-round exit from the state tournament on May 10. Grizzly head coach Britton Coil had announced he was stepping down.
Coil seemingly got the ball rolling. Mountain Crest, Sky View and Ridgeline each saw head baseball coaching changes after Logan.
Stephen Hansen retired from coaching after guiding the Mustangs on a magical run to the 4A title series last month. Mountain Crest finished second at state in what was Hansen’s 20th season at the Mustang helm. Hansen guided Mountain Crest to two state titles and played in two other championship games during his time at the Hyrum school.
The Mustangs didn’t waste any time in naming a new coach. A very familiar face will take over in Trace Hansen, the son of the former coach.
Trace Hansen graduated from Mountain Crest in 2012. He had a stellar college career at BYU and West Texas A&M. This past season he was on the Mustang coaching staff.
A little further north from Hyrum, the Riverhawks also had a memorable year. Ridgeline won the Region 11 title and finished tied for fifth at state under Paul Bowler. He is no longer the head coach.
Justin Jensen, who has helped coach softball at Ridgeline, was recently named the new baseball coach at the Millville school. Jensen brings decades of baseball experience to the diamond as he has played, coached and run many leagues.
Coil took a teaching job at Ridgeline High School, leaving the vacancy at Logan. Michael Davies will take over the Grizzlies. He has a son, Alex, on the team and played collegiately at BYU.
Todd Phillips guided the Bobcats to a region title in his first year at the helm in 2018. Following his stepping way from the program after Sky View lost in the Super Regional of the state tournament in mid-May this year, the Bobcats named his replacement last week.
Ryan Neal will be the new head coach at Sky View. His son, Taydem, just recently graduated from the Smithfield school.