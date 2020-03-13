The Cache Valley Wild had legitimate aspirations of defending their state title, but their rivals to the north had other plans.
The Sky Canyon Predators capped off an undefeated season by beating Cache Valley 7-2 in Division 2 state championship game on Feb. 24 in Salt Lake City. The two club hockey teams squared off twice during the regular season and twice in the playoffs.
“It was way more fun having to play your intra-valley rival, people you’ve known forever because it just makes it so you have more bragging rights,” Sky Canyon’s Jace Christensen said. “They won last year and then this year we walk in and we just swipe it from right under them. I think it was a lot more fun that way, gave it more meaning beating our rival.”
It was the first state title in program history for Sky Canyon, which is comprised of athletes from Sky View and Green Canyon, plus Preston’s Matthew Jensen. Counting their two exhibitions contests, the Predators went 22-0-0 this winter.
The Predators entered the 2019-20 campaign with some confidence as they only lost four players from last year’s squad that competed at the D-I Independent level and won a pair of playoff games.
“We were pretty confident, but before the season started we didn’t have a goalie and then our goalie — his name is Isaac (Rice) — he moved from Utah County and goes to Sky View now, and so that was a little bit scary before that we didn’t have (a goalie),” Sky Canyon’s Landon Hill said. “And then he came and he’s really good, so he helped us a lot.”
Led by Hill and Christensen, who were co-captains, the Predators steamrolled the competition this winter. During the regular season, Sky Canyon outscored its opposition by a whopping 173-17 margin.
“After we had played the first couple games of the season, yeah it was pretty evident we were dominating quite well and, at that point, I tried to get us moved to Division I because I wanted the team to have a good challenge,” Sky Canyon coach Matt Sorensen said. “But the state wouldn’t allow us to move to D-I, so we took that as our challenge to play good, solid hockey and work on some other aspects of the game that otherwise maybe we would not have been able to. Everybody worked really hard throughout the season. You know, it wasn’t a cakewalk by any means.”
Indeed, the Predators were challenged a bit during each of their four playoff games, especially the first time around against the Wild. Sky Canyon dispatched of Northern Utah 4-1 and Davis County 4-0 before edging Cache Valley, 7-6, to secure its spot in the championship contest.
“I think it was a good eye-opener for them that, ‘hey, if we’re going to stay on top, we’ve got to still work hard and dig deep,’” Sorensen said.
Cache Valley outpointed Copper Hills (5-3) and Alta (7-6) in the postseason before falling in nailbiting fashion to Sky Canyon. The Wild then prevailed over Park City, 3-1, to earn a rematch against the Predators.
The Wild needed back-to-back wins to defend their state title, but the Predators were up to the challenge. Sky Canyon jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two periods en route to avoiding the “if-necessary” game.
Christensen and Hill thoroughly enjoyed having an all-Cache Valley state championship showdown, and both athletes stressed how good of friends players from both teams are.
“I thought it was super fun because all of those guys are my friends and it’s just fun to play against them, even though it means so much,” said Hill, who is a senior at Sky View. “But sometimes things can get a little bit heated. ... I would say it’s friendly mostly off the ice, and then once you get on the ice sometimes you’ll try to hit each other pretty hard and have a good, physical game, but it’s still a lot of fun because we don’t hate each other. But we still try to hit each other pretty hard.”
“Off the ice we’re all good friends and we’ve all played with each other, at least the upperclassmen, we’ve all played with each other for forever, so whenever I see them I’m not like, ‘Grrrrr, I want to kill you,’” said Christensen, who is a senior at Green Canyon. “I’d say it’s probably one of the more friendly rivalries (in our state).”
Hill and Christensen were two of the state’s premier scorers and playmakers, and Hill was recently selected as the D-II Player of the Year.
“Yeah, it means a lot,” Hill said. “It’s pretty awesome.”
Heading into the playoffs, Hill was tied for the top spot at the D-II level with 76 points on 45 goals and 31 assists. No. 8 ranked second in goals and assists, and racked up 89 points — 53 goals, 36 assists — counting the exhibition and playoff games.
Christensen paced all D-II players with 37 assists during the regular season. No. 55’s prep career culminated with 81 points on 37 goals and 44 helpers, counting all games.
As unstoppable as Christensen and Hill were at times, they received plenty of help from their teammates. Kyler Roper contributed with 20 goals and 16 assists during the regular season, while Ethan Sorensen, Lucas Hilton and Jacob Webster combined for 56 assists.
Roper led the Predators with eight points during the playoffs on three goals and a team-best five assists. Matthew Higginbotham netted a team-high five goals during the postseason, with Hill adding four goals and three assists, and Tyson Peterson four goals.
“Everybody played together as a team,” said Sorensen, who raved about his squad’s unity. “There isn’t just one person or two people. You know, Landon and Jace had a lot of (goals and assists), but in the games it wasn’t just them (racking up all) the points. It was a collective team effort. I mean, we had goals scored from the defense, out from the blue line and the defense cycling in deep into the offense and scoring goals.”
Not only did the Predators pepper opposing netminders with shot after shot, they sparkled defensively. In its 22 games, Sky Canyon recorded eight shutouts and only conceded one goal on six occasions. Additionally, the Predators only allowed more than two goals in four games.
Sky Canyon’s defense was anchored by Peterson, Hilton and Riley Jorgensen. Rice, the team’s goalie, posted an impressive .919 save percentage during the regular season. No. 32 made 209 saves and had a goals against average of 1.13.
“The whole line that was on the ice, the offense and the defense, they played so well together,” said Sorensen, who was assisted by Mackenzie Crossley, Brooke Pugsley, Will Kent, Eric Larsen and Rhett Flandro (first half of the season). “They just didn’t let anything get back to our goalie. I mean, virtually anything that came close, they picked it up and moved it back down to our offensive zone, and they were great to work together as a team that way.”
Hill, Christensen, Hilton, Peterson and Rice participated in an All-Star Game earlier this week, and Rice, Christensen and Hill are slated to showcase their skills in another one Saturday. Cache Valley was represented at Monday’s All-Star Game by Tristan Bishop, Carter Saunders, Aspen Wallin, Hunter Bigelow and Braxton Stoker, with Bishop and Bigelow set to compete again Saturday.
The Wild went 16-5-1 counting both exhibition contests this winter. During its 15 regular season games, Cache Valley racked up 127 goals and only conceded 58.
Bigelow paced all D-II players with 12 assists during the playoffs, and finished with 20 points and 22 assists for a team-leading 42 points during the regular season. Bishop tallied a team-best 26 goals during the regular season, and seven goals and eight assists in five postseason contests. Stoker ranked third on the team in goals (19) and assists (15) during the regular season, while Saunders chipped in with 11 goals and 15 helpers. Saunders scored five goals and assisted on eight others during Cache Valley’s postseason run.
Nathan Nelson, Cache Valley’s netminder, accumulated 327 saves, recorded a save percentage of .859 and a goals against average of 3.49 during the regular season.