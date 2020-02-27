OGDEN — Locked into a dogfight with a hungry, upset-minded Hurricane squad, the Bobcats turned to their bench, and those reserves delivered in a huge way.
Jackson Schumann, Titan Saxton and Evan Hall combined for 20 points in the second half to help Sky View hold off Hurricane, 60-55, in the quarterfinals of the 4A Boys State Basketball Championships on Thursday at the Dee Events Center.
"It felt good," Saxton said of providing his team a spark. "... Our coach is always saying, 'whose going to spark for us, whose going to spark for us,' and each game we have somebody spark for us off the bench. And today, I thank my teammates and my coaches for trusting in me and believing in me, and it was a fun ride for us."
The top-seeded Bobcats (20-3) needed a big boost from their bench after standout forward Sam Phipps limped to the locker room at the 4:54 mark of the third quarter and didn't play the rest of the game. Additionally, Sky View star guard Mason Falslev was saddled with foul trouble.
Hall gave the defending 4A state champions a timely lift by scoring all six of his points in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Schumann and Saxton combined for 14 of their 21 points in the second half.
The 6-foot-9 Schumann buried a gigantic 3-pointer to give the Bobcats a 45-43 lead early in the fourth quarter. The final quarter featured one lead change and three ties, and there were seven ties and eight lead changes in the contest.
"It felt great," Schumann said. "You know, when I'm called on, I've got to do what I can for the team to help us out, and I felt like I did that."
Saxton gave Sky View the advantage for good at 58-55 when he drove strong to the basket, scored, was fouled and knocked down the resulting free throw. Approximately 20 seconds before his clutch three-point play, the first-team all-state football player rejected the shot of Hurricane star Daxton Dayley.
Saxton and Schumann teamed up to go 9 of 10 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. The Bobcats knocked down 18 of 24 freebies in the contest.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats did a much better job of keeping the eighth-seeded Tigers (13-11) off the free throw line after halftime. Hurricane attempted 13 freebies in the first half and only four in the second.
"At halftime we came (into the locker room) and our coaches were saying, 'just keep guys in front' because we were picking up reach-in fouls, and we all responded to that well," Saxton said. "And we were told to attack the rim and make them get into foul trouble, and that's what we did and we executed (the game plan)."
Saxton finished with 10 points, while Schumann recorded a double-double with a team-high 11 points and a game-best 11 rebounds. Taydem Neal also chipped in with 10 points for the Region 11 co-champions.
Hurricane limited Falslev to nine points, but the senior did an outstanding job of avoiding his fifth foul in the fourth quarter as the Tigers where clearly trying to draw it.
"He's played a lot of basketball," SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. "You know, he's played four years of varsity and so I would expect that Mason would be smart and not get his fifth foul right there, and (he) still played pretty tough defense, forced (Dayley) into a tough shot."
Dayley led the Tigers with a game-high 18 points, while Bryce Thomas and TJ Minor netted 10 apiece.
Up next for Sky View, which was credited for nine blocked shots against Hurricane, is a matchup against 12th-seeded Desert Hills on Friday at 5:50 p.m. The Thunder (13-12) have taken out the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds, and were impressive in their 74-51 drubbing of No. 4 Cedar in the quarters.
"I think (today's game) just shows us we have to bring our best game every day because everyone's coming for us and they think they can beat us, so we have to be prepared to play our best against them," Schumann said.
---
BOBCATS 60, TIGERS 55
Thursday at Ogden
Hurricane 15 16 12 12 -- 55
Sky View 12 19 11 18 -- 60
Hurricane (13-10)
Bryce Thomas 3 2-2 10, Daxton Dayley 6 4-5 18, Derek Langston 0 0-0 0, Brandon Langston 2 0-0 6, TJ Minor 5 0-0 10, Kyson Ballard 0 0-0 0, Luke Wright 0 3-4 3, Jansen Ence 0 2-2 2, Kenneth Moore 2 2-4 6. Totals 18 13-17 55.
Sky View (19-3)
Taydem Neal 3 2-2 10, Caden Penrose 2 0-0 6, Mason Falslev 3 3-8 9, Sam Phipps 1 2-2 4, Bracken Schumann 0 0-0 0, Kason Carlsen 2 0-0 4, Titan Saxton 2 5-5 10, Tyler Oxborrow 0 0-0 0, Jackson Schumann 3 4-5 11, Hayden Howell 0 0-0 0, Evan Hall 2 2-2 6. Totals 18 18-24 60.
3-Point Goals: Hurricane 6 (Thomas 2, Dayley 2, B. Langston 2). Sky View 6 (Neal 2, Penrose 2, Saxton, J. Schumann).