PROVO — There was no disappointment for the Sky View boys swimming team this time around.
A year ago, the Bobcats missed out on the second-place trophy by three points, but they rallied past Snow Canyon and claimed the runner-up trophy on Day 2 of the 4A State Championships Saturday at BYU.
Desert Hills powered its way to another team title with 290 points, while Sky View held off Snow Canyon, 260-255. Mountain Crest capped off a good meet by placing fifth with 193 points, Ridgeline was seventh (124 points), Green Canyon was ninth (101) and Logan 17th (26).
“It means absolutely everything,” SV senior Ryan Robinson said. “We’ve been building up this team every since my sophomore year when we got split (with Green Canyon). And we came here last year and we barely got edged out for region champs and we lost the runner-up trophy (at state) by three points. ... And we’ve just done everything we could this year to just build our team up, and all of our boys have done so amazing. It couldn’t have asked for anything better than this.”
Robinson was one of four Bobcats who qualified for the A finals in a pair of individual events. The senior swam legs on a pair of runner-up relay squads, finished sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1 minute, 3.77 seconds) and seventh in the 200 IM (2:10.10).
Darwin Anderson’s stellar prep career culminated with one gold medal and a trio of silvers. The Sky View senior just missed out on a 4A state record en route to capturing his third consecutive crown in the 500 free. Anderson clocked in at 4:34.56 and his preliminary time of 4:34.05 was one-10th of a second shy of the 4A record and less than two seconds slower than the all-classifications standard.
Anderson was the runner-up in the 200 free to Desert Hills standout Payton Plumb, who established a new all-classifications record with his 1:38.75. Anderson, who will be a future teammate of Plumb at BYU, touched the wall in 1:44.38.
Robinson, Anderson, Jaxon Tueller and David Higginbotham teamed up to post the second-fastest time in the 400 free relay (3:15.92), and that foursome also dispatched of all but one opponent in the 200 medley relay (1:39.53).
“I’m not super happy with (my times),” Anderson said. “I added time in both of my events and I was hoping to get the state record in the 500, but I had a great team to lift me up and help push me towards the great splits that I had in our relays. So yeah, I’m a little sad with it, but it’s not the end of the world.”
Anderson and his teammates were inspired by watching the Sky View girls overcome a significant deficit and claim the runner-up trophy. The Lady Bobcats were disqualified in the 200 medley relay and missed out on 34 team points, but managed to rally.
“It was just really amazing the way the girls came together and kept working to just get those few (extra) points in every single event to really push up to that second-place trophy that they got, which was amazing,” Anderson said.
In addition to helping the Bobcats earn the right to stand on the No. 2 spot on the podium in both aforementioned relays, Higginbotham touched the wall with the four-fastest time in the 100 butterfly (55.12) and was seventh in the 200 free (1:50.75). Teammate Jackson DuBose finished fifth in the 100 breast (1:03.54) and sixth in the 200 IM (2:06.88).
Tueller also scored several crucial points for the Bobcats as he was the silver medalist in the 100 backstroke (54.73) and beat all comers in the B final of the 200 free (1:52.99).
Meanwhile, Mountain Crest sparkled during Friday’s qualifying races, and put together another solid performance Saturday. The Mustangs were led by senior Nick Erikson, who earned medals in the 200 free (sixth place, 1:50.47) and 100 fly (sixth, 56.58).
“It feels really good,” Erikson said. “I mean, I’ve been working for this for a long time. I kind of thought I peaked my sophomore year, so I’ve just been working really hard trying to get back up to those best times (I had).”
Mountain Crest’s Zach Roundy advanced to the A final of the 200 IM and 100 breast and finished eighth in both of those races with times of 2:12.49 and 1:05.17, respectively.
Ethan Stapley was the Mustangs’ top individual placer as he recorded the fourth-fastest time in the 100 breast (1:03.46). Mountain Crest’s Caleb Jacobsen was eighth in the 100 free (53.67), as was Jake Black in the 500 free (5:26.44) and Kai Phillips in the 100 back (58.27).
“We’ve been working really hard,” Erikson said. “Our coach (Tom Williams) has been pushing us really hard and so I just feel like we’ve got this great energy going and it’s really fun to see that all of my teammates are doing so well.”
It was another outstanding day for Ridgeline’s Anthony Caliendo, who shaved some significant time during his final two meets of the 2019-20 campaign. The junior claimed the bronze medal and lowered his own Riverhawk record in the 100 free (48.10) and placed fourth in the 50 free (22.06) — just missing out on the school record, which is a 22.01.
“Well, it’s awesome to be here with all of these other athletes,” Caliendo said. “You’ve got to keep it mind that these are the top kids in the state of Utah, and I just felt honored to swim with them. It was a fun day.”
For the second time in as many days, Caliendo combined with Joe Tenny, Isaac Sorensen and Porter Frandsen to break their own program record in the 200 medley relay with their fifth-place clocking of 1:44.24. Sorensen won the B final in the 200 IM (2:07.74) and 100 fly (56.50). He posted Saturday’s sixth-best time in the 100 fly and seventh-best in the 200 IM.
Green Canyon also had a good final day as it captured B event titles in the medley relay, 200 free relay, 100 free and 100 back. Tyson Farnsworth not only won the B final of the 100 free, he finished with the sixth-fastest time on Day 2 of the competition (51.13). The sophomore shaved a second-and-a-half off his qualifying time, to boot. Teammate Stephen Bunnell was triumphant in the B final of the 100 back (58.54).
Logan’s Spencer Bernhardt was the B champion in the 100 breast (1:04.82).