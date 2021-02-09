SMITHFIELD -- And then there were none.
Sky View knocked off Logan Tuesday night at Bobcat Gym, handing the Grizzlies their first Region 11 loss in girls basketball, 53-49. The Bobcats overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half as they found the bottom of the net much more often and crashed the boards.
“I think this game is going to boost everyone’s confidence,” said SV guard Macy Hellstern, who finished with a game-best 25 points. “I think it is going to help us throughout the rest of the season.”
In other region action Tuesday night, the road teams picked up wins. Green Canyon was victorious at Mountain Crest, 42-32, and Ridgeline picked up a W at Bear River, 45-33.
The Bobcats (12-5, 4-3 region) have now won three in a row. In picking up their third straight victory, they ended the Grizzlies (12-4, 6-1) nine-game winning streak.
“It was just a great team win,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “... We know our region is so stinking tough. To get a win like this, it gives confidence to the girls, shows what they are capable of. Logan is one of the best teams in the state.”
Logan won the first meeting with Sky View, 54-52, in overtime. No extra period was needed Tuesday.
But it was not looking good for the hosts at the break or even the start of the third quarter. Izabelle Rudd hit a 3-pointer to start the third quarter, giving the Grizzlies their largest lead of the game, 31-16.
Hellstern then sparked an 11-3 surge by the Bobcats. The junior drilled back-to-back 3-pointers, then converted a three-point play. Hellstern then found Melanie Hiatt for a layup as Sky View pulled within 34-27 with 5:14 left in the third.
Amber Kartchner hit a shot from beyond the arc to put the Grizzlies up 10 as did Addy Russell a few minutes later. However, after those treys, Logan went cold. For the next eight minutes the Grizzlies scored just one point.
“We just lost our composure and let the crowd get to us,” Logan head coach Morganne Madsen said. “We got a little rattled and had a hard time executing some of our plays and getting on the same page with the loud crowd.”
Sky View ended the third by scoring six straight points, as Hellstern had 12 points in the third.
“We were just trying to take it one point at a time, one possession at a time,” Hellstern said. “I think we did that really well.”
The Bobcats then scored the first five points of the fourth to take their first lead of the game since late in the first quarter. Hiatt converted a three-point play off of an offensive rebound, and then Gracie Rigby grabbed an offensive board and scored on the next trip down the court to give the hosts a 43-42 lead with 6:26 to play.
“We were just a different team in the second half,” Hall said. “Defensively, we played them super tough the second half. Offensively, we were able to relax a little bit and look for our shot. We were able to drive the ball too.”
After a free throw by Logan, the Bobcats scored six unanswered. Rigby had another offensive rebound putback, drove in for a layup off a nifty spin move, and Hellstern made it 49-43 for Sky View with a layup at the 3:48 mark.
“She (Rigby) really crashed the boards and had some crucial points for us,” Hellstern said. “That really helped us win this one.”
Taylor Rose scored off a pass from Kartchner to end the Grizzlies’ long field goal drought.
“We need to learn from this,” Madsen said. “We need to pick each other up and get back to playing as a team again.”
Hellstern made four straight free throws -- she was 8 of 8 for the game from the foul line -- to give the Bobcats their largest lead, 53-46, with 1:52 to play.
Alec Kennington took a pass from Rose and drilled a 3-pointer to make it interesting. Each team traded turnovers in the final 40 seconds, and Kaytlin Smart came up with a huge offensive rebound after a missed free throw by the Bobcats to help run some more clock. Smart also took a charge in the fourth quarter that helped keep the momentum on the Bobcats side.
“We love coaching these girls because they just don’t quit,” Hall said. “Macy did a great job handling all that pressure. Gracie had some great rebounds and putbacks. Smart taking that charge was huge. We were able to sing the momentum to our side in the third quarter and carried it to the fourth.”
No other Bobcat joined Hellstern in double-figure scoring, but Hannah Radford (9), Rigby (9) and Hiatt (8) were close. Rigby and Hiatt each had seven rebounds, while Hellstern and Hiatt had two assists each.
“We wanted to come together as a team,” Hellstern said. “We wanted to focus on playing as a team, sharing the ball and having ball movement. We did much better in that second half.”
Kartchner led the Grizzlies with 16 points, five points and three assists. Rose added 11 points and three assists, while Russell netted nine points.
“Holly moly, Logan is a tough team,” Hall said. “Coach Madsen has done a great job with them. They have some great players.”
Sky View scored seven straight points late in the first quarter to take an 11-10 lead into the second. Logan used a 6-0 run and then a 9-0 stretch powered by a trio of 3-pointers to build a double-digit lead. The Grizzlies took a 28-16 lead into the break.
WOLVES 42, MUSTANGS 32
Green Canyon kept pace with Sky View with a win at Hyrum.
The Wolves (12-5, 4-3) outscored Mountain Crest (6-12, 1-6) in each of the first three quarters and held on in the fourth.
“The game was a battle, and we knew it would be,” GC head coach Alexis Bird said. “Give Mountain Crest credit, they came ready to play.”
Landree Spackman led Green Canyon with 13 points and six steals as she was a perfect 10 of 10 from the foul line. In fact, the Wolves were perfect at the free throw line Tuesday night, making all 16 attempts.
“I’m proud of our girls and the grit they showed,” Bird said. “Being perfect at the free throw line was huge for us tonight.”
McKenna Crane netted 12 points, while Maren McKenna and Brook Monson led the Wolves on the boards with nine each. McKenna and Monson also had three and two blocks, respectively. Jayden Beach had six rebounds.
The Mustangs were led by Sadie Coggins with 11 points. Paige LaRocco and Havyn Brown each added five points a piece.
RIVERHAWKS 45, BEARS 33
Ridgeline moved into a tie with Logan in the region with the win at Garland.
It didn’t come easy as the Riverhawks (13-5, 6-1) trailed Bear River (5-13, 0-7), 6-2, after the first quarter. The Bears took a 16-15 lead into halftime in the low-scoring game. Bear River was still in front to start the fourth, 28-27/
“We struggled to find the bucket,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said.
That changed in the fourth quarter. Sarah Litchford sparked the Riverhawks as she had 11 of her 13 points in the final quarter. Ridgeline outscored the hosts by 13 over the final eight minutes.
“The first three quarters were a battle,” Jenks said. “We got some timely rebounds and big D stops to close it out in the fourth. Glad to get a tough region win on the road.”
Haley Anderson led Ridgeline with a game-high 23 points and five steals as she had four of the team’s six 3-pointers. Macie Brown dished out three assists and grabbed a team-best six rebounds. Ridgeline was 15 of 19 from the foul line.
Olivia Taylor led the Bears with 19 points.