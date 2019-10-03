Seamons rallies to claim medalist honors, Cats 2nd
It was hunting day for the Bobcats on the second and final round at the 4A Boys Golf High School State Championship.
And they were able to bag some hardware Thursday at TalonsCove Golf Course in Saratoga Springs.
Sky View finished strong and moved up a spot to second place. Only the top two golf teams are awarded trophies. The Bobcats found that out the hard way a year ago when they took third.
Plus, Sky View can also lay claim to the top golfer in 4A. Senior Ryan Seamons had to do battle with Region 11 foe Jaret Giles of Bear River in a playoff, but emerged as the 2019 medalist.
“I just went out and tried to put pressure on the others,” Seamons said of his second-day round 3-under-par score of 69.
Seamons was in the final pairing with the leader from Crimson Cliffs and the player from Cedar Valley that he was tied with for second. He felt like he was able to put some pressure on those two as he got on a roll on the back nine with birdies on 12, 14, 15 and 16.
“I knew I had beat the two I was playing with because I was keeping track as we played,” Seamons said. “But I had no clue what Jaret (Giles) had done because he played an hour earlier.”
Giles had the low round of Thursday with a 4-under-par 68. When Seamons finished his round, teammate Hayden Kleven met him and told him to get ready for a playoff. The last time he was in a playoff was before high school golf.
Seamons and Giles headed back to the tee box on the par-4 18th. Sky View head coach Eric Kleven walked with Seamons down the 18 fairway before the playoff.
“I had not been hitting my drive well, so I used a 3-wood of the tee,” Seamons said. “The pin was tucked up on the right side, so I picked a spot and used my wedge and got within 20 feet.”
Meanwhile, Giles reached the green in two also. He had a little longer putt for birdie, so he went first and missed.
“When he missed, I knew I had an opportunity,” Seamons said. “I looked at the team and went up and putted. It went in.”
Yes, it did.
“It was great to see two Region 11 kids playing for it,” coach Kleven said. “Ryan played great. When he made that birdie (in playoff), that was exciting.”
Seamons started his day off with a double bogey on the second hole, but got a birdie on No. 7 and, for the second day in a row, picked up an eagle on No. 9. On Thursday he chipped in from 30 yards.
Seamons was third last year and second as a sophomore. He was thrilled to win the medalist title Thursday, but equally excited about the team taking second.
“They all played well,” Seamons said of his teammates. “I was so happy to see them in the 70’s. Tyler Hoggan was clutch today. It’s good for our school.”
Hoggan, a senior like Seamons and Hayden Kleven, had a rough go on Wednesday, but improved by 13 strokes to shoot a 76 on Thursday.
“You have to count four scores,” coach Kleven said. “To win, you need a team. We had six young men come together at state and eight to be region champs. It does take a team effort.”
Hayden Kleven finished in a tie for sixth with a two-day total of 146. Like Seamons, he started slow and was 6-over-par at the turn. He was 4-under on the back nine.
“I knew I had to do it for the team,” Hayden Kleven said. “It made me really happy to see all the 70’s. ... This was definitely the best way to go out. It was awesome.”
Joining the senior trio in counting toward the team score was Braden Alder with a 78. Hayden Howell carded a 79.
“We had a great, great day,” coach Kleven said. “We were five shots back from second, and I told the guys to go have fun. We were hunting. They did an awesome job. I’m super proud of them.”
Crimson Cliffs captured the team title by 25 strokes, 576 to 601. Cedar Valley was third at 606, and Ridgeline climbed up a spot to fourth at 622.
“We played so well today,” RHS head coach Sam Lindley said. “We went in as a low-ranked region team and ended up taking fourth. I’m so proud of my players.”
Beckham Johansen led Ridgeline with an even-par round 72 on Thursday and a two-day total of 150, tying for 14th. Jacob Mann and Zachary Skinner both had 77s, while Austin Pond had an 84.
Bear River tied for fifth at 633, while Logan was 10th at 650. The Grizzlies were led by Austin Woolley, Paul Miller and Jake Anderson with 79s on Thursday. Mase Hale had a 84. Woolley was the top Grizzly over the two days with a 155.
Mountain Crest’s Lance Fristrup was playing as an individual and bettered his Wednesday score by a stroke with a 75 on Thursday. He finished 16th overall at 151.
“Cache Valley golf left its mark at state,” coach Kleven said. “Ridgeline played awesome, as did Bear River.”
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
It was a good day for a trio of Franklin County high school cross country teams. The West Side girls and boys, and Preston boys finished in the top six in their respective division at the prestigious Bob Conley Invitational Thursday in Pocatello, Idaho.
The Lady Pirates placed fourth out of 19 teams in the Varsity B competition and came pretty close to beating arguably the top two teams in the Idaho 2A classification. West Side accumulated 155 points. Eleven-time defending 2A champion Soda Springs was third (146) and fellow district rival Bear Lake was second (142).
West Side’s Ashlyn Willis earned a spot in the top 10 as her 5K time of 20 minutes, 3 seconds, was good enough for sixth. Teammate Natalia Lewis placed 12th and covered the course in 20:21.
The West Side boys placed sixth out of 26 teams in the Varsity B competition with 203 points. Jacob Moffat crossed the finish line eighth (16:49), while teammate Brentan Noreen was 17th (17:22).
Preston only finished one point behind 5A program Rocky Mountain in the Varsity A field. The Indians placed fourth with 149 points. A trio of Preston harriers secured a spot in the top 25 in Sam Jeppsen (12th, 16:26), Garrett Hale (24th, 16:42) and Riley Reid (25th, 16:44).
On the girls side, Preston’s McKinley Scott was 39th (20:44).
