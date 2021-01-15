The 2020-21 high school swimming season is winding down as the region competitions are only a couple of weeks away.
Mountain Crest and Sky View each hosted a Region 11 tri-meet Thursday. Here is what transpired:
MEET IN SMITHFIELD
It was another strong performance by Sky View, which powered its way to first place in both competitions against Ridgeline and Bear River.
The tri-meet was scored like a three-way dual. On the girls side, the Bobcats outpointed the Riverhawks 107-62 and the Bears 123-44, while Ridgeline beat Bear River, 121-48. The Sky View boys racked up 107 points to Ridgeline’s 62 and 125 to Bear River’s 45. The Riverhawks finished with a 98-71 edge against the Bears.
Sky View won nine of the 11 events in the girls field, while the Bobcat boys captured seven gold medals and nine silvers.
The Lady Bobcats had a pair of athletes reign supreme in both of their individual swims and compete on two triumphant relay squads in Allie Schwartz and Jenna Gibbons. Gibbons bested the competition in the 50-yard freestyle (26.60 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.30), as did Schwartz in the 200 free (2:08.35) and 100 free (58.29).
Sarah Olsen was the champion in the 200 IM (2:26.74) and the runner-up in the 100 butterfly (1:07.26) for the Lady Bobcats, who got bronze medals from Allison Dean in the 200 free and 100 free. Dean and Olsen also helped propel Sky View to two of its three relay titles.
Sky View was led in the boys competition by Jaxon Tueller and Colton Duce, who each posted the fastest times in both of their individual swims. Tueller prevailed in the 200 free (1:56.70) and 500 free (5:18), as did Duce in the 200 IM (2:15.47) and 100 backstroke (1:01.62).
Three other Bobcats finished in the top three in both of their individual events. Jackson DuBose won the 100 fly (56.80) and placed second in the 50 free (23.84), Clayton Nye was the silver medalist in the 100 fly (57.28) and 100 breast (1:06.51), and Ben Walters was second in the 100 back (1:05.32) and third in the 100 breast.
Sky View’s other champ was Jacey Mecham in the 100 fly (1:06.54).
“At the meet today we were swimming mainly off events or events we don’t normally swim,” SV head coach Marcus Singleton said. “I saw many great times and improvements. Since our last meet, we’ve been focusing on the smaller details of our strokes and tonight I saw many Sky View swimmers benefit from that focus. We still have a few weeks until region and I’m excited to see the progress Sky View and all the valley teams will make during that time.”
Ridgeline’s Carly Eubanks and Anthony Caliendo continue to prove they are two of the best swimmers at the 4A level. Eubanks emerged victorious in the 500 free (5:32) and 100 back (1:04.83), while Caliendo dispatched of his competition in the 50 free (22.83) and 100 free (50.04).
Three other Riverhawks secured a spot in the top three of both of their individual events. Hailey Rigby was the runner-up in the 50 free (27.18) and 100 breast (1:16.86), Cole Dustin finished second in the 100 free (53.00) and third in the 50 free, and Navie Powell was the bronze medalist in the 100 fly and 100 breast.
Other swimmers who placed second in an individual event were SV’s Lauren Bassett in the 100 free (59.34), Ashlin Meyerson in the 500 free (6:37), Broc Johnson in the 200 free (2:03.31) and Alex Parks in the 200 IM (2:17.64).
Other bronze medalists were Ridgeline’s Ellie Sorensen in the 200 IM, Isaac Sorensen in the 100 fly, Luke Eubanks in the 100 free and Dallin Hensen in the 200 free, and SV’s Carling Nowling in the 500 free and Ashlyn Jorgensen in the 100 back.
MEET IN HYRUM
Mountain Crest welcomed to Green Canyon and Logan to the Stang Aquatic Center, and the Wolves left with a pair of team titles. This meet was also scored like a three-way dual.
The Green Canyon girls outpointed Mountain Crest, 104-65, and Logan, 109-60, while the Mustangs finished with 97 points to the Grizzlies’ 67. On the boys side, the Wolves beat the Mustangs 88-75 and the Grizzlies 108-48. Mountain Crest prevailed against Logan, 105-53.
The Lady Wolves won nine of the 11 races, with the Lady Mustangs placing second in seven. Meanwhile, the Green Canyon and Mountain Crest boys each claimed six event titles because they shared the top spot in the 200 medley relay with identical times of 1:51.75.
Green Canyon was victorious in all three relays on the girls side, plus had five different girls win an individual event. Mia Huebner touched the way first in the 10 free (58.34) and 100 breast (1:13.35).
The Lady Wolves also got first-place performances from Kaylee Coats in the 500 free (5:36), Christina Zhang in the 50 free (27.81), Rylie Corry in the 100 fly (1:05.02) and Abbey Erickson in the 200 free (2:15.34). Coats was the runner-up in the 100 breast (1:17.25), while Erickson finished third in the 100 back. Coats, Huebner, Erickson, Corry and Cherstin Israelsen swam legs on two victorious relay squads apiece.
Green Canyon’s boys were led by Nathan Seamons, who was the champion in the 200 free (2:00.84) and 500 free (5:38), plus competed on two triumphant relay teams. Stephen Bunnell, Tyson Farnsworth and Josh Jensen swam on two first-place relay foursomes, to boot.
Brayden Badger was the silver medalist for the Wolves in the 50 free (24.70) and 100 breast (1:13.52), while Farnsworth was third in the 200 IM and 50 free. The Green Canyon boys also received a first-place performance from Clark Campbell in the 100 breast (1:12.79).
“It was a great meet,” GC head coach John Kane said. “The kids are getting close to the end of the season, so there are fewer and fewer opportunities to compete and qualify for state. We had some great swims and surprises as well, which are fun to see.”
Mountain Crest had seven athletes finish in the top three in both of their individual swims. Leading the charge was Jaden Norman, who recorded the top times in the 50 free (24.61) and 100 free (54.26).
Ivy Warde won the 100 back (1:08.21) and was the runner-up in the 100 fly (1:09.36) for the Mustangs, while Zach Roundy was the champion of the 200 IM (2:08.74) and the silver medalist in the 100 back (1:02.26). Jake Blake was triumphant in the 100 fly (1:00.12) and posted the third-fastest time in the 100 free.
Emilee Leishman placed second for the Mustangs in the 50 free (28.11) and 100 free (1:00.80), Kennedy Child finished second in the 100 back (1:08.52) and third in the 50 free, and Abbie Nielsen was third in the 100 breast and 100 free. Brayden Plowman was the runner-up in the 500 free (5:52).
This was Mountain Crest’s first meet since before Christmas.
“This has been a hard year and it was a little hectic at the meet with technical difficulties, however we had a really great meet,” MC head coach Karson Christiansen said. “It’s good to know that no matter circumstances in life, like with Covid, that the swimmers are still able to do well and drop time. The kids mean the world to me and I’m so proud of all the hard work they’ve put in this year.”
Logan was led by Zsofia Ugray and Spencer Bernhardt. Ugray was the runner-up in the 200 free (2:16.47) and 500 free (6:16), as was Bernhardt in the 200 IM (2:11.25) and 100 free (54.34). Chessy Xu beat all comers for the Lady Grizzlies in the 200 IM (2:32.11).
Also placing second for the Grizzlies were Malacha Leonard in the 200 IM (2:36.62) and Parker Dahle in the 200 free (2:03.07).
“Thursday’s meet was great for many of my swimmers,” LHS head coach Korryn Bernhardt said. “We had a lot of personal bests and I am really proud of them. My athletes are starting to see their hard work paying off and it’s a great place for them to be going into the final weeks of the season. ... We will spend the next few weeks fine-tuning the small things that should really help them to achieve their goals going into region.”
Other competitors who finished third in an individual event were Logan’s Ellia Rice-Warren (200 free), GC’s Leah Joeckel (100 fly), Hannah Gracey (500 free), Josh Miggin (200 free), Kaleb Thompson (100 fly) and Jensen (100 back), and MC’s Quinn Pehrson (500 free) and Carter Davis (100 breast).