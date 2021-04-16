NORTH LOGAN — With a cold wind mostly blowing to the west, Sky View and Green Canyon tried to take advantage with their bats in a wild softball game Friday.
The Region 11 neighbors combined for 27 runs, 37 hits and 10 errors. In the end, the visiting Bobcats emerged on top, 14-13.
“It was a wild one,” SV head coach Amanda Robinson said. “Glad we pulled it out.”
Six Bobcat batters had at least three hits in the game. Sky View (7-6, 2-3 region) finished with 23 base knocks for the game, including seven of the extra base variety. However, the Bobcats committed nine errors in the contest.
“We did a great job in the box today,” Robinson said. “We were aggressive looking for pitches to hit. Defensively, our pitchers did a great job of getting us outs. We had some errors, but bounced back and got runs.”
The Wolves (5-10, 1-4) finished with 14 hits and only had one error. Four Green Canyon players had multi-hit games.
Sky View plated five runs in the top of the first to begin the wild affair. By the bottom of the fourth, Green Canyon had taken the lead, 7-6.
The Bobcats pushed six runs across in the top of the sixth for a 12-7 advantage, but the Wolves answered with three in the bottom of the sixth. Sky View scored two in the top of the seventh, only to have Green Canyon score three to make it really interesting. The game ended with a strikeout.
“Green Canyon has some good plays and made us earn our runs,” Robinson said. “It was a good way to close the first half of region.”
Cambrie Davis and Carlee Watterson each had four hits for Sky View, while Skylee Haramoto, Abbey Cantwell, Kimber Augustus and Brynn Mayhew each had three hits. Davis scored three times, had five RBIs, two doubles and two home runs. Mayhew had a double and a triple. Three pitchers combined for eight strikeouts and four walks.
Morgan Gittins had four hits for the Wolves, along with two runs, three RBI, two doubles and a triple. Abby Hansen had two hits, four runs, four RBI, a double and a home run. Annika Eborn and Kennedl Palmer each had two hits. Two Wolves combined in the circle to strike out four and walk two.
“We knew that it would be a tight game against Sky View,” GC head coach Joe Astle said. “We had to battle back after that first inning. ... The girls battled to keep things close. I was very proud of the grit these girls showed today.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
Mountain Crest had a tough go at home against league-leading Bear River, falling 6-1. Ridgeline won at home in four innings against Logan, 15-0.
At Hyrum, the Bears (11-3, 5-0) scored a run in the first, then got five in the top of the sixth for some breathing room. The Mustangs (5-4, 3-2) got their lone run in the bottom of the seventh off a solo home run by Emma Child.
“It was like de ja vu from Tuesday,” MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said. “They (Bears) got a couple of big hits when they needed them, and we couldn’t get one when we needed it.”
The Mustangs were held to just three hits and committed two errors. Aspen Leishman and Kennedy Peapealalo had the other hits for the hosts.
Kate Dahle picked up the win in the circle, striking out eight MC batters. Carlee Miller hit a home run for the Bears.
At Millville, the Riverhawks (13-2, 4-1) started with just a run in the first, but then plated six in the second, four in the third and another four in the fourth to end the game early against the Grizzlies (1-15, 0-5). Logan was held to one hit by Abbey Hart.
Shelby Blankenship got the start in the circle for the Riverhawks and went most of the way, striking out five and not allowing a walk. Markessa Jensen came on and struck out the final two batters. Jensen, Kate Leishman, Kenzee Hale, Abbie Banning and Karli Gowen each had two hits for Ridgeline. Leishman had a home run, three RBI and scored twice. Jensen had three RBI and a double, while Banning scored three times. Gowen had two doubles.