The impressive streak is still intact for Sky View’s football team.
The Bobcats capped off their third straight undefeated season against region opponents with a 35-0 drubbing of Bear River on Friday night in Smithfield. Sky View celebrated Senior Night by blanking its third Region 11 foe this fall.
“I told (the players) down (on the field) they have a lot to be proud of,” SV head coach Christopher Howell said in a radio interview with KLGN 1390. “That’s a special situation. You don’t hear about that very often and so the standard has been set high, and now these other kids have a lot to live up to. But the region title is just one of the goals these kids wanted to reach. There’s certainly a higher goal and we have one more (non-region) game, and then we’ll begin to focus on those (other goals).”
Kason Carlsen threw four touchdown passes — two to Mason Falslev — and rushed for another for the Bobcats (8-1, 5-0), who scored a trio of TDs in a four-minute stretch of the second quarter. That dominant stretch culminated with a 72-yard catch and run to paydirt by senior Tate Ballard, who has overcome a couple injuries during his prep career.
Carlsen first scoring pass was a 13-yarder to Brigham Lewis with 5:44 remaining in the first quarter. The junior hooked up with Falslev on TD passes of 9 and 15 yards. The 15-yarder was a well-executed fade late in the third quarter. Carlsen, who threw for 283 yards, also powered his way into the end zone on a 1-yard run in the second quarter.
Traeson Martindale, Hunter Smith and Scout Morris intercepted passes for a Sky View defense that has played lights out most of the 2019 campaign. Hunter Lewis finished with a team-best 10 tackles, while Martindale chipped in with six.
“Our guys were a little bit fired up about some of the talk that was going on, on the field just right before halftime, and it really fired them up a little bit to go out and play that much harder in the second half,” Howell said when asked about the shutout. “And I was really proud of the way (they competed).”
Bear River (3-6, 2-3) has lost three straight games after beginning region play with narrow, hard-fought wins over Ridgeline and Logan.
INDIANS 51, BOBCATS 13
Quarterback Ty Hyde threw a career-high five TD passes — all in the first half — and Preston celebrated Senior Night by thumping Burley (2-5, 0-3). The Indians (5-2, 2-1) shut out the Bobcats in the second half despite substituting freely in both sides of the ball.
“It was good that (our players) kept their focus with all of the Senior Night distractions, and I’m glad that they executed,” Preston head coach Eric Thorson said. “They obviously worked hard together. ... The big thing is last year we had a really good season, we felt, but we were still 4-5 finishing the season. And this is our fifth win, which means these kids have accomplished a winning season — something we haven’t done since 2010 here in Preston, so I’m really excited for these boys.”
Hyde completed 7 of 12 passes for 182 yards in the opening half. The strong-armed signal caller tossed TDs of 10, 24, 48, 77 and 26 yards. The 26-yarder, to a wide open Cole Harris, took place in the final play of the second quarter. Three of Hyde’s TD passes went to Harris, who is his cousin. The 77-yarder went to Isaiah Smith.
Hyde’s first touchdown was a 10-yarder to Garrett Ward, which was set up by running back Andrew Iverson, who burned the Burley defense for a 60-yard scamper on Preston’s first play from scrimmage. Iverson, who rushed for more than 100 yards in the first half alone, scored on a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter.
The Indians outscored the Bobcats 16-0 in the second half, with all of those points being accumulated in the third quarter. Tait Rawlings found paydirt on a well-executed 20-yard misdirection run in the quarter, and Smith sacked the Burley QB in the end zone for a safety.
Preston’s Austin Ward picked off a pass with the Bobcats in the red zone late in the fourth quarter to preserve the shutout.
The Indians used two other quarterbacks, Brecker Knapp and Emery Thorson, in the second half.
Burley has now scored 13 points or fewer in five of its seven games this season.