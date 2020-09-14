Two Cache Valley teams are still undefeated following the fifth week of the Utah high school football season, but only one will escape this week unscathed.
That’s because Sky View (5-0) and Ridgeline (4-0) will square off Thursday at 7 p.m. in a huge Region 11 showdown. The game that pits the top two ranked teams in the 4A RPI — the defending state champion Bobcats are first — will be televised on KJZZ.
Both teams opened region play last Friday with road victories. Big offensive and defensive plays allowed Sky View to pull away from Green Canyon, 42-14, while Ridgeline held off Bear River, 34-27.
Last Friday was also highlighted by Logan’s best performance of the season — a 35-6 triumph over Mountain Crest at Crimson Field — and wins by both Franklin County programs. Sky View and West Side have won a combined 30 straight games.
The Bobcats only needed 11 seconds of game time to dent the scoreboard against the Wolves on a 80-yard pitch and catch between Kason Carlsen and Isaac Larsen. Carlsen ended up completing 13 of 18 passes for 330 yards and three scores — his other two touchdowns going to Sam Thatcher and Titan Saxton.
The game would have been a nailbiter if it wasn’t for a pair of lengthy pick-sixes by Sky View. Walter Collins returned an interception 73 yards to the house in the second quarter, while Larsen had a 96-yarder in the fourth quarter. Collins also rushed for 59 yards and a TD, and made 10 tackles.
“We created some turnovers and got two touchdowns off of defense,” said SV head coach Chris Howell, whose team extended its winning streak to 17. “You can’t ask for much more. ... That’s a good football team (Green Canyon) and I’m super proud of how our kids responded when things didn’t go perfect.”
Hunter Lewis led the Bobcats with 11 tackles.
Green Canyon dual threat quarterback Jake Lundin threw for 200 yards and rushed for another 144, but the two pick-sixes loomed large. Lundin had a short TD run and threw a short TD pass to Jaxon Curtis.
Caden Stuart caught six passes for 60 yards for the Wolves (2-3), who got six tackles from James Humphreys.
Ridgeline powered its way out of a 14-0 deficit against Bear River (3-2) by scoring the final 24 points of the opening half. The Riverhawks then held off a late charge by the Bears, who got inside the Ridgeline 2-yard line on the final play of the contest.
“I thought our kids did really well as far as not panicking and the coaches didn’t flinch, and we just kind of kept doing our thing,” RHS head coach Travis Cox said. “And the kids rolled off 24 straight points and I thought we looked pretty good. It was just big plays for Bear River that really kind of killed us, so we’ve got to clean that up.”
Ridgeline signal caller Kaden Cox threw for 346 passes and four touchdowns, vs. one INT. Two of the scoring strikes went to Strat Simmons, who finished with seven receptions for 127 yards. Jaden Harris and Jovesa Damuni also hauled in TD receptions, and Damuni broke the 100-yard receiving barrier (102) in the process.
Carter Murdock booted field goals of 29 and 42 yards for the Riverhawks, who got 51 yards on 10 carries from running back Noah White. Harris paced Ridgeline defensively with six tackles.
Logan (2-3) scored 28 points during a 12-minute stretch spanning the first and second quarters to take control against Mountain Crest (1-4). Quarterback Kody Kirk hooked up with Gage Jenson on a couple of passes to paydirt during that timespan, and Kirk was very efficient in the game as he threw for 149 yards on 12 of 16 attempts.
Matthew Mason racked up 102 yards on 17 carries, and had a short TD run in the second quarter. Jaelin Hoth performed well in the wildcat formation for Logan and found the end zone from 10 yards out in the third quarter.
Jacob Tegt sparkled defensively for the Grizzlies as he had an 85-yard pick-six and recorded eight tackles, including 2.0 for a loss. Kai Laing finished with three of Logan’s 10 TFLs.
“I love the way we played tonight,” LHS head coach Bart Bowen said. “We played physical, we had a complete game offensively, defense played lights out.”
Zeb Bensen found Emilio Veater on a long scoring pass late in the fourth quarter for the Mustangs. Elijah Jackson accumulated 15 tackles, including 2.0 for a loss, for Mountain Crest.
Preston celebrated Homecoming by thumping Bonneville 49-10. The Indians (2-1) outscored the Bees (0-3) 35-0 during the final two quarters.
Cole Harris dominated the game for Preston as he blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone, forced a pair of fumbles that were both returned to the house and picked off a pass. The senior also chipped in offensively with four receptions for 75 yards.
Hunter Wright brought back a fumble 60 yards for a score in the third quarter, and Charles Iverson scooped up a Bonneville fumble and scampered 27 yards to the end zone in the fourth quarter. Iverson also rushed for 76 yards and two TDs.
Tait Rawlings powered his way into the end zone from two yards out for Preston, which got 183 yards passing and one TD — to Tyler Lindhardt on a spectacular catch — from Brecker Knapp.
Rawlings, Iverson and Emery Thorson tallied eight tackles apiece for the Indians, who got seven tackles and an interception from Davon Inglet.
“I’m just really proud of our defense tonight and they helped to keep us in the game when our offense was struggling,” PHS head coach Eric Thorson said. “... It’s just always great to get a win when you’re a young team and I’m excited for that.”
West Side (3-0) turned the ball four times against Marsh Valley (2-2), but was bailed out by its defense, which also came up with four takeaways. As a result, the Pirates were able to extend their winning streak to 13 by prevailing against the 3A Eagles at home, 14-6.
The Pirates scored twice in the second quarter and took a 14-0 advantage into the half. Cage Brokens burned the Eagles on a 96-yard sprint to paydirt, and Bryler Shurtliff snared a Blaize Brown pass for a 58-yard catch and run to the end zone. Brokens ended up amassing 170 yards on 20 carries, while Brown threw for 159 yards.
A slim chance of a Marsh Valley comeback was terminated by Shurtliff, who picked a pass in the waning seconds of the contest. It was the third INT for the athletic 6-foot-4 junior. The Pirates also got an INT from Josh Reeder.
“Well, it was a good lesson learner of a game for us,” said WS head coach Tyson Moser, whose squad limited the Eagles to 139 yards of total offense. “I think our kids needed a little wake-up call and Marsh Valley definitely gave them that. We made a lot of mistakes tonight and, honestly, it was the worst we’ve played all year. But (our guys) were still able to get the win, so I’ll give them credit for that.”