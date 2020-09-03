SMITHFIELD — Sky View rarely trailed Thursday evening against 2A North Summit.
When the Bobcats did fall behind, they didn’t panic. In fact, head coach Sheila Sorensen didn’t even call a timeout.
“They got down a little, but I could see they were fighting for that calm, confidence,” Sorensen said. “They’ve got to rely on each other. We’ve been working on that and playing together. We have so many weapons. ... This is a good group of girls.”
Sky View went on to sweep the Braves, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20. It was another solid outing for the Bobcats (6-5) who feel they are gearing up for what should be a tough Region 11.
“We’ve played some really good teams and have been playing together really well,” said SV libero Kelsey Spackman, who had eight digs and passed at 2.60. “It’s been fun.”
“We are getting ready for region the best we can,” said SV defensive specialist Jenna Dority, who served up four aces. “The teams we’ve played are super, super good. I have loved playing them. I love playing with our teammates.”
Sorensen has been trying to prepare her squad for region play.
“We’ve had tough preseason, but that’s what I like,” Sorensen said. “We’ve lost to three 6A teams and two 5A teams and most we took to five. They are getting ready for region. Our region will be tough up here again.”
On Thursday, the Bobcats never trailed in the first set. However, in the second set, the Braves jumped out to a 4-0 lead to start and eventually built an 11-4 advantage. Sky View never seemed to get rattled.
“We just turned to each other because we don’t want each other to get down,” Spackman said. “We encourage the good in each other and it works out.”
Hailey McUne had three straight kills, and Sky View reeled off five straight points to get back in the set. The Bobcats then used a 8-0 run to surge in front, 18-15, and never looked back. McUne had two of her six aces on the night during that span.
“Once we get it going and work together, I think that is our biggest strength,” Dority said. “When we do that, we are really, really good.”
Kaitlin Smart finished off the second set with a kill. She had eight finishers and hit a team-best .462.
In the third set, the Bobcats raced out to a 5-0 start as McUne served up two more aces. The Braves did fight back and briefly took a 12-11 lead. Sky View then went on a 6-1 run to retake the lead and stay in front. Smart capped the surge with back-to-back kills. McUne finished off the match with her final ace of the night.
“Smart just exploded when we needed her too,” Sorensen said. “She is so fun to watch.”
McUne led the Bobcats with 14 kills, hitting .385. She passed at an impressive clip at 2.67 and also led her team in digs with 11. Brinley Forsgren added seven kills, while Melanie Hiatt had seven kills and nine digs.
GRIZZLIES 3, COUGARS 2
After dropping a tough first set at home, Logan dug deep and was able to pick up a much needed win against 6A Kearns, 24-26, 25-13, 25-15, 18-25, 15-7.
“At the beginning we struggled getting the momentum,” Grizzly coach Joe Cullumber said. “But we had some young players who stepped in and really stepped it up to help us pull out a win.”
Logan (2-4) was led by Brynlee Barton with eight aces and six kills. Fifita Corona added 10 kills and 11 digs, while Allyssa Gurr had seven kills.
MUSTANGS 3, WILDCATS 2
The theme of five-set matches continued for Region 11 schools as Mountain Crest was able to rally from down two sets to beat 3A South Summit at home, 22-25, 15-25, 25-14, 25-18, 15-11). It was the seventh straight win for the Mustangs (7-4).
“We didn't start out as strong as we would have liked, and South Summit was just one step ahead of us throughout the first two sets,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “We hit and served a lot of balls out of bounds. Going into the third set, my girls said that they were sick of losing and that it was time to go play to win. That's what they did. ... I'm really proud of how my girls rallied back in the last three sets and fought hard to win. It was a fun night.”
Leading the Mustangs against the Wildcats (4-4) was Kiera Crosbie with 22 kills, hitting .340, and also coming up with 15 digs. Grace Garlock added 14 kills and 18 digs. Ella Douglass had nine kills and four aces. Phoebe Starnes finished with 23 digs, while Jaycee Osborne dished out 50 assists.
PHOENIX 3, WOLVES 2
Green Canyon was not so fortunate in its five-set match at 5A Farmington. The Phoenix was able to keep the short-handed Wolves (5-6) at bay, winning 25-20, 26-28, 25-21, 20-25, 15-9).
“It was a bummer to lose, because we had it,” GC coach Maddie Larsen said. “We played without people who were not feeling well. We still had our chances tonight, but did not capitalize. We will learn from it and move forward.”
Olivia Chadwick led the Wolves with 19 kills and 14 digs. Eden Faux and Kaylee Coats also had double-doubles with 16 kills and 10 digs and 10 kills and 11 digs, respectively. Sarah Blau led the team with 18 digs, while also serving up three aces and dishing out 39 assists.
BEARS 3, PIRATES 2
Bear River was able to pull out a tightly contested five-setter, but at the expense of West Side in Dayton, 25-21, 17-25, 25-20, 24-26, 15-12. It was the first loss of the season for the Pirates (4-1).
“My girls played as a team and worked hard the entire night,” WS coach Melinda Royer said. “I’m proud of the girls and how hard they fought against Bear River.”
Laney Beckstead and Abby Fuller each had 15 digs, while Madelyn Barzee added 14. In the hitting department, Kajsia Fuller led the way with nine kills, while Jesse Mariscal and Sydney Thain each had eight kills . As a team, the Pirates had eight aces.