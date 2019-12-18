A year ago, Sky View traveled to Olympus and was dominated by one of the best high school boys basketball teams in the Beehive State, 82-49.
The Bobcats got their revenge Wednesday night in Smithfield, and it was in convincing fashion. Sky View outscored Olympus 32-20 during the middle two quarters en route to a gratifying 68-51 victory.
“Great defensive team effort tonight,” said SV head coach Kirk Hillyard, whose squad limited the Titans to 31 points through the first three quarters. “The kids remembered how (Olympus) took it to us down there last year, and they played with a chip on their shoulder.”
Mason Falslev led the Bobcats with 22 points, including eight in the fourth quarter. Sam Phipps and Bracken Schumann teamed up to score 12 points during the final eight minutes of action. Phipps finished with 20 points, while Schumann chipped in with 10.
It was the second win in as many days for Sky View, which rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Bonneville, 61-58, Tuesday on the road. Falslev sparkled in the final eight minutes of play, netting 15 of his game-best 26 points. The Bobcats outscored the Lakers 24-15 in the quarter.
Phipps added 15 points for Sky View.
“Hung tough with a good Bonneville team,” Hillyard said. “We outhustled them in the fourth quarter to gut out a win. Proud of the kids and their effort. A lot of different guys played a huge role in the win. Titan Saxton and Kason Carlsen came up huge on defense.”
OTHER TUESDAY GAMES
Green Canyon and Preston outscored their opponents in every quarter en route to lopsided road victories.
The Wolves (4-3) accumulated between 15-19 points in every quarter in their 68-45 triumph over Ogden. Cade Deboard buried five 3-balls on his way to 23 points, while McKay Yorgason scored 17 points and Carter Maughan 12 for Green Canyon.
For the second time this season, Preston thumped Shelley, this time by a 77-39 margin. The Indians (6-1) exploded for 28 points in the first quarter and never looked back.
Luke Smellie paced four Preston players in double figures with 18 points. The senior was followed by Ty Hyde (16 points), Scott Dunn (16) and Gabe Hammons (14).
OTHER WEDNESDAY GAMES
After giving up 30 points in the opening half, Ridgeline came out motivated and put the clamps on visiting Skyline. Case in point: The Riverhawks won the quarter, 16-0, to erase a 30-28 halftime deficit.
“Defended like crazy in the second half,” RHS head coach Kyle Day said. “Balanced effort offensively again.”
Chase Hall had a breakout performance for the Riverhawks (2-4) as he netted a career-high 18 points. Kaden Cox contributed with 13 points, while Jackson Baker added eight for Ridgeline.
Meanwhile, Mountain Crest was rock solid defensively against Wasatch, but only managed to score 19 points in the first three quarters. As a result, the Wasps were able to coast to a 50-34 road win.
Marshall Nethercott had 18 of those points for the Mustangs (1-7), who got seven from Connor Willie.
PREP WRESTLING
One of the best high school rivalries in the state took place Tuesday in Brigham City and, per usual, it went down to the wire. Box Elder and Mountain Crest each won seven matches, but the Bees tallied more bonus points to secure a 37-33 win.
Gabe Sanders (145 pounds), Jordan Wakefield (152), Brock Guthrie (170) and Hunter Schroeder (220) pinned their opponents for the Mustangs. Wakefield and Guthrie dispatched of their competition in less than one minute.
Mountain Crest’s Cooper Sanders (126), Terrell Lee (132) and Brayden Guthrie (195) prevailed by decision.
Green Canyon was also in action Tuesday and lost on the road to 4A power Bear River, 55-10, in the Region 11 dual opener for both programs. A trio of Green Canyon grapplers were triumphant in Daxton Darley (113), James Shumway (126) and Mason Morris (132). Shumway won by major decision, while Darley and Morris gutted out hard-fought decisions.